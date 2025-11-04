Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Düsseldorf
04.11.25 | 16:31
1,480 Euro
-1,99 % -0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.11.2025 18:57 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

4 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,423 
 
Highest price paid per share:            135.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             130.80p 
 
                           132.7678p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 720,292 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,021,284 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,021,284 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      132.7678p                        64,423

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
634             135.00          08:01:39         00359459494TRLO1     XLON 
 
586             133.00          08:19:25         00359473518TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             133.40          08:31:09         00359480782TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             133.40          08:31:09         00359480783TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             132.80          08:32:02         00359481471TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              132.20          08:48:42         00359492809TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             132.20          08:48:42         00359492810TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             132.00          08:48:42         00359492811TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              132.40          08:51:46         00359495002TRLO1     XLON 
 
216             132.60          08:51:46         00359495003TRLO1     XLON 
 
502             132.60          08:51:46         00359495004TRLO1     XLON 
 
217             132.60          08:56:47         00359498425TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             132.60          08:56:47         00359498426TRLO1     XLON 
 
261             132.60          09:03:03         00359501901TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             132.60          09:03:03         00359501902TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             132.20          09:03:30         00359502097TRLO1     XLON 
 
112             132.20          09:03:32         00359502119TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             132.20          09:03:32         00359502120TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              132.00          09:10:11         00359506096TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             132.00          09:10:52         00359506503TRLO1     XLON 
 
285             132.40          09:24:36         00359517777TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             132.20          09:24:36         00359517778TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             132.20          09:26:18         00359519108TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              132.40          09:39:36         00359530726TRLO1     XLON 
 
157             132.40          09:39:36         00359530727TRLO1     XLON 
 
5              132.40          09:39:36         00359530728TRLO1     XLON 
 
412             132.40          09:39:36         00359530729TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             131.80          09:43:09         00359535257TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             131.60          09:43:10         00359535280TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             131.60          09:43:43         00359535846TRLO1     XLON 
 
297             131.60          09:43:43         00359535847TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              131.20          09:51:31         00359544001TRLO1     XLON 
 
111             131.60          10:09:57         00359548886TRLO1     XLON 
 
882             131.60          10:09:57         00359548887TRLO1     XLON 
 
601             131.00          10:12:11         00359548999TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             130.80          10:19:22         00359549334TRLO1     XLON 
 
180             131.40          10:32:32         00359550169TRLO1     XLON 
 
994             131.40          10:32:32         00359550170TRLO1     XLON 
 
1255             132.00          10:45:51         00359551120TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             132.00          10:46:43         00359551307TRLO1     XLON 
 
123             132.00          10:46:43         00359551308TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             132.00          10:53:54         00359551658TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             132.20          10:56:30         00359551823TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             132.20          10:56:30         00359551824TRLO1     XLON 
 
227             132.60          11:12:36         00359552467TRLO1     XLON 
 
2              132.60          11:12:43         00359552473TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              133.00          11:19:47         00359552731TRLO1     XLON 
 
149             133.20          11:20:19         00359552744TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             133.20          11:20:19         00359552745TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             133.20          11:20:19         00359552746TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             132.80          11:21:30         00359552775TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             133.40          11:44:01         00359553758TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             132.80          12:02:29         00359554362TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              133.20          12:02:29         00359554363TRLO1     XLON 
 
1044             133.20          12:02:29         00359554364TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             133.40          12:02:29         00359554365TRLO1     XLON 
 
1135             133.40          12:02:29         00359554366TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             133.60          12:02:29         00359554367TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             133.20          12:02:30         00359554368TRLO1     XLON 
 
1720             133.00          12:05:31         00359554448TRLO1     XLON 
 
871             132.60          12:05:35         00359554449TRLO1     XLON 
 
387             132.60          12:05:35         00359554450TRLO1     XLON 
 
587             132.60          12:23:45         00359555029TRLO1     XLON 
 
590             132.60          12:23:45         00359555030TRLO1     XLON 
 
304             132.40          12:24:06         00359555071TRLO1     XLON 
 
287             132.40          12:24:06         00359555072TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             132.40          12:25:49         00359555161TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             132.20          12:25:57         00359555162TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

594             132.00          12:49:38         00359556007TRLO1     XLON 
 
585             131.60          12:58:06         00359556170TRLO1     XLON 
 
582             131.40          13:07:45         00359556468TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             131.80          13:10:59         00359556579TRLO1     XLON 
 
416             131.80          13:10:59         00359556580TRLO1     XLON 
 
35              132.00          13:14:42         00359556721TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             132.00          13:14:42         00359556722TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             131.60          13:26:23         00359556986TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             130.80          13:34:41         00359557230TRLO1     XLON 
 
873             131.60          13:34:41         00359557231TRLO1     XLON 
 
334             131.60          13:34:43         00359557232TRLO1     XLON 
 
311             131.60          13:34:43         00359557233TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             131.20          13:35:04         00359557237TRLO1     XLON 
 
214             131.20          13:35:45         00359557257TRLO1     XLON 
 
399             131.20          13:35:45         00359557258TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             131.40          13:40:10         00359557392TRLO1     XLON 
 
744             131.40          13:40:10         00359557393TRLO1     XLON 
 
232             132.00          13:42:28         00359557529TRLO1     XLON 
 
718             132.00          13:42:28         00359557530TRLO1     XLON 
 
597             133.60          14:17:05         00359558702TRLO1     XLON 
 
72              133.40          14:17:16         00359558715TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              133.60          14:17:16         00359558716TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             133.60          14:17:16         00359558717TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             133.60          14:17:30         00359558725TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              133.80          14:30:51         00359559878TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             133.80          14:30:51         00359559879TRLO1     XLON 
 
1211             133.80          14:30:51         00359559880TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             133.40          14:30:57         00359559897TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             133.40          14:34:10         00359560318TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             133.00          14:34:10         00359560319TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             133.00          14:36:14         00359560424TRLO1     XLON 
 
309             133.00          14:36:14         00359560425TRLO1     XLON 
 
288             133.00          14:36:14         00359560426TRLO1     XLON 
 
1252             132.80          14:38:36         00359560572TRLO1     XLON 
 
105             133.00          14:39:08         00359560606TRLO1     XLON 
 
494             133.00          14:39:08         00359560607TRLO1     XLON 
 
593             133.00          14:39:42         00359560647TRLO1     XLON 
 
848             133.80          14:48:18         00359561460TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             134.20          14:54:58         00359561895TRLO1     XLON 
 
159             134.20          14:54:58         00359561896TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             133.80          15:00:04         00359562416TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             134.00          15:00:25         00359562464TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             134.60          15:05:18         00359562761TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             134.80          15:05:45         00359562785TRLO1     XLON 
 
603             134.60          15:07:15         00359562857TRLO1     XLON 
 
605             134.60          15:07:15         00359562859TRLO1     XLON 
 
1265             135.20          15:11:56         00359563124TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             135.20          15:11:56         00359563125TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             135.00          15:12:02         00359563131TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             134.80          15:18:35         00359563559TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             134.00          15:19:45         00359563599TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             133.80          15:29:38         00359564175TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             133.60          15:41:48         00359564914TRLO1     XLON 
 
599             133.40          15:45:07         00359565093TRLO1     XLON 
 
577             132.80          15:46:26         00359565184TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             132.60          15:48:18         00359565353TRLO1     XLON 
 
612             132.40          15:53:54         00359565850TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             132.40          15:53:54         00359565851TRLO1     XLON 
 
579             132.20          15:54:27         00359565881TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             132.20          16:01:55         00359566983TRLO1     XLON 
 
49              132.20          16:02:14         00359567034TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             132.20          16:02:29         00359567086TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             132.20          16:02:37         00359567104TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             132.00          16:07:33         00359567610TRLO1     XLON 
 
29              132.20          16:09:31         00359567896TRLO1     XLON 
 
1372             132.20          16:16:36         00359568424TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             132.00          16:16:38         00359568428TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             132.00          16:17:04         00359568471TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 407165 
EQS News ID:  2223846 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2223846&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 04, 2025 12:26 ET (17:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
