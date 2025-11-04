Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Nov-2025 / 17:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,423 Highest price paid per share: 135.20p Lowest price paid per share: 130.80p 132.7678p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 720,292 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 304,021,284 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 304,021,284 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 132.7678p 64,423

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 634 135.00 08:01:39 00359459494TRLO1 XLON 586 133.00 08:19:25 00359473518TRLO1 XLON 675 133.40 08:31:09 00359480782TRLO1 XLON 200 133.40 08:31:09 00359480783TRLO1 XLON 608 132.80 08:32:02 00359481471TRLO1 XLON 50 132.20 08:48:42 00359492809TRLO1 XLON 576 132.20 08:48:42 00359492810TRLO1 XLON 585 132.00 08:48:42 00359492811TRLO1 XLON 81 132.40 08:51:46 00359495002TRLO1 XLON 216 132.60 08:51:46 00359495003TRLO1 XLON 502 132.60 08:51:46 00359495004TRLO1 XLON 217 132.60 08:56:47 00359498425TRLO1 XLON 400 132.60 08:56:47 00359498426TRLO1 XLON 261 132.60 09:03:03 00359501901TRLO1 XLON 300 132.60 09:03:03 00359501902TRLO1 XLON 500 132.20 09:03:30 00359502097TRLO1 XLON 112 132.20 09:03:32 00359502119TRLO1 XLON 388 132.20 09:03:32 00359502120TRLO1 XLON 19 132.00 09:10:11 00359506096TRLO1 XLON 500 132.00 09:10:52 00359506503TRLO1 XLON 285 132.40 09:24:36 00359517777TRLO1 XLON 612 132.20 09:24:36 00359517778TRLO1 XLON 610 132.20 09:26:18 00359519108TRLO1 XLON 17 132.40 09:39:36 00359530726TRLO1 XLON 157 132.40 09:39:36 00359530727TRLO1 XLON 5 132.40 09:39:36 00359530728TRLO1 XLON 412 132.40 09:39:36 00359530729TRLO1 XLON 590 131.80 09:43:09 00359535257TRLO1 XLON 585 131.60 09:43:10 00359535280TRLO1 XLON 288 131.60 09:43:43 00359535846TRLO1 XLON 297 131.60 09:43:43 00359535847TRLO1 XLON 2 131.20 09:51:31 00359544001TRLO1 XLON 111 131.60 10:09:57 00359548886TRLO1 XLON 882 131.60 10:09:57 00359548887TRLO1 XLON 601 131.00 10:12:11 00359548999TRLO1 XLON 589 130.80 10:19:22 00359549334TRLO1 XLON 180 131.40 10:32:32 00359550169TRLO1 XLON 994 131.40 10:32:32 00359550170TRLO1 XLON 1255 132.00 10:45:51 00359551120TRLO1 XLON 462 132.00 10:46:43 00359551307TRLO1 XLON 123 132.00 10:46:43 00359551308TRLO1 XLON 400 132.00 10:53:54 00359551658TRLO1 XLON 416 132.20 10:56:30 00359551823TRLO1 XLON 168 132.20 10:56:30 00359551824TRLO1 XLON 227 132.60 11:12:36 00359552467TRLO1 XLON 2 132.60 11:12:43 00359552473TRLO1 XLON 30 133.00 11:19:47 00359552731TRLO1 XLON 149 133.20 11:20:19 00359552744TRLO1 XLON 176 133.20 11:20:19 00359552745TRLO1 XLON 147 133.20 11:20:19 00359552746TRLO1 XLON 619 132.80 11:21:30 00359552775TRLO1 XLON 275 133.40 11:44:01 00359553758TRLO1 XLON 587 132.80 12:02:29 00359554362TRLO1 XLON 80 133.20 12:02:29 00359554363TRLO1 XLON 1044 133.20 12:02:29 00359554364TRLO1 XLON 300 133.40 12:02:29 00359554365TRLO1 XLON 1135 133.40 12:02:29 00359554366TRLO1 XLON 575 133.60 12:02:29 00359554367TRLO1 XLON 613 133.20 12:02:30 00359554368TRLO1 XLON 1720 133.00 12:05:31 00359554448TRLO1 XLON 871 132.60 12:05:35 00359554449TRLO1 XLON 387 132.60 12:05:35 00359554450TRLO1 XLON 587 132.60 12:23:45 00359555029TRLO1 XLON 590 132.60 12:23:45 00359555030TRLO1 XLON 304 132.40 12:24:06 00359555071TRLO1 XLON 287 132.40 12:24:06 00359555072TRLO1 XLON 614 132.40 12:25:49 00359555161TRLO1 XLON 579 132.20 12:25:57 00359555162TRLO1 XLON

594 132.00 12:49:38 00359556007TRLO1 XLON 585 131.60 12:58:06 00359556170TRLO1 XLON 582 131.40 13:07:45 00359556468TRLO1 XLON 190 131.80 13:10:59 00359556579TRLO1 XLON 416 131.80 13:10:59 00359556580TRLO1 XLON 35 132.00 13:14:42 00359556721TRLO1 XLON 572 132.00 13:14:42 00359556722TRLO1 XLON 632 131.60 13:26:23 00359556986TRLO1 XLON 588 130.80 13:34:41 00359557230TRLO1 XLON 873 131.60 13:34:41 00359557231TRLO1 XLON 334 131.60 13:34:43 00359557232TRLO1 XLON 311 131.60 13:34:43 00359557233TRLO1 XLON 620 131.20 13:35:04 00359557237TRLO1 XLON 214 131.20 13:35:45 00359557257TRLO1 XLON 399 131.20 13:35:45 00359557258TRLO1 XLON 140 131.40 13:40:10 00359557392TRLO1 XLON 744 131.40 13:40:10 00359557393TRLO1 XLON 232 132.00 13:42:28 00359557529TRLO1 XLON 718 132.00 13:42:28 00359557530TRLO1 XLON 597 133.60 14:17:05 00359558702TRLO1 XLON 72 133.40 14:17:16 00359558715TRLO1 XLON 92 133.60 14:17:16 00359558716TRLO1 XLON 1236 133.60 14:17:16 00359558717TRLO1 XLON 613 133.60 14:17:30 00359558725TRLO1 XLON 36 133.80 14:30:51 00359559878TRLO1 XLON 186 133.80 14:30:51 00359559879TRLO1 XLON 1211 133.80 14:30:51 00359559880TRLO1 XLON 400 133.40 14:30:57 00359559897TRLO1 XLON 578 133.40 14:34:10 00359560318TRLO1 XLON 288 133.00 14:34:10 00359560319TRLO1 XLON 596 133.00 14:36:14 00359560424TRLO1 XLON 309 133.00 14:36:14 00359560425TRLO1 XLON 288 133.00 14:36:14 00359560426TRLO1 XLON 1252 132.80 14:38:36 00359560572TRLO1 XLON 105 133.00 14:39:08 00359560606TRLO1 XLON 494 133.00 14:39:08 00359560607TRLO1 XLON 593 133.00 14:39:42 00359560647TRLO1 XLON 848 133.80 14:48:18 00359561460TRLO1 XLON 528 134.20 14:54:58 00359561895TRLO1 XLON 159 134.20 14:54:58 00359561896TRLO1 XLON 500 133.80 15:00:04 00359562416TRLO1 XLON 588 134.00 15:00:25 00359562464TRLO1 XLON 613 134.60 15:05:18 00359562761TRLO1 XLON 624 134.80 15:05:45 00359562785TRLO1 XLON 603 134.60 15:07:15 00359562857TRLO1 XLON 605 134.60 15:07:15 00359562859TRLO1 XLON 1265 135.20 15:11:56 00359563124TRLO1 XLON 633 135.20 15:11:56 00359563125TRLO1 XLON 633 135.00 15:12:02 00359563131TRLO1 XLON 581 134.80 15:18:35 00359563559TRLO1 XLON 627 134.00 15:19:45 00359563599TRLO1 XLON 620 133.80 15:29:38 00359564175TRLO1 XLON 611 133.60 15:41:48 00359564914TRLO1 XLON 599 133.40 15:45:07 00359565093TRLO1 XLON 577 132.80 15:46:26 00359565184TRLO1 XLON 581 132.60 15:48:18 00359565353TRLO1 XLON 612 132.40 15:53:54 00359565850TRLO1 XLON 613 132.40 15:53:54 00359565851TRLO1 XLON 579 132.20 15:54:27 00359565881TRLO1 XLON 110 132.20 16:01:55 00359566983TRLO1 XLON 49 132.20 16:02:14 00359567034TRLO1 XLON 110 132.20 16:02:29 00359567086TRLO1 XLON 241 132.20 16:02:37 00359567104TRLO1 XLON 592 132.00 16:07:33 00359567610TRLO1 XLON 29 132.20 16:09:31 00359567896TRLO1 XLON 1372 132.20 16:16:36 00359568424TRLO1 XLON 626 132.00 16:16:38 00359568428TRLO1 XLON 621 132.00 16:17:04 00359568471TRLO1 XLON

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

