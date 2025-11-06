DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 06-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 05 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 30,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 468.20p Highest price paid per share: 461.20p Lowest price paid per share: 465.2846p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,637,394 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,409,056.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 30,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 465.2846

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 246 463.20 08:15:03 00030290240TRDU0 XLON 335 463.20 08:15:03 00030290239TRDU0 XLON 17 461.60 08:26:24 00030290293TRDU0 XLON 569 461.60 08:26:24 00030290294TRDU0 XLON 17 462.00 08:39:15 00030290358TRDU0 XLON 17 462.00 08:39:15 00030290359TRDU0 XLON 530 462.00 08:39:15 00030290360TRDU0 XLON 583 464.20 08:50:23 00030290380TRDU0 XLON 797 463.20 08:58:22 00030290464TRDU0 XLON 535 462.00 09:12:00 00030290575TRDU0 XLON 581 462.80 09:30:01 00030290616TRDU0 XLON 576 462.20 09:40:11 00030290640TRDU0 XLON 299 462.00 09:41:56 00030290641TRDU0 XLON 39 462.00 09:41:56 00030290642TRDU0 XLON 170 462.00 09:41:56 00030290643TRDU0 XLON 578 461.20 10:01:59 00030290712TRDU0 XLON 500 462.00 10:16:37 00030290775TRDU0 XLON 112 462.00 10:16:37 00030290776TRDU0 XLON 1,058 463.80 10:47:58 00030290879TRDU0 XLON 996 463.80 10:52:44 00030290886TRDU0 XLON 539 465.60 11:15:02 00030291011TRDU0 XLON 627 465.40 11:15:02 00030291012TRDU0 XLON 15 464.60 11:46:07 00030291317TRDU0 XLON 490 464.60 11:46:07 00030291318TRDU0 XLON 508 463.60 11:51:03 00030291354TRDU0 XLON 509 464.00 11:51:03 00030291355TRDU0 XLON 582 465.80 12:34:45 00030291490TRDU0 XLON 156 465.80 12:34:45 00030291491TRDU0 XLON 454 465.80 12:34:45 00030291492TRDU0 XLON 244 465.60 12:48:15 00030291542TRDU0 XLON 374 465.60 12:48:15 00030291543TRDU0 XLON 532 466.00 12:59:54 00030291571TRDU0 XLON 576 465.40 13:13:29 00030291610TRDU0 XLON 550 464.80 13:13:30 00030291611TRDU0 XLON 567 466.00 13:34:34 00030291668TRDU0 XLON 558 464.80 13:43:21 00030291688TRDU0 XLON 606 464.60 13:43:21 00030291689TRDU0 XLON 518 467.00 14:07:24 00030291899TRDU0 XLON 87 466.00 14:11:08 00030291917TRDU0 XLON 168 467.00 14:18:40 00030291939TRDU0 XLON 303 467.00 14:18:40 00030291940TRDU0 XLON 34 467.00 14:18:40 00030291941TRDU0 XLON 533 466.20 14:19:52 00030291946TRDU0 XLON 222 466.40 14:31:04 00030292015TRDU0 XLON 285 466.40 14:31:04 00030292016TRDU0 XLON 981 466.40 14:31:04 00030292017TRDU0 XLON 305 465.80 14:36:56 00030292111TRDU0 XLON 570 466.40 14:48:10 00030292203TRDU0 XLON 619 467.60 14:58:30 00030292373TRDU0 XLON 535 467.60 14:59:54 00030292387TRDU0 XLON 511 466.40 15:04:03 00030292441TRDU0 XLON 548 466.20 15:16:11 00030292673TRDU0 XLON 554 466.20 15:16:11 00030292674TRDU0 XLON 640 467.80 15:29:10 00030292898TRDU0 XLON 536 467.00 15:35:01 00030292964TRDU0 XLON 8 468.00 15:43:54 00030293107TRDU0 XLON 636 468.00 15:43:54 00030293108TRDU0 XLON 554 468.20 15:51:37 00030293150TRDU0 XLON 597 467.20 15:55:10 00030293198TRDU0 XLON 510 467.40 16:00:20 00030293302TRDU0 XLON 1,077 467.40 16:12:42 00030293477TRDU0 XLON 560 467.40 16:12:42 00030293478TRDU0 XLON 409 467.00 16:12:42 00030293479TRDU0 XLON 191 467.00 16:12:42 00030293480TRDU0 XLON 532 466.20 16:22:26 00030293624TRDU0 XLON 70 466.00 16:27:40 00030293711TRDU0 XLON 465 466.00 16:27:40 00030293712TRDU0 XLON

