Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - S4 Capital PLC

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 06-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 06/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: S4 Capital PLC 13261727 Ordinary shares of GBP0.25 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BFZZM640 -- (transition) Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC Closed-ended 210269 Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP3J36 -- funds Closed-ended 100864 Growth Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment GB00B2PP2527 -- funds Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 65300 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 34000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1001000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 53000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Securitised 4266000 Weighted 45 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3127758830 -- in denominations of GBP1 each) Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Securitised 3002000 Point Decrement Index due 06/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives XS3127759135 -- denominations of GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 20000 GraniteShares 3x Long Facebook Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2656469561 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 26000 Xtrackers IE Physical Platinum ETC Securities due 17/04/2080; fully paid; debt-like DE000A2T0VT7 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 10000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 240000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 40000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: LSEG Netherlands B.V. 3.000% Guaranteed Notes due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 500000000 denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in debt-like XS3225988826 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 86000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 410000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Equity Index Linked Notes due 04/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 2795222 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS3113468733 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 18/11/2030; fully paid; Debt and 6943536 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3113317104 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 4000000 Securities due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120834851 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 06/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3103372853 -- bearer of GBP1 each) derivatives 5448977 Securities due 08/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3167085011 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Natwest Markets Plc 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMQ85 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.412% Senior Notes due 06/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAS72 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 850000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMR68 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities 4.174% Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAT55 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 600000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like USG6382RMP03 --

excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US63906YAR99 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Lloyds Bank Plc Series 2025-1 Floating Rate Covered Bonds due 06/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 1000000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3221850061 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 203646 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 7500 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 10800 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 16100 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities Debt and 60000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities Debt and 20200 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 228900 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 315100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 9615200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 200 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 24700 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 26800 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 43100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 72400 WisdomTree Copper 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTF36 -- securities Debt and 5600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 95900 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities Debt and 9200 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Aluminium 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTC05 -- securities Debt and 7700 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 56700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 294400 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 59800 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Debt and 11000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 16300 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WPFZ34 -- securities Debt and 19000 WisdomTree Short USD Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B43NB445 -- securities Debt and 1450 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and

4600 paid debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- securities Leverage Shares -3x Short Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; Debt and 72000 fully paid debt-like XS3068789216 -- securities Debt and 140000 Leverage Shares IncomeShares Nasdaq 100 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2875105608 -- securities Debt and 50000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities Debt and 40000 IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999775 -- securities Leverage Shares 2x Micron Technology ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and 1000 paid debt-like IE00BKT66K01 -- securities Debt and 50000 IncomeShares Magnificent 7 Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068761710 -- securities Debt and 60000 IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901885553 -- securities Debt and 8500 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 115000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities Debt and 1800000 Leverage Shares 3x Disney ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2335553801 -- securities Debt and 570000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities Debt and 425000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 750000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472334742 -- securities Debt and 105000 Leverage Shares -3x Short MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP: fully paid debt-like XS2970736307 -- securities Debt and 18000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid debt-like XS3142919219 -- securities Debt and 10000 Leverage Shares - 1x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid debt-like XS2944886931 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 7000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 9800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 26700 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 06/11/2029; fully paid; Debt and 500000000 (Registered in denominations of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of debt-like XS3223920870 -- EUR1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: First Abu Dhabi Bank P.J.S.C. 2.3951% Notes due 06/03/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 150000000 of CNY1,000,000 each) debt-like XS3225186926 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 60000 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8K7KM88 -- securities Debt and 2700 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 109000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 25000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities Debt and 5000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 75000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 77000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities

Debt and 200000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8KD3F05 -- securities Debt and 177000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

