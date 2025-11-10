Anzeige
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 07 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 

                      49,919 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      452.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      437.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      442.9341p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,717,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,329,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,919

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.9341

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
160               452.00     08:11:28          00030297948TRDU0      XLON 
 
354               452.00     08:11:28          00030297949TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               450.80     08:16:06          00030297965TRDU0      XLON 
 
203               450.80     08:16:06          00030297964TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               452.00     08:16:06          00030297963TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                452.00     08:16:06          00030297962TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               451.00     08:29:01          00030298006TRDU0      XLON 
 
605               451.00     08:38:37          00030298049TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               451.00     08:42:28          00030298055TRDU0      XLON 
 
611               451.40     08:49:06          00030298087TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,695              450.60     08:54:48          00030298105TRDU0      XLON 
 
147               449.20     09:23:24          00030298225TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               449.20     09:23:24          00030298224TRDU0      XLON 
 
258               449.40     09:23:24          00030298223TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               449.40     09:23:24          00030298222TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               449.40     09:23:24          00030298221TRDU0      XLON 
 
263               449.40     09:23:24          00030298220TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               447.20     09:39:15          00030298301TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               446.40     09:43:56          00030298318TRDU0      XLON 
 
573               445.80     09:53:53          00030298348TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               446.00     09:53:53          00030298347TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               446.20     09:53:53          00030298346TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               445.60     10:10:30          00030298423TRDU0      XLON 
 
352               445.20     10:10:30          00030298425TRDU0      XLON 
 
165               445.20     10:10:30          00030298424TRDU0      XLON 
 
882               444.20     10:53:30          00030298700TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,200              444.20     10:53:30          00030298699TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,200              444.20     10:53:30          00030298698TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               444.00     11:01:34          00030298745TRDU0      XLON 
 
547               443.80     11:27:18          00030298951TRDU0      XLON 
 
18                444.00     11:36:54          00030298977TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,050              445.00     11:46:05          00030299048TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               445.00     11:51:58          00030299060TRDU0      XLON 
 
22                444.00     11:51:58          00030299064TRDU0      XLON 
 
130               444.00     11:51:58          00030299063TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                444.00     11:51:58          00030299062TRDU0      XLON 
 
390               444.00     11:51:58          00030299061TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               444.60     12:02:53          00030299097TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               444.40     12:07:01          00030299116TRDU0      XLON 
 
533               444.40     12:21:02          00030299145TRDU0      XLON 
 
352               444.40     12:21:02          00030299144TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               444.40     12:21:02          00030299143TRDU0      XLON 
 
170               444.40     12:21:02          00030299142TRDU0      XLON 
 
618               441.80     12:36:10          00030299213TRDU0      XLON 
 
54                442.20     12:54:15          00030299260TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               442.20     12:54:15          00030299259TRDU0      XLON 
 
601               441.80     12:57:19          00030299275TRDU0      XLON 
 
624               441.20     12:58:15          00030299279TRDU0      XLON 
 
466               441.20     12:58:15          00030299278TRDU0      XLON 
 
134               441.60     13:16:20          00030299365TRDU0      XLON 
 
402               441.60     13:16:20          00030299364TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               441.60     13:16:20          00030299366TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               442.00     13:30:06          00030299459TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               442.20     13:30:21          00030299462TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,060              442.20     13:44:10          00030299506TRDU0      XLON 
 
515               442.20     13:44:10          00030299505TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,056              441.80     13:44:10          00030299507TRDU0      XLON 
 
30                442.00     13:53:55          00030299575TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                442.00     13:53:55          00030299574TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               441.40     14:02:02          00030299621TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               441.40     14:02:02          00030299620TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                441.40     14:02:02          00030299619TRDU0      XLON 
 
422               441.40     14:02:02          00030299618TRDU0      XLON 
 
127               440.60     14:06:15          00030299648TRDU0      XLON 
 
464               440.60     14:06:15          00030299649TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               441.20     14:18:46          00030299717TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               440.60     14:25:21          00030299798TRDU0      XLON 
 
44                440.20     14:25:47          00030299805TRDU0      XLON 
 
25                440.20     14:25:47          00030299804TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
