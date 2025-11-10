DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 07 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 4 August 2025. 49,919 Ordinary shares purchased: 452.00p Highest price paid per share: 437.20p Lowest price paid per share: 442.9341p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,717,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,329,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 07/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,919

Volume weighted average price (pence): 442.9341

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 160 452.00 08:11:28 00030297948TRDU0 XLON 354 452.00 08:11:28 00030297949TRDU0 XLON 101 450.80 08:16:06 00030297965TRDU0 XLON 203 450.80 08:16:06 00030297964TRDU0 XLON 561 452.00 08:16:06 00030297963TRDU0 XLON 23 452.00 08:16:06 00030297962TRDU0 XLON 568 451.00 08:29:01 00030298006TRDU0 XLON 605 451.00 08:38:37 00030298049TRDU0 XLON 529 451.00 08:42:28 00030298055TRDU0 XLON 611 451.40 08:49:06 00030298087TRDU0 XLON 1,695 450.60 08:54:48 00030298105TRDU0 XLON 147 449.20 09:23:24 00030298225TRDU0 XLON 381 449.20 09:23:24 00030298224TRDU0 XLON 258 449.40 09:23:24 00030298223TRDU0 XLON 511 449.40 09:23:24 00030298222TRDU0 XLON 521 449.40 09:23:24 00030298221TRDU0 XLON 263 449.40 09:23:24 00030298220TRDU0 XLON 521 447.20 09:39:15 00030298301TRDU0 XLON 514 446.40 09:43:56 00030298318TRDU0 XLON 573 445.80 09:53:53 00030298348TRDU0 XLON 572 446.00 09:53:53 00030298347TRDU0 XLON 572 446.20 09:53:53 00030298346TRDU0 XLON 526 445.60 10:10:30 00030298423TRDU0 XLON 352 445.20 10:10:30 00030298425TRDU0 XLON 165 445.20 10:10:30 00030298424TRDU0 XLON 882 444.20 10:53:30 00030298700TRDU0 XLON 1,200 444.20 10:53:30 00030298699TRDU0 XLON 1,200 444.20 10:53:30 00030298698TRDU0 XLON 542 444.00 11:01:34 00030298745TRDU0 XLON 547 443.80 11:27:18 00030298951TRDU0 XLON 18 444.00 11:36:54 00030298977TRDU0 XLON 1,050 445.00 11:46:05 00030299048TRDU0 XLON 528 445.00 11:51:58 00030299060TRDU0 XLON 22 444.00 11:51:58 00030299064TRDU0 XLON 130 444.00 11:51:58 00030299063TRDU0 XLON 1 444.00 11:51:58 00030299062TRDU0 XLON 390 444.00 11:51:58 00030299061TRDU0 XLON 535 444.60 12:02:53 00030299097TRDU0 XLON 586 444.40 12:07:01 00030299116TRDU0 XLON 533 444.40 12:21:02 00030299145TRDU0 XLON 352 444.40 12:21:02 00030299144TRDU0 XLON 522 444.40 12:21:02 00030299143TRDU0 XLON 170 444.40 12:21:02 00030299142TRDU0 XLON 618 441.80 12:36:10 00030299213TRDU0 XLON 54 442.20 12:54:15 00030299260TRDU0 XLON 180 442.20 12:54:15 00030299259TRDU0 XLON 601 441.80 12:57:19 00030299275TRDU0 XLON 624 441.20 12:58:15 00030299279TRDU0 XLON 466 441.20 12:58:15 00030299278TRDU0 XLON 134 441.60 13:16:20 00030299365TRDU0 XLON 402 441.60 13:16:20 00030299364TRDU0 XLON 548 441.60 13:16:20 00030299366TRDU0 XLON 560 442.00 13:30:06 00030299459TRDU0 XLON 209 442.20 13:30:21 00030299462TRDU0 XLON 1,060 442.20 13:44:10 00030299506TRDU0 XLON 515 442.20 13:44:10 00030299505TRDU0 XLON 1,056 441.80 13:44:10 00030299507TRDU0 XLON 30 442.00 13:53:55 00030299575TRDU0 XLON 60 442.00 13:53:55 00030299574TRDU0 XLON 535 441.40 14:02:02 00030299621TRDU0 XLON 119 441.40 14:02:02 00030299620TRDU0 XLON 19 441.40 14:02:02 00030299619TRDU0 XLON 422 441.40 14:02:02 00030299618TRDU0 XLON 127 440.60 14:06:15 00030299648TRDU0 XLON 464 440.60 14:06:15 00030299649TRDU0 XLON 583 441.20 14:18:46 00030299717TRDU0 XLON 561 440.60 14:25:21 00030299798TRDU0 XLON 44 440.20 14:25:47 00030299805TRDU0 XLON 25 440.20 14:25:47 00030299804TRDU0 XLON

