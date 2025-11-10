Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - Invesco Physical Markets PLC

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 10/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 143000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 637541 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 90000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Debt and 190000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 136780 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296868 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and 3287227 notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in debt-like XS2067296785 -- excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: NatWest Group plc 4.758% to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 10/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 750000000 by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225880387 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000. securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 192000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 120000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 204000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1000000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3216220544 -- (Regulation S) securities 3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US74738PZ506 -- (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 50000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 210000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 33000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 19000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 37000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 8000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 80000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Global Sukuk Ventures (Q.P.J.S.C.) Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 3000000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like XS3225200420 -- excess thereof) (Regulation S) securities Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in debt-like US37965NAA28 -- excess thereof) (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RASAN INFORMATION Debt and 150000 TECHNOLOGY CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like XS3227314427 -- USD28.93 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 11/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3145176106 -- GBP1,000.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3X9GJ56 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SBFZ51 -- securities Debt and 950 WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid debt-like JE00B3SX3R93 -- securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3W0MY68 -- securities Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc Closed-ended 517257 Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00B01WL239 -- funds Issuer Name: Everest Global PLC 12500145 Ordinary shares of 2p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BKBS0353 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 1000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities Debt and 10000 IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775694 -- securities Debt and 6000 IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068776312 -- securities Debt and 2300000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities Debt and 10000 IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775264 -- securities Debt and 75000 IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2852999692 -- securities Debt and 5000 IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068775009 -- securities Debt and 45000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities Debt and 1235000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 60000 Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2675718642 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities; Debt and 6400 fully paid debt-like XS2779861751 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; Debt and 16000 fully paid debt-like XS3068789307 -- securities Debt and 420000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 375000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 90000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Moderna (MRNA) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3005160091 -- securities Debt and 9000 Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZV36 -- securities Debt and 50000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities Debt and 2000 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Debt and 80000 Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663695067 -- securities Debt and 10500 Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3135032160 -- securities Debt and 168000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 320000 Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2595672036 -- securities Debt and 265000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 18000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 14800 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities Debt and 37600 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 235000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 63000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Anglian Water Services Financing PLC 5.375% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2033; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 420000000 by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225307902 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities 6.250% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2041; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 300000000 by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like XS3225308116 -- in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc Closed-ended 1903374 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid investment GB00B29BN198 -- funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 81000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 56000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 350000 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B7VB3908 -- securities Debt and 1580000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRL42 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 8500 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY542 -- securities Debt and 113500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 46000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 4800 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 90700 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 13000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 55500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 51000 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 8623000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 232100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 13900 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 708300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 28500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 15500 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities Debt and 1652760 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 10000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 12000 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 13800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 450000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Debt and 113500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 87000 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 33700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Debt and 169000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

