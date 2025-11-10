Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 10.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Glencore schließt wohl größte Kupferhütte - Kupferpreis vor Rallye? Neuer Explorer im Fokus!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
10.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice -4-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
10-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

10/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
143000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
637541    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
90000     iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
190000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
       Callable Fixed Rate Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by   Debt and 
136780    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   debt-like    XS2067296868 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)               securities 
 
 
       Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by  Debt and 
3287227    notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in   debt-like    XS2067296785 --  
       excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)               securities 

Issuer Name: NatWest Group plc 
 
       4.758% to Fixed Rate Reset Notes due 10/11/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
750000000   by notes to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like    XS3225880387 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000.             securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
192000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid   debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
120000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
100000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid        debt-like    CH0454664001 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
204000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: The State of Qatar 
 
       3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
1000000000  USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    XS3216220544 --  
       (Regulation S)                              securities 
 
 
       3.625% Notes due 10/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 
        USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    US74738PZ506 --  
       (Rule 144A)                                securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
210000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
33000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
22000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
19000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
37000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid               debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Global Sukuk Ventures (Q.P.J.S.C.) 
 
       Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
3000000000  denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    XS3225200420 --  
       excess thereof) (Regulation S)                      securities 
 
 
       Trust Certificates due 10/11/2035; fully paid; (Registered in       Debt and 
        denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in  debt-like    US37965NAA28 --  
       excess thereof) (Rule 144A)                        securities 

Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 
 
       Market Access Notes linked to ordinary shares issued by RASAN INFORMATION Debt and 
150000    TECHNOLOGY CO due 30/11/2026; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of debt-like    XS3227314427 --  
       USD28.93 each)                              securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 11/11/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3145176106 --  
       GBP1,000.00 each)                             derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

15500     WisdomTree Long JPY Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3X9GJ56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500     WisdomTree Long GBP Short USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3SBFZ51 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
950      WisdomTree Long CHF Short GBP; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B3SX3R93 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2600     WisdomTree Short EUR Long GBP 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3W0MY68 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
517257    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                  investment   GB00B01WL239 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: Everest Global PLC 
 
12500145   Ordinary shares of 2p each; fully paid                  Equity shares  GB00BKBS0353 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
1000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid             debt-like    XS2665005059 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid                 debt-like    XS3068775694 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS3068776312 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2300000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid       debt-like    XS2399364152 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid         debt-like    XS3068775264 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
75000     IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like    XS2852999692 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS3068775009 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
45000     Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2337090851 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1235000    Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid             debt-like    XS2337090422 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     Leverage Shares 3x JD.Com ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2675718642 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 3x Long Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities;   Debt and 
6400     fully paid                                debt-like    XS2779861751 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 3x Long Broadcom (AVGO) ETP Securities due 15/09/2075;  Debt and 
16000     fully paid                                debt-like    XS3068789307 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
420000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
375000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid       debt-like    XS2901882618 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
90000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Moderna (MRNA) ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS3005160091 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9000     Leverage Shares 3x Microsoft ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  debt-like    IE00BK5BZV36 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2820604770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid          debt-like    XS2663694680 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     Leverage Shares 3x PayPal ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2663695067 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10500     Leverage Shares -3x Short Amazon (AMZN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS3135032160 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
168000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid            debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
320000    Leverage Shares 5x Long 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like    XS2595672036 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
265000    Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid   debt-like    IE00BK5C1B80 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
18000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid     debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3- 

14800     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B588CD74 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
37600     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
235000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
63000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9000     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid                 debt-like    JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Anglian Water Services Financing PLC 
 
       5.375% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2033; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
420000000   by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like    XS3225307902 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)             securities 
 
 
       6.250% Guaranteed Class A Bonds due 10/11/2041; fully paid; (Represented Debt and 
300000000   by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 debt-like    XS3225308116 --  
       in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000)             securities 

Issuer Name: Gresham House Income & Growth VCT plc 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
1903374    Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid                  investment   GB00B29BN198 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
81000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid             debt-like    XS2819843223 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
56000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
350000    WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like    IE00B7VB3908 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1580000    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS3022291473 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    IE00BLRPRL42 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2771642134 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY658 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8500     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3000     WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KY542 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
113500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
46000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KY328 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4800     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
90700     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
55500     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
51000     WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFTW01 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
8623000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
232100    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -4- 

13900     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid              debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
708300    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
28500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
15500     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                       debt-like    GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1652760    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
10000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
12000     WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY096 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
13800     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
450000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
113500    WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                        debt-like    GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
87000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                  debt-like    GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
33700     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
169000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                     debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
42000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid                 debt-like    GB00B15KY989 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 407634 
EQS News ID:  2226316 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2226316&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 10, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.