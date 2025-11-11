Papio Consulting: Ex-Shell Leader Launches AI-Powered Sustainability Management Platform to Transform $67B Carbon Accounting Software Market

LISBON, PT / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / Papio Consulting launched today Papio Sustainability Manager (PSM), a unified AI-powered platform that delivers software solutions and hands-on implementation to help corporations move from static ESG reporting to measurable action. By feeding ESG data, such as carbon footprint, waste, energy, and water use into the system, companies unlock live dashboards, gap analysis, and actionable insights that turn complex sustainability metrics into tangible business outcomes. The platform helps organizations deliver immediate savings by optimizing resource use, accelerate improvements, maintain compliance, mitigate reputational and operational risk, and provide transparent data to investors and regulators.

Papio Sustainability Manager dashboard

"Our Sustainability Manager solution is launching at a pivotal moment when the market opportunity has never been greater. The explosive ESG software market growth reflects intense regulatory pressure and corporate demand to navigate increasing sustainability requirements, as well as measure, manage and reduce use and, ultimately, create a tangible environmental and social impact," said Steven Jansen, Founder of Papio Consulting. "The carbon accounting software market alone is projected to grow from approximately USD 14.13 billion in 2025 to an astonishing USD 67.58 billion by 2033.1 We aim to capture up to 10% of it by 2033."

Papio Sustainability Manager is built for sustainability managers, plant managers, ESG officers, and operational teams across multi-site and multi-countries corporations and industries - such as energy, oil & gas, power & utilities, chemicals, automotive and retail.

"Corporate ESG leaders no longer need another reporting tool-they need outcomes," added Jansen. "The biggest challenge they face is fragmented and often unreliable data from numerous sources, making it difficult to create a cohesive and accurate sustainability picture. As a data-first company, Papio Consulting draws on deep expertise in data management and industrial analytics to address these complexities. We help companies create a unified, clear ESG data view-the base for any meaningful sustainability strategy."

"Most ESG platforms stop at data collection. Our PSM goes further by providing a real-time view of ESG performance, gaps and improvement trajectory, and the solution integrates easily with existing corporate IT infrastructures. We also enable customers to start with a smaller scope and roll out progressively. Together, these capabilities make deployment faster and more affordable than traditional monolithic enterprise software."

Immediate Business Benefits

Companies can track power, water, waste, and emissions usage, instantly spot inefficiencies, accelerate improvements, and generate audit-ready reports.

Live dashboards provide visibility into gaps, enabling teams to prioritize improvements and optimize resource use, turning ESG efforts into measurable ROI.

The platform strengthens compliance across multiple regions, builds investor trust through transparent data, and enhances the employer brand, making organizations more attractive to the new generation of talent that values genuine ESG commitment.

Technology and Product Roadmap

Today, the platform uses machine learning and industrial analytics to monitor ESG metrics in real time. Future releases of PSM will include AI-powered improvement plans, predictive ESG modeling, and automated regulatory updates, helping companies forecast ESG performance and adapt to evolving compliance requirements. Papio Consulting aims to scale PSM to support thousands of multi-site corporations globally by 2035, covering Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions.

"Better data leads to better decisions - and that's how real sustainability impact starts," Jansen concluded.

About Papio Consulting

Papio Consulting is a global advisory and technology firm founded by Steven Jansen, a recognized expert in Industrial AI and advanced analytics with over 18 years of experience, including senior leadership roles at Shell. By combining strategic guidance, foundational data frameworks, AI & analytics, and hands-on implementation, the company helps organizations turn complex data into efficient, reliable, and actionable results.

Papio Consulting works with multi-site corporations worldwide across a range of industries, enabling them to accelerate digital transformation and operational improvements, optimize asset performance and achieve measurable business outcomes, building resilience across industries. For more information about the company, please visit https://papioconsulting.eu/

