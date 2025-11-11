METLEN Energy & Metals: METLEN Transformation: The Third Era - Progress in Motion

ATHENS, Greece and LONDON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN today announces the launch of its third strategic transformation, entering the next phase of its evolution: The Third Era - Progress in Motion.

This transformation marks the next chapter in the Company's journey, aligned with a strategy that will support its medium-term target of doubling its scale, as presented at the Capital Markets Day in London last April.

It builds on the successful execution of previous transformations (in 2017 and 2022), the Company's solid financial foundation and its strategic vision.

As part of this strategic transformation, the main changes and key appointments in METLEN's leadership team and organizational structure are outlined below1:

Evangelos Mytilineos , as Group Executive Chairman

, as Group Executive Chairman Christos Gavalas , as Group Chief Executive Officer

, as Group Chief Executive Officer Fotini Ioannou , as Group Chief Financial Officer 2

, as Group Chief Financial Officer Loukas Ziomas, as Chief of Staff.

The Energy Sector is restructured into two Pillars3:

The Renewables & Energy Transition Platform Pillar, led by its Chief Executive Director Nikos Papapetrou

The Fully Integrated Energy Utility Pillar, consisting of: The Integrated Utility, led by its Chief Executive Director Giannis Giannakopoulos The International Energy Supply & Trading, led by its Chief Executive Director Panagiotis Kanellopoulos.



The Metals Sector will continue to be led by Dimitris Stefanidis as Chief Executive Director of Metals, overseeing METLEN's activities in Integrated Aluminum Value Chain, Critical Raw Materials and Circular Metals.

In M Technologies, METLEN's metallurgical defence equipment arm and part of the Metals Sector, will be led by Vassilis Tsiamis as its Chief Executive Director4.

Additionally, the Infrastructure and Concessions Sector remain a strategic priority under the current leadership of Evangelos Chrysafis as Executive Vice Chairman of METLEN S.A. & Chairman of METKA ATE, Dinos Benroubi as CEO of METKA ATE and Elenos Karaindros as Chairman & CEO of M Concessions.

The senior Executive Team that has been an integral part of METLEN's journey to date is reinforced and consists of:

Elenos Karaindros , as Chief Strategy and M&A Officer

, as Chief Strategy and M&A Officer Sara Fideli , as Chief People Officer

, as Chief People Officer Vivian Bouzali , as Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer

, as Chief Corporate Affairs & Communications Officer Petros Selekos, as Chief Legal Officer

Our senior team will be enhanced by Dimitris Papadopoulos in his new role as Executive Senior Advisor on Executive Chairman and Board Affairs.

Evangelos Mytilineos, Executive Chairman, stated: "Today we open another chapter in our journey, with the third transformation of our evolution, The Third Era.

From my new role as Executive Chairman, I intend to contribute strategically to the implementation of our commitments, as defined in our medium-term business plan, for both organic and inorganic growth, in collaboration with our new Group CEO, Christos Gavalas.

METLEN's new structure is built on a strengthened executive leadership team, on an optimized synergetic operating model and further aligned with corporate governance best practices.

My goal is to focus even more on securing METLEN's long-term value creation, and I am convinced that the new leadership structure and team will be a catalyst for our success".

Click here to view presentation

Note 1: These changes will be effective as of January 1st, 2026.

Note 2: Fotini Ioannou will join the Board of Directors of METLEN PLC, effective as of January 1st2026.

Note 3: These changes are effective immediately, as of November 7th, 2025

Note 4: These changes will be effective as of December 1st, 2025.

About METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals PLC (METLEN or the Company) is the parent Company of a multinational industrial and energy group and a leader in metallurgy and energy industries, focusing on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is primary listed on the London Stock Exchange with a secondary listing on the Athens Exchange, having a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.68 billion and €1.08 billion, respectively, (2024). METLEN's group is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN's group offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company's group is active in the markets of all five continents, in more than 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

