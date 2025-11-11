CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: 2025 Valsef Dream Big Foundation Gala Raises $786,932 for Make-A-Wish | Rêves d'enfants Canada

This press release replaces the press release disseminated on November 11, 2025, at 10:45 AM E.T. The press release adds two paragraphs above "Media Contact". The corrected press release is below:

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / November 11, 2025 / The Valsef Dream Big Foundation hosted its yearly Gala - an inspiring evening of generosity, community, and hope, uniting 360 guests in support of Make-A-Wish® | Rêves d'enfants Canada.

Hosted by Vinny Barruco, morning show host on Virgin Radio Montreal, the event brought together community leaders, philanthropists, shareholders and partners for a night of celebration with a shared mission: to make wishes come true for children living with critical illnesses.

One of the most emotional moments of the evening came during a live wish reveal. Guests had the privilege of witnessing Jodi, a 9-year-old from Quebec living with congenital heart disease, discover that her wish to visit her favourite theme park with her family is coming true. The room filled with joy and applause as Jodi's wish became a reality before everyone's eyes, perfectly embodying the night's spirit of hope and compassion.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of guests, sponsors, and Valsef Dream Big Foundation's matching contributions, the gala raised a record $786,932 to help grant transformative wishes to children across Quebec.

"Wishes are at the heart of what we do," said Veronnik Marcil, General Manager of the Valsef Dream Big Foundation. "The power of a wish aligns perfectly with our purpose of giving back to the community through health, education, and sports. Every wish brings strength, joy, and renewed hope to a child and their family so they can dream big. This is exactly the kind of meaningful impact we strive to create through the Valsef Dream Big Foundation."

"We are so grateful to the Valsef team for their extraordinary partnership and generosity," said Meaghan Stovel McKnight, Chief Executive Officer, Make-A-Wish | Rêves d'enfants Canada. "The funds raised through this gala will help us grant an astounding 78 life-changing wishes to children in Quebec - each one bringing strength, hope, and healing to children with critical illnesses, their families, and their communities. Together, we're moving closer to a future where every eligible child experiences the transformational power of a wish."

"In 2025, Make-A-Wish | Rêves d'enfants Canada granted an incredible 449 wishes across 201 communities in Quebec - representing nearly a quarter of all wishes granted nationwide last year," said Alexis Gaiptman, Vice President of Eastern Canada, Make-A-Wish | Rêves d'enfants Canada. "Funds raised through initiatives like the Valsef Dream Big Foundation Gala make it possible for us to continue supporting local wish families in need. It's a wonderful example of giving back, making a meaningful impact close to home, and showing that when children are given the chance to dream big, it can inspire hope, build resilience, and contribute to their healing."

Research has shown that granting a wish can lead to significant health benefits. Children who receive a wish are 2.5 times less likely to have an unplanned hospital visit and 1.9 times less likely to use the emergency department. Wishes improve adherence to treatment, reduce stress, and strengthen families through some of their most difficult moments.

Now in its fourth year, the Valsef Dream Big Foundation Gala continues to champion its four pillars: Community, Health, Education, and Sports. In the 2024-2025 year alone, more than $1.12 million in donations were distributed to support causes that bring hope and meaningful change.

Thank You to Our Generous Sponsors

Presenting Sponsor: TD Bank

Gold Sponsors: BMO, Deloitte, Flairstech

Silver Sponsors: Banque Nationale, Blakes, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Construkt, TD, Stifel

Bronze Sponsors: Coatue, Converium Capital, Dana Antoon, Jefferies, Propelr Growth, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton, Valpay

The Valsef Dream Big Foundation extends heartfelt gratitude to every attendee, donor, and partner who contributed to this remarkable milestone.

Thank you to our board members for their continuous support: Stephane Manos (Valstone & Valsoft Corporation), Sam Youssef (Valsoft Corporation), Hassan Youssef (Valnet), Salam Said (Valsef), Joseph Khoubbieh (Valsoft Corporation) and Marco Ottoni (Maison St-Raphael).

About The Valsef Dream Big Foundation

The Valsef Dream Big Foundation, established in 2022, is a private foundation dedicated to helping youth reach their full potential while driving lasting, positive transformation in the community. Guided by a vision to build a strong community where every person can thrive, we support qualified charitable and nonprofit organizations in the greater Montreal area by donating funds to initiatives that promote health and well-being, expand access to sports, enhance education, and strengthen communities. For more information: https://www.dreambigfoundation.com

