Keralty and Total Care Saudi (TCS) Form Strategic Alliance to Advance Population Health Management in Alignment with Saudi Vision 2030

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the auspices of the Insurance Authority within the framework of the In Gate Conference, and within the framework of the Global Insurance Conference and Exhibition (InGate 2025) - the first international event of its kind dedicated to shaping the future of the insurance industry in the Kingdom - Keralty Group and Total Care Saudi (TCS) announced the signing of a strategic alliance to transform population health management in Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration unites Keralty's global expertise in Value-Based Care and Population Health Management with TCS's local leadership and deep institutional trust, to develop a new healthcare model aligned with the aspirations of Saudi Vision 2030 - fostering wellbeing, prevention, and innovation at scale.

The alliance seeks to shift the focus of healthcare from reactive disease management to predictive and proactive health management, guiding the evolution of TCS's successful Third-Party Administrator (TPA) model into a next-generation Population Health Services Organization (PHSO). This transformation will center on the comprehensive, integrated care of populations before they require high-cost interventions, enabling smarter use of resources and better health outcomes.

As part of this collaboration, Keralty and TCS will jointly design and deploy an innovative Population Health Management Product that will:

Analyze and categorize population health risks within TCS's managed groups.

Structure health needs based on risk segmentation and care pathways.

Develop preventive and personalized health programs tailored to those needs.

Offer these solutions proactively to governments, insurers, and key stakeholders in KSA.

"We are proud to partner with TCS, a recognized leader in Saudi Arabia, to implement our know-how in Value-Based Care," said Emilio Herrera Molina, CEO of Keralty for UAE and KSA. "This alliance is not just a service agreement; it is a commitment to building a more efficient and predictive health ecosystem - one where value is measured in the long-term wellbeing of individuals and communities."

"This strategic collaboration with Keralty allows us to strengthen our service offerings and lead the industry's evolution in the Kingdom," said Bandar Bawakid, CEO of TCS. "By adopting this model, we will not only optimize operations but also bring unprecedented value to our clients and to the Saudi health system."

This partnership stands as a symbol of loyal cooperation and shared purpose, combining international experience with local excellence to serve the people of Saudi Arabia. It directly supports the Insurance Authority's mission to foster innovation, resilience, and trust across the insurance ecosystem, and contributes to Vision 2030's aspiration of "a vibrant society where wellbeing, capability, and inclusion drive national prosperity."

