CORRECTION: The Exterior Company Sweeps the 2025 Angi Super Service Awards Across Pennsylvania and Connecticut

This press release corrects and replaces the previous release distributed November 11, 2025 at 3:10 pm ET.

The previous release contained an incorrect name in the quoted in the Central Pennsylvania: A Legacy of Trust section.

The full corrected release follows.

LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2025 / The Exterior Company (TEC) has earned the 2025 Angi Super Service Award in all three of its core regions: Lancaster (Central PA), Pittsburgh (Western PA), and Rocky Hill, Connecticut. The recognition honors home service professionals who consistently deliver outstanding workmanship, reliability, and customer care.

Since 1999, the Angi Super Service Award has celebrated professionals who go above and beyond for homeowners nationwide. To qualify, companies must maintain a lifetime rating of 4.5 stars or higher, remain in good standing through Angi's verification process, and earn continuous high marks for professionalism and punctuality.

"Angi Super Service Award winners set a standard for excellence that homeowners can trust," said Angie Hicks, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Angi. "The Exterior Company represents that level of dedication across every region they serve."

A Triple Win Rooted in Local Pride

While the awards mark a national milestone for TEC, they reflect something deeply local - the pride, commitment, and craftsmanship the company brings to each of its communities.

Founded in Lancaster, PA, The Exterior Company has expanded into one of the East Coast's fastest-growing exterior contractors. Today, the company operates full-service divisions across Pennsylvania and Connecticut, providing expert roofing, siding, and gutter solutions backed by unmatched professionalism and transparency.

Central Pennsylvania: A Legacy of Trust

From its home base in Lancaster, TEC continues to serve thousands of homeowners across York, Dauphin, and Lebanon Counties. The Lancaster team's long-standing commitment to quality and community care remains the foundation of TEC's success story.

"Every home we protect in Central Pennsylvania is personal," said Joe Hydrick, President of TEC. "We built our reputation on integrity and follow-through, and being recognized by Angi again tells us that homeowners value that consistency."

Pittsburgh: Roofing with Integrity in Western PA

TEC's Pittsburgh division has earned its reputation one roof at a time, helping Western Pennsylvania homeowners recover from hail and wind damage while improving curb appeal and protection. Serving Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, and Westmoreland Counties, the team is known for reliable communication, clean worksites, and craftsmanship that lasts.

"This award reflects the pride our Pittsburgh crews take in every project," said Ron Tuffs, General Manager at The Exterior Company - Pittsburgh. "We treat every job as if it's our own home - with care, honesty, and a commitment to do things the right way."

TEC's Western PA operations pair industry-leading products with a customer-first mindset. As an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, the company ranks among the top 1% of roofers nationwide - a level of trust that Pittsburgh homeowners can see and feel in every shingle.

Connecticut: Community Commitment with Heart

Further east, TEC's Rocky Hill, Connecticut team has quickly become a local favorite, earning the 2025 Angi Super Service Award for its dedication to quality craftsmanship and genuine care for homeowners across Hartford, Glastonbury, Middletown, and Manchester.

"Being recognized by Angi means so much to our Connecticut crew," said Ed Herr, General Manager of The Exterior Company - Connecticut. "We take pride in doing right by our neighbors. It's not just about roofs - it's about building relationships that last."

TEC - Connecticut is redefining New England roofing with a modern, transparent approach - combining high-end Owens Corning materials, detailed inspections, and clear communication at every step.

About The Exterior Company

The Exterior Company (TEC) is a multi-state roofing and exterior contractor headquartered in Lancaster, PA. Offering residential and commercial services across Pennsylvania and Connecticut, TEC provides expert solutions in roofing, siding, and gutters. The company holds Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor status and maintains more than 2,500 five-star reviews from satisfied customers.

Driven by the mission "to protect what protects you," TEC continues to raise the bar for transparency, communication, and craftsmanship in the exterior industry - and the 2025 Angi Super Service Awards across all three regions stand as proof of that commitment.

