Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -4

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 13-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 13/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 314000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 62000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 1416000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 100000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities Debt and 574000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 3.875% Notes due 12/09/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 75000000 GBP10,000 each) debt-like XS2900268900 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4250000000 1¾% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 22/09/2038; fully paid debt-like GB00BMY62Z61 -- securities Issuer Name: Nuformix plc 114040535 Ordinary Shares of 0.05p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BYW79Y38 -- (transition) Issuer Name: NATS (En Route) plc 5.250% Senior Unsecured Bullet Bonds due 31/03/2036; fully paid; Debt and 250000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3201279471 -- of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and including GBP199,000) securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 500000 GraniteShares 3x Long Coinbase Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2575914176 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 68000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 100000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities Debt and 90000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 20000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 26000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan 5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 700000000 USD200,000 each) (Regulation S) debt-like XS3218674136 -- securities 5.750% Notes due 12/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each) (Rule 144A) debt-like US418097AP66 -- securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 260000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC Debt and 40000 Yieldmax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3218061631 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 7000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 104000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 20300 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Debt and 41000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 230000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: HSBC Bank PLC 8086253 Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by NINGBO SANXING Securitised GB00BTDGRB71 -- MEDICAL ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. due 12/05/2027 derivatives Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Sieyuan Securitised 1455604 Electric Co., Ltd. due 15/11/2027; fully paid; (Registered in derivatives GB00BTDGRC88 -- denominations of USD20.6100 each) Market Access Warrants linked to ordinary shares issued by Hunan Valin Securitised 34883720 Steel Co., Ltd. due 13/05/2027; fully paid; (Registered in denominations derivatives GB00BTDGRD95 -- of USD0.8600 each) Issuer Name: Smiths Group Plc

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

3.625% Notes due 13/11/2033; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 650000000 EUR 100,000 and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3224517253 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 1900000 Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3167722340 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives 1400000 Securities due 13/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3167722423 -- GBP1,000 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 61600 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities Debt and 17600 WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QC84 -- securities Debt and 46500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 1000 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities Debt and 17700 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities Debt and 84500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 2000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 20500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 47500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 155000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 23000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities Debt and 96500 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities Debt and 153700 WisdomTree Sugar 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTW01 -- securities Debt and 15600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 4621400 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 531400 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 2500 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 21400 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 39000 WisdomTree Lean Hogs; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB771 -- securities Debt and 19300 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 293300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 4000 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities Debt and 216000 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 50500 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities Debt and 55400 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 244700 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3-

securities Debt and 246500 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities Debt and 41000 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities Debt and 170000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYK92 -- securities Debt and 47000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Debt and 12500 WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY989 -- securities Debt and 38100 WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY7H96 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 1600 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities Issuer Name: The Federal Republic of Nigeria 8.6308% Notes due 13/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1247465000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3218072919 -- (Regulation S) securities 8.6308% Notes due 13/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US65412AFF49 -- (Rule 144A) securities 9.1297% Notes due 13/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 1100000000 USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3218073057 -- (Regulation S) securities 9.1297% Notes due 13/01/2046; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) debt-like US65412AFG22 -- (Rule 144A) securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 5000 IncomeShares Alibaba (BABA) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774887 -- securities Debt and 30000 IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901885041 -- securities Debt and 35000 IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901886288 -- securities Debt and 4000 Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF03XP94 -- securities Debt and 29650 Leverage Shares 2x Facebook ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF03XP94 -- securities Debt and 1300000 Leverage Shares 3x AMD ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337090422 -- securities Debt and 250000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities Debt and 200000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 35000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities Debt and 162000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities Debt and 7000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Futu ETP Securities due 15/09/2075; fully paid debt-like XS3103698372 -- securities Debt and 620000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities Debt and 600 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Debt and 1150000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Nvidia (NVDA) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2944874416 -- securities Debt and 26000000 Leverage Shares -5x Short Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364319 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities Debt and 530000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -4-

5000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and 24000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Issuer Name: Gold Bullion Securities Limited Debt and 6000 (LYXOR GBS) Secured Undated Zero Coupon Notes; fully paid debt-like GB00B00FHZ82 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 3000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B6RV6N28 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 6000 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRL42 -- securities Debt and 25000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities Debt and 11000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 60000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 60000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities Debt and 180000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 4000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Gilts 10Y 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BKT09479 -- securities Debt and 18000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities Debt and 8100000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 408041 EQS News ID: 2228798 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2228798&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 13, 2025 03:01 ET (08:01 GMT)