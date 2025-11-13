Mtron: M-tron Industries, Inc. Appoints Cameron Pforr as Chief Executive Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) ("Mtron" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based supplier of radio frequency components and solutions to the aerospace & defense, avionics and space industries, announced today that the Board of Directors has appointed Cameron Pforr as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Pforr has served as Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2025.

"During his tenure as Interim CEO, Cameron has demonstrated strong leadership, a deep understanding of our business, and a clear strategic vision for our future," said Bel Lazar, Chairman of the Board. "The Board is confident Cameron is the right leader to guide Mtron through its next phase of growth and value creation."

Mr. Pforr said, "It has been a privilege to lead Mtron over the past several months, and I'm honored to continue working alongside our talented team as we execute on our strategy to deliver long-term value for our shareholders, customers, and employees. Mtron is a critical part of the defense industrial base, supporting numerous systems and programs that are essential elements of our nation's defense and those of our allies. It is exciting to lead Mtron at this time of great change in our defense strategy, how autonomous systems and the dominance of the information domain and the electromagnetic spectrum have become key components of the battlefield, combined with the dramatic changes in the defense acquisition process. Mtron and its employees stand ready to meet this need."

About Mtron

M-tron Industries, Inc. (NYSE American: MPTI) designs, manufactures, and markets highly engineered, high reliability frequency and spectrum control products and solutions. As an engineering-centric company, Mtron provides close support to its customers throughout our products' entire life cycle, including product design, prototyping, production, and subsequent product upgrades. Mtron has design and manufacturing facilities in Orlando, Florida, and Yankton, South Dakota, a sales office in Hong Kong, and a manufacturing facility in Noida, India. For more information, visit http://www.mtron.com/.

