21shares Launches First-Ever Crypto Market Index ETFs Registered Under the '40 Act in the U.S.

21shares launches the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC), offering investors adaptive exposure to the top 10 crypto assets - available for the first time in a regulated '40 Act ETF structure

New products follow 21shares joining forces with FalconX to meet growing institutional and retail demand for regulated digital asset exposure

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21shares, one of the world's largest issuers of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs), today announced the launch of the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP) and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC). The launch represents the first crypto index ETFs registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act"), underscoring the growing appetite for crypto-asset exchange-traded products in the U.S. market and offering investors one-ticker solutions to participate in this growth under the same regulatory framework as conventional ETFs.

The 21Shares Crypto Index ETFs, TTOP and TXBC, allow investors access to top digital assets - such as Bitcoin as a store of value, Ethereum and Solana for smart contracts and DeFi, and Dogecoin as a community asset - without the need to manage wallets or keys. In addition, given the ever-evolving nature of the crypto market, TTOP and TXBC rebalance quarterly to track the largest assets, giving investors exposure that adapts with the market and without the need for constant portfolio adjustments.

"Index products have proven to be an excellent way for investors to gain diversified exposure in traditional markets, from the S&P 500 to the Nasdaq-100," said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. "The same principle applies to crypto investing. Many of our clients have asked for a simple, regulated way to access the market as a whole rather than choosing individual tokens. With TTOP and TXBC, we're bringing that familiar, diversified approach to digital assets, giving investors a single point of access to a broad set of leading cryptocurrencies within a structure designed to adjust as the market evolves."

21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP)

The 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF (TTOP), with a management fee of 0.50%, tracks the FTSE Crypto 10 Select Index, a market cap-weighted index of the top ten largest crypto assets globally. This index is rebalanced quarterly, adjusting to reflect the size of each asset. Larger cryptocurrencies naturally hold greater weights, capturing the evolving landscape of the crypto space.

21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC)

The 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF (TXBC), with a management fee of 0.65%, tracks the FTSE Crypto 10 ex Bitcoin Select Index, investing exclusively in cryptocurrencies and blockchain networks that focus on real-world applications beyond Bitcoin's macro hedge proposition. More information on the index series can be found here .

"Different investors approach crypto in different ways. Some prefer a single product that includes Bitcoin for their entire exposure, while others see Bitcoin as distinct from the rest of the market. TXBC is designed for the latter group - a straightforward way to capture the potential growth of other leading blockchain networks and applications in one ticker, without the need to manage individual holdings," added Federico Brokate.

"At FTSE Russell, we are committed to delivering robust, rules-based indices that help investors navigate emerging asset classes with confidence," says Fiona Bassett, CEO at FTSE Russell, an LSEG business. "We're delighted to work with 21shares on these first-of-their-kind crypto index ETFs which reflect our dedication to supporting innovation in the digital assets market through trusted benchmarks and transparent methodologies."

Both products are launched in partnership with Teucrium, an experienced ETF adviser with a focus on alternative markets, who serves as the adviser and white-label platform supporting the development and distribution of the products.

The launch of TTOP and TXBC reinforces 21shares' growing presence in the U.S. market and builds off the firm's global track record of crypto product innovation, operational excellence and risk management.

Recently, 21shares joined forces with FalconX to create a full-service digital assets provider spanning brokerage, liquidity, investment management, lending, and structured products. As a combined company, 21shares will tap into FalconX's position as a world-leading crypto prime brokerage to enter its next phase of growth. Joining FalconX will boost 21shares' global access and concretely build on the market expansion it has already pursued in global markets including Latin America, North America, and Europe.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About Teucrium

Teucrium offers a range of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with a focus on alternative markets, including commodities and digital assets. The firm also provides white-label ETF services through its ETF Solutions business, supporting clients not only in bringing new funds to market but also in the ongoing management and operational oversight of their ETF products. Learn more at www.teucrium.com .

Media Contact

Audrey Belloff: audrey.belloff@21shares.com

Alethea Jadick: ajadick@sloanepr.com

Important Information

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Share.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The underlying Crypto Assets are relatively new investments which have unique and substantial risks and which may be more volatile than other types of investments. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning. The performance of Crypto Assets, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of the cryptocurrencies. For more information on the specific risks pertaining to each cryptocurrency, please see the prospectus.

The Funds are non-diversified and the value of the Index is heavily weighted in Bitcoin (TTOP only), Ethereum, XRP, and Solana Coin. As a result, the Fund's performance may be disproportionately and significantly impacted by the poor performance of such Underlying Crypto Asset(s) or events materially affecting the ecosystem of such Underlying Crypto Asset(s). The Funds' significant exposure to one or more Underlying Crypto Assets makes it more susceptible to any single occurrence affecting such Underlying Crypto Asset(s) and related ETPs and crypto-related investments and may subject the Fund to greater market risk than more diversified funds.

There is no assurance that the Index Provider, or any agents that act on its behalf, will compile the Index accurately, or that the Index will be determined, maintained, constructed, reconstituted, rebalanced, composed, calculated or disseminated accurately.

Indexes are unmanaged and not available for direct investment.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Crypto Assets Risk, Derivatives Risk, Counterparty Risk, Subsidiary Risk, Exposure Risk, Calculation Methodology Risk, Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, ETP Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Foreign Securities Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Passive Investment Risk, Tax Risk, Tracking Error Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Volatility Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, and Crypto-Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund's principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Funds Are Not FDIC Insured, May Lose Value, and Have No Bank Guarantee.

PINE Distributors LLC is the distributor for the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF. Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC serves as the investment adviser and 21shares US LLC serves as the Subadviser to the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 Index ETF and the 21Shares FTSE Crypto 10 ex-BTC Index ETF. PINE Distributors LLC is not affiliated with Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC or 21Shares US LLC.

TUCRM-4985273-11/25