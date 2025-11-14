Anzeige
Dow Jones News
14.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

14/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Cobra Resources plc 
 
7460165                                        Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                 (transition)   GB00BGJW5255 --  
Listing) 
 
 
59257089                                       Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                 (transition)   GB00BGJW5255 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like     IE00B40QP990 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
76000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
205000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
15000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   debt-like     IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            debt-like     IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
323000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BUNZL PLC 
 
67500 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 32 1/7p each; fully paid               (commercial    GB00B0744B38 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC 
 
1396003    Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid                Closed-ended   GB0005001796 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
25000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like     DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
50000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid  debt-like     CH0454664027 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
34000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ACG Metals Limited 
 
1128614    Class A Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid           Equity shares   VGG0056A1030 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
300000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid               Equity shares   GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
70000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
128000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
7000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid             debt-like     XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
22000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8500     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
160000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
5451050    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3182455686 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)       securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
2153138    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177927277 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999)        securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
2286798    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177933754 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)       securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
140025    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177932863 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999)        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
19800     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                       debt-like     GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
