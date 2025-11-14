Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 14.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Trump. Zölle. Craig Parry. Vizsla Copper wird zur strategisch wichtigsten Kupferaktie Nordamerikas
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
14.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
152 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
14-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

14/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Cobra Resources plc 
 
7460165                                        Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                 (transition)   GB00BGJW5255 --  
Listing) 
 
 
59257089                                       Equity shares 
(Block    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid                 (transition)   GB00BGJW5255 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like     IE00B40QP990 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
76000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
205000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
15000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   debt-like     IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            debt-like     IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
323000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BUNZL PLC 
 
67500 (Block                                     Equity shares 
Listing)   Ordinary Shares of 32 1/7p each; fully paid               (commercial    GB00B0744B38 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC 
 
1396003    Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid                Closed-ended   GB0005001796 --  
                                           investment funds 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
25000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  debt-like     DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1209763130 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
50000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid  debt-like     CH0454664027 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid    debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
34000     Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: ACG Metals Limited 
 
1128614    Class A Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid           Equity shares   VGG0056A1030 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
300000    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid               Equity shares   GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                           (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
70000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
128000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
                                           Debt and 
7000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid             debt-like     XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
22000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8500     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                           Debt and 
160000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
5451050    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3182455686 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)       securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
2153138    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177927277 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999)        securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
2286798    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177933754 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999)       securities 
 
 
       Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 
140025    (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like     XS3177932863 --  
       of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999)        securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
19800     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                       debt-like     GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

Debt and 
1500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid            debt-like     JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
20500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like     JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            debt-like     JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
33000     WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like     JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
7800     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
14000     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like     JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
47700     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
38800     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like     JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
2600     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like     JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid                   debt-like     GB00B15KXY63 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
100850    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
59800     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      debt-like     JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
45300     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                      debt-like     JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
3500     WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid                   debt-like     GB00B15KY096 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
9000     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
4500     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                 debt-like     GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
17500     WisdomTree Grains; fully paid                      debt-like     GB00B15KYL00 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
3000     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid                debt-like     JE00B68GRJ90 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                           Debt and 
12000     IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like     XS2901884408 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
45000     IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid            debt-like     XS2901884663 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
636000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like     XS2399367254 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
16000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like     XS2472331995 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
       Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities due 15/09/   Debt and 
69000     2075; fully paid                            debt-like     XS3103698299 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
240000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like     XS2757381400 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
100000    Leverage Shares 3x UBER ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like     XS2337092550 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
490000    Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like     XS2399364665 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
6000     Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid              debt-like     XS3142919219 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                           Debt and 
53000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like     JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and 
8800     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid                debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
                                           Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 14, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.