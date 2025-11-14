Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Cobra Resources plc 7460165 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid (transition) GB00BGJW5255 -- Listing) 59257089 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid (transition) GB00BGJW5255 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 6000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 76000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 205000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 15000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 323000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: BUNZL PLC 67500 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 32 1/7p each; fully paid (commercial GB00B0744B38 -- companies) Issuer Name: BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC 1396003 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0005001796 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 25000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 50000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 34000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: ACG Metals Limited 1128614 Class A Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid Equity shares VGG0056A1030 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Aterian plc 300000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 70000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 128000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 7000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 8500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 160000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 5451050 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3182455686 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 2153138 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177927277 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 2286798 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177933754 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 140025 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177932863 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 19800 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities

November 14, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

Debt and 1500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 20500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 7800 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 47700 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 38800 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities Debt and 100850 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 59800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 45300 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 17500 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GRJ90 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 12000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities Debt and 45000 IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884663 -- securities Debt and 636000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 16000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472331995 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and 69000 2075; fully paid debt-like XS3103698299 -- securities Debt and 240000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 100000 Leverage Shares 3x UBER ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337092550 -- securities Debt and 490000 Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364665 -- securities Debt and 6000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid debt-like XS3142919219 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 53000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 8800 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and

November 14, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)