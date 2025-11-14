Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 14-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 14/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Cobra Resources plc 7460165 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid (transition) GB00BGJW5255 -- Listing) 59257089 Equity shares (Block Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid (transition) GB00BGJW5255 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 6000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Debt and 76000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 205000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 15000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities Debt and 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Debt and 323000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: BUNZL PLC 67500 (Block Equity shares Listing) Ordinary Shares of 32 1/7p each; fully paid (commercial GB00B0744B38 -- companies) Issuer Name: BRITISH SMALLER COMPANIES VCT 2 PLC 1396003 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB0005001796 -- investment funds Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Debt and 25000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 50000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully paid debt-like CH0454664027 -- securities Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 34000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: ACG Metals Limited 1128614 Class A Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid Equity shares VGG0056A1030 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Aterian plc 300000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 70000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 128000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc Debt and 7000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 22000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 8500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 160000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Santander UK PLC Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 5451050 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3182455686 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 2153138 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177927277 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 2286798 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177933754 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to and including GBP1,999) securities Preference Share-linked Autocallable Notes due 14/11/2031; fully paid; Debt and 140025 (Represented by notes to bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples debt-like XS3177932863 -- of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to & including GBP1,999) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 19800 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities

Debt and 1500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities Debt and 20500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities Debt and 33000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 7800 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities Debt and 14000 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities Debt and 47700 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 38800 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities Debt and 100850 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 59800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 45300 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities Debt and 3500 WisdomTree Live Cattle; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY096 -- securities Debt and 9000 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities Debt and 4500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities Debt and 17500 WisdomTree Grains; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYL00 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 3000 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD; fully paid debt-like JE00B68GRJ90 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 12000 IncomeShares Amazon (AMZN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884408 -- securities Debt and 45000 IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901884663 -- securities Debt and 636000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 16000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472331995 -- securities Leverage Shares 3x Long Rheinmetall (RHM) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and 69000 2075; fully paid debt-like XS3103698299 -- securities Debt and 240000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 100000 Leverage Shares 3x UBER ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2337092550 -- securities Debt and 490000 Leverage Shares -5x Short S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399364665 -- securities Debt and 6000 Pantarai ADAPT ETP due 15/09/2075; fully paid debt-like XS3142919219 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 53000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Debt and 8800 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Debt and

28000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 4900 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities Debt and 3300 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities Debt and 366000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation Floating Rate Regulation S Covered Bonds Series 2025-C2 due 26/09/2030; Debt and 250000000 fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each and debt-like XS3200096777 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: SSE Plc Equity shares 97916637 Ordinary Shares of 50p each; fully paid (commercial GB0007908733 -- companies) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 86000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 28000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities Debt and 18000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities Debt and 7500 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities Debt and 11000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities Debt and 300000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

