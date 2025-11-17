DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 422.40p Highest price paid per share: 413.80p Lowest price paid per share: 417.9139p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,969,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,077,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 417.9139

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 334 418.00 08:01:45 00030318017TRDU0 XLON 319 418.00 08:01:45 00030318016TRDU0 XLON 624 413.80 08:02:48 00030318019TRDU0 XLON 415.80 08:27:26 00030318209TRDU0 XLON 48 114 416.00 08:27:39 00030318210TRDU0 XLON 1,198 417.60 08:31:42 00030318262TRDU0 XLON 416.20 08:37:29 00030318310TRDU0 XLON 30 330 416.20 08:37:29 00030318311TRDU0 XLON 811 416.20 08:37:29 00030318312TRDU0 XLON 592 416.00 09:00:27 00030318343TRDU0 XLON 416.00 09:00:27 00030318344TRDU0 XLON 27 645 415.80 09:00:27 00030318345TRDU0 XLON 595 416.00 09:00:27 00030318346TRDU0 XLON 583 415.80 09:05:42 00030318353TRDU0 XLON 504 416.80 09:21:46 00030318371TRDU0 XLON 542 417.80 09:28:22 00030318375TRDU0 XLON 579 417.40 09:28:22 00030318376TRDU0 XLON 1,257 419.80 09:45:53 00030318402TRDU0 XLON 419.60 09:54:54 00030318423TRDU0 XLON 8 576 419.60 09:54:54 00030318424TRDU0 XLON

