17.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares -4-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      422.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      413.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      417.9139p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,969,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,077,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 417.9139

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
                            (GBp share) 
 
 
                                                    334 418.00    08:01:45      00030318017TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    319 418.00    08:01:45      00030318016TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    624 413.80    08:02:48      00030318019TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       415.80    08:27:26      00030318209TRDU0  XLON 
48 
 
 
                                                    114 416.00    08:27:39      00030318210TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,198  417.60    08:31:42      00030318262TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       416.20    08:37:29      00030318310TRDU0  XLON 
30 
 
 
                                                    330 416.20    08:37:29      00030318311TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    811 416.20    08:37:29      00030318312TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    592 416.00    09:00:27      00030318343TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       416.00    09:00:27      00030318344TRDU0  XLON 
27 
 
 
                                                    645 415.80    09:00:27      00030318345TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    595 416.00    09:00:27      00030318346TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    583 415.80    09:05:42      00030318353TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    504 416.80    09:21:46      00030318371TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    542 417.80    09:28:22      00030318375TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    579 417.40    09:28:22      00030318376TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,257  419.80    09:45:53      00030318402TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                        419.60    09:54:54      00030318423TRDU0  XLON 
8 
 
 
                                                    576 419.60    09:54:54      00030318424TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

569 419.40    09:54:55      00030318425TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       418.20    10:04:42      00030318470TRDU0  XLON 
35 
 
 
                                                    554 418.20    10:04:42      00030318471TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    628 419.40    10:21:22      00030318513TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    163 419.00    10:27:45      00030318527TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    377 419.00    10:27:45      00030318528TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    313 418.80    10:27:45      00030318529TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    236 418.80    10:27:45      00030318530TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 418.60    10:45:43      00030318595TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    349 418.40    10:54:33      00030318634TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    218 418.40    10:54:33      00030318635TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    806 418.40    11:00:21      00030318670TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    427 418.40    11:00:21      00030318671TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    273 416.20    11:12:46      00030318725TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    361 416.20    11:12:55      00030318745TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    229 417.80    11:36:25      00030318811TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    326 417.80    11:36:25      00030318812TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    793 417.60    11:40:19      00030318814TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    540 416.60    11:42:34      00030318817TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    555 416.20    12:01:22      00030318862TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    483 415.80    12:01:23      00030318866TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       415.80    12:01:23      00030318867TRDU0  XLON 
70 
 
 
                                                    124 415.80    12:01:23      00030318868TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    427 415.80    12:01:23      00030318869TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    123 415.80    12:27:06      00030318926TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,272  415.80    12:27:06      00030318927TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    242 415.60    12:43:42      00030318965TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -3- 

393 415.60    12:43:42      00030318966TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    593 415.40    12:43:42      00030318967TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       415.40    12:43:42      00030318968TRDU0  XLON 
33 
 
 
                                                    123 414.60    13:03:24      00030319009TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    948 414.60    13:03:34      00030319011TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    308 414.60    13:03:34      00030319012TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    285 414.60    13:03:34      00030319013TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    603 414.60    13:25:14      00030319084TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,106  414.20    13:29:50      00030319098TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       414.20    13:29:50      00030319099TRDU0  XLON 
28 
 
 
                                                    452 414.40    13:31:36      00030319119TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       414.40    13:31:36      00030319120TRDU0  XLON 
52 
 
 
                                                1,232  415.40    13:46:19      00030319211TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    641 415.20    13:46:19      00030319212TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    614 415.20    14:01:32      00030319277TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    600 415.00    14:01:32      00030319278TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       415.00    14:01:32      00030319279TRDU0  XLON 
27 
 
 
                                                    194 415.60    14:09:02      00030319314TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    390 415.60    14:09:02      00030319315TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,324  416.40    14:23:48      00030319404TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       416.20    14:25:26      00030319420TRDU0  XLON 
30 
 
 
                                                    514 416.20    14:25:26      00030319421TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    541 418.00    14:38:17      00030319496TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,384  418.00    14:38:17      00030319497TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    219 418.60    14:45:43      00030319563TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                1,042  418.60    14:45:43      00030319564TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    629 418.80    14:54:11      00030319634TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -4- 

600 419.20    15:00:42      00030319689TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    552 419.20    15:00:42      00030319690TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    615 418.40    15:07:30      00030319740TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    313 418.40    15:07:30      00030319741TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    238 418.40    15:07:30      00030319742TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    610 418.60    15:13:13      00030319784TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    540 419.20    15:19:25      00030319832TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    558 418.80    15:19:25      00030319833TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    468 417.80    15:25:52      00030319876TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    208 417.80    15:25:52      00030319877TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    579 419.20    15:31:00      00030319894TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    658 421.20    15:41:08      00030319964TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    668 420.60    15:41:18      00030319966TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    182 422.00    15:48:31      00030320167TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    489 422.00    15:48:31      00030320168TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    457 421.60    15:48:31      00030320169TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    232 421.60    15:48:31      00030320170TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    498 422.00    15:54:25      00030320241TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                       422.00    15:54:25      00030320242TRDU0  XLON 
91 
 
 
                                                       422.00    16:00:53      00030320298TRDU0  XLON 
31 
 
 
                                                    521 422.00    16:00:53      00030320299TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    605 421.60    16:00:53      00030320300TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    207 421.00    16:07:05      00030320413TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    370 421.00    16:07:05      00030320414TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    593 420.80    16:07:05      00030320415TRDU0  XLON 
 
                                                    207 421.60    16:17:54      00030320760TRDU0  XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

