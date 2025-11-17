Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - Invesco Physical Markets PLC

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 17-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 17/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 6000 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities 124000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 92000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 12000 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 20000 Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 -- securities 101000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 264000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities 20000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities Issuer Name: DIPLOMA PLC Equity shares 141191 Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid (commercial GB0001826634 -- companies) Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 20000000 4.80% Callable Notes due 17/11/2040; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3225977209 -- denominations of USD100,000 each) securities 50000000 Floating Rate Notes due 28/08/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US45950KDL17 -- denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 318000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities 180000 Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 190000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 10000 Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 117000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities 38000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 10000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: BT Finance plc 3.375% Notes due 17/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 850000000 bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities XS3227880021 -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 200000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: Chetwood Funding 2025-1 PLC Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 99452000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216965973 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 348081000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216966195 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 11188000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216966351 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 22377000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216966278 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 8702000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216966435 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully Debt and debt-like 7459000 paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher securities XS3216966518 -- integral multiples of GBP1,000) 7459000 Class X Notes due 27/07/2058; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3216966609 -- of GBP100,000 each plus higher integral multiples of GBP1,000) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120875706 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 17/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120875532 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3120875961 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 491100 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 19600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 45900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 9400 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 -- securities 56000 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 72000 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 81300 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 34500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 35800 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 388900 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 76300 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 4200 WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 -- securities 16800 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 15000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 138000 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 98900 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 12500 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 18400 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 92300 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 2750 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities 2800 WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 5000 Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 -- securities 20000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 2300 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 105000 IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901886445 -- securities 45000 IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999429 -- securities 70000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 200000 Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 -- securities 670000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities 360000 Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 -- securities 115000 Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861082 -- securities 28000 Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 -- securities 420000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities 290000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities 51000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 -- securities 380000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 4000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities 2100 Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and debt-like XS3068789729 -- 2075; fully paid securities 43000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2399365043 -- fully paid securities 86000 Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 -- securities 600 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities 50000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861595 -- securities 190000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities 230000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities 1200000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 -- securities 162000 Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2399364582 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 15056 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 54000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 562000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities 97000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 9500 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 6500 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 76500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 3500 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8HGT870 -- securities 270000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 -- securities 62000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 198000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 35500000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 72000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642308 -- securities 58000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 520000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

