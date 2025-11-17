Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice - Invesco Physical Markets PLC

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
17-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

17/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                          Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
6000     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
124000    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
92000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
20000     Physical Palladium ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4556L06 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
101000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
264000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid            Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: DIPLOMA PLC 
 
                                           Equity shares 
141191    Ordinary Shares of 5p each; fully paid                 (commercial    GB0001826634 --  
                                           companies) 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
20000000   4.80% Callable Notes due 17/11/2040; fully paid; (Registered in    Debt and debt-like XS3225977209 --  
       denominations of USD100,000 each)                   securities 
 
 
50000000   Floating Rate Notes due 28/08/2029; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like US45950KDL17 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof)     securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
318000    Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid  Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
180000    Xtrackers IE Physical Silver ETC Securities due 30/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VS9 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
190000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid     Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
10000     Yieldmax MSTR Option Income Strategy ETC Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS3087774306 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
117000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
38000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
10000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid            Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: BT Finance plc 
 
       3.375% Notes due 17/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by notes to   Debt and debt-like 
850000000   bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess securities     XS3227880021 --  
       thereof up to and including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
200000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid             Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Chetwood Funding 2025-1 PLC 
 
       Class A1 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
99452000   paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216965973 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
       Class A2 Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
348081000   paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216966195 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
       Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
11188000   paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216966351 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
       Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
22377000   paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216966278 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
       Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
8702000    paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216966435 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
       Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 27/07/2058; fully   Debt and debt-like 
7459000    paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP100,000 each plus higher   securities     XS3216966518 --  
       integral multiples of GBP1,000) 
 
 
7459000    Class X Notes due 27/07/2058; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS3216966609 --  
       of GBP100,000 each plus higher integral multiples of GBP1,000)     securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3120875706 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 
 
 
2500000    Securities due 17/11/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3120875532 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 
 
 
2500000    Securities due 18/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to  Securitised    XS3120875961 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                        derivatives 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
491100    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
19600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
45900     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9400     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
7500     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY328 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
56000     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
72000     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
81300     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
34500     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35800     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
388900    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
76300     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4200     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
16800     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
15000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid                Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
138000    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
98900     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12500     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
18400     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                      Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
92300     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
2750     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2800     WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid           Debt and debt-like JE00B3WCLY57 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
5000     Leverage Shares 2x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid   Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZY66 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
20000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2300     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
105000    IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2901886445 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
45000     IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2852999429 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
70000     Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
200000    Leverage Shares 3x Amazon ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  Debt and debt-like IE00BK5BZQ82 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
670000    Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
360000    Leverage Shares 3x Facebook ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BK5C1B80 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
115000    Leverage Shares 4x Long Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2779861082 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
28000     Leverage Shares 3x Long ARM ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2691006303 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
420000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
290000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
51000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Gold Miners ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2399369896 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
380000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
4000     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2970736489 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
2100     Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/09/   Debt and debt-like XS3068789729 --  
       2075; fully paid                            securities 
 
 
43000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) ETP Securities;   Debt and debt-like XS2399365043 --  
       fully paid                               securities 
 
 
86000     Leverage Shares 3x NVIDIA ETP Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2820604770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
600      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
50000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like XS2779861595 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
190000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid          Debt and debt-like XS2757381400 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
230000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
1200000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Nasdaq 100 ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like XS2399364152 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
162000    Leverage Shares 5x Long S&P 500 ETP Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2399364582 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
15056     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
54000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
562000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
97000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
9500     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid                Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
6500     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid               Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
76500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 --  
                                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
3500     WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             Debt and debt-like IE00B8HGT870 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
270000    WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid               Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
62000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
198000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid           Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
35500000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid              Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
72000     WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid        Debt and debt-like XS2771642308 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
58000     WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
520000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                           securities 
 
 
12000     WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 --  
                                           securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 408350 
EQS News ID:  2230410 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2230410&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.