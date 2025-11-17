Anzeige
Montag, 17.11.2025
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Frankfurt
17.11.25 | 15:29
1,370 Euro
+0,74 % +0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 18:45 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Nov-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

17 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  17 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         47,586 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.80p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.00p 
 
                           124.0698p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,094,295 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.0698p                       47,586

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
655             124.00          08:16:19         00361573601TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              124.60          08:34:45         00361580030TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             124.40          08:38:30         00361580715TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.40          08:38:56         00361580755TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.40          08:38:56         00361580756TRLO1     XLON 
 
2861             124.80          08:55:56         00361583486TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             124.80          09:04:07         00361586882TRLO1     XLON 
 
507             124.60          09:11:10         00361590083TRLO1     XLON 
 
110             124.60          09:11:10         00361590084TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              124.60          09:11:39         00361590320TRLO1     XLON 
 
185             124.60          09:11:39         00361590321TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             124.60          09:11:52         00361590435TRLO1     XLON 
 
630             124.00          09:15:09         00361592074TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.00          09:18:18         00361593371TRLO1     XLON 
 
317             124.00          09:22:48         00361595569TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             123.80          09:45:44         00361610597TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.20          10:18:07         00361619833TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             123.00          10:32:00         00361620387TRLO1     XLON 
 
24              123.20          10:35:24         00361620609TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.20          10:58:13         00361621626TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             123.20          10:58:13         00361621627TRLO1     XLON 
 
1410             123.40          11:17:46         00361622088TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             123.40          11:17:46         00361622089TRLO1     XLON 
 
241             123.40          11:17:46         00361622090TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             124.20          11:26:11         00361622330TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.20          11:26:11         00361622331TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             123.80          11:26:16         00361622332TRLO1     XLON 
 
100             124.20          11:34:01         00361622486TRLO1     XLON 
 
595             124.40          11:34:17         00361622516TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             124.40          11:34:17         00361622517TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             124.00          12:00:10         00361623177TRLO1     XLON 
 
139             124.20          12:18:55         00361623643TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             124.20          12:31:59         00361624032TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.00          12:31:59         00361624033TRLO1     XLON 
 
473             124.00          12:31:59         00361624034TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.00          12:31:59         00361624035TRLO1     XLON 
 
19              124.20          12:35:09         00361624102TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              124.20          12:35:09         00361624103TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.20          12:35:09         00361624104TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             124.00          12:45:19         00361624447TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              124.00          12:45:19         00361624448TRLO1     XLON 
 
70              124.00          12:45:19         00361624449TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             124.20          12:47:37         00361624533TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              124.20          12:47:37         00361624534TRLO1     XLON 
 
20              124.20          12:48:33         00361624562TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             124.20          12:59:22         00361624865TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             124.00          12:59:22         00361624866TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             124.00          13:20:55         00361625750TRLO1     XLON 
 
499             124.00          13:33:03         00361626160TRLO1     XLON 
 
150             124.00          13:33:03         00361626161TRLO1     XLON 
 
4969             124.00          13:33:03         00361626162TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.00          13:33:03         00361626163TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             123.60          13:33:04         00361626165TRLO1     XLON 
 
13              123.80          13:33:04         00361626166TRLO1     XLON 
 
615             123.60          14:25:38         00361629383TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             123.60          14:25:38         00361629384TRLO1     XLON 
 
109             123.60          14:25:38         00361629385TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             123.60          14:25:38         00361629386TRLO1     XLON 
 
103             123.60          14:25:38         00361629387TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              123.60          14:26:03         00361629394TRLO1     XLON 
 
93              123.60          14:26:03         00361629395TRLO1     XLON 
 
343             123.40          14:27:03         00361629437TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             123.60          14:30:23         00361629600TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             123.60          14:32:01         00361629700TRLO1     XLON 
 
448             123.60          14:32:01         00361629701TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.60          14:33:37         00361629805TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.20          14:33:38         00361629808TRLO1     XLON 
 
78              123.60          14:34:17         00361629881TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

18              123.80          14:35:15         00361629978TRLO1     XLON 
 
33              124.20          14:46:27         00361630769TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             124.20          14:50:17         00361631029TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             124.80          14:55:43         00361631355TRLO1     XLON 
 
674             124.80          14:55:44         00361631356TRLO1     XLON 
 
4791             124.80          14:55:44         00361631357TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             124.40          14:55:44         00361631358TRLO1     XLON 
 
36              124.40          14:57:16         00361631441TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             124.40          14:59:26         00361631578TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             124.40          15:07:50         00361632104TRLO1     XLON 
 
382             124.40          15:07:50         00361632105TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.20          15:07:50         00361632106TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             124.00          15:10:48         00361632272TRLO1     XLON 
 
562             123.80          15:37:55         00361634136TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              123.80          15:37:55         00361634137TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             123.80          15:56:00         00361635144TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             123.60          16:01:32         00361635643TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             123.80          16:05:11         00361635856TRLO1     XLON 
 
289             124.00          16:05:26         00361635870TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             123.80          16:05:26         00361635871TRLO1     XLON 
 
179             124.00          16:05:26         00361635872TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.00          16:05:26         00361635873TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             124.00          16:06:29         00361635965TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             124.00          16:06:42         00361635984TRLO1     XLON 
 
148             124.00          16:07:12         00361636019TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.80          16:07:12         00361636020TRLO1     XLON 
 
463             123.60          16:08:03         00361636080TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             123.60          16:08:57         00361636143TRLO1     XLON 
 
462             123.60          16:08:57         00361636144TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.60          16:08:57         00361636145TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.60          16:08:57         00361636146TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             123.80          16:13:22         00361636427TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             123.80          16:13:22         00361636428TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             123.80          16:13:22         00361636429TRLO1     XLON 
 
186             123.80          16:13:22         00361636430TRLO1     XLON 
 
491             123.40          16:13:27         00361636442TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408503 
EQS News ID:  2231286 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231286&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 12:10 ET (17:10 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
