Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 20-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 20/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing ISIN Category Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 1999999 Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid; Equity shares GB00BFCMVS34 -- (transition) Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC 3.12% Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and 400000000 CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof) debt-like CA892329CF80 -- securities Floating Rate Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and 200000000 denominations of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in debt-like CA892329CG63 -- excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 161500 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Debt and 141000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 41000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 500000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 676000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: Syncona Limited Closed-ended 334788 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid investment GG00B8P59C08 -- funds Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4500000000 4¾% Treasury Gilt due 22/10/2035; fully paid debt-like GB00BTXS1K06 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 300000 GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2662641195 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080; Debt and 28000 fully paid debt-like DE000A2UDH48 -- securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 150000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities Debt and 80000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc Debt and 210000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 54000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 20/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Debt and 2500000 bearer of GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3120903508 -- securities Securities due 20/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Debt and 2500000 bearer of GBP1.00 each) debt-like XS3120903680 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 211500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities Debt and 39500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 6085000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities Debt and 29500 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities Debt and 6900 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities Debt and 6500 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities Debt and 500 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid debt-like JE00B24DKH53 --

