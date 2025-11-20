Anzeige
Dow Jones News
20.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
20-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

20/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice: 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing     ISIN 
                                            Category 
 
 
Issuer Name: Blencowe Resources Plc 
 
1999999    Ordinary Shares of 0.5p each; fully paid;                 Equity shares  GB00BFCMVS34 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: TOYOTA CREDIT CANADA INC 
 
       3.12% Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Debt and 
400000000   CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in excess thereof)   debt-like    CA892329CF80 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Floating Rate Notes due 20/11/2028; fully paid; (Registered in      Debt and 
200000000   denominations of CAD200,000 each and integral multiples of CAD2,000 in  debt-like    CA892329CG63 --  
       excess thereof)                              securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
161500    Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
141000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
41000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid           debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
500000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                      debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
676000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                   debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Syncona Limited 
 
                                            Closed-ended 
334788    Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid                investment   GG00B8P59C08 --  
                                            funds 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500000000  4¾% Treasury Gilt  due 22/10/2035; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BTXS1K06 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
300000    GraniteShares 3x Short Apple Daily ETP Securities; fully paid       debt-like    XS2662641195 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
       Xtrackers IE Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 23/05/2080;   Debt and 
28000     fully paid                                debt-like    DE000A2UDH48 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
150000    21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
80000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
210000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid      debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
54000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
       Securities due 20/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Debt and 
2500000    bearer of GBP1.00 each)                          debt-like    XS3120903508 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       Securities due 20/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Debt and 
2500000    bearer of GBP1.00 each)                          debt-like    XS3120903680 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
211500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid               debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
39500     WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6085000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
29500     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid                debt-like    JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B24DK975 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6900     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6500     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY435 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
500      WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid             debt-like    JE00B24DKH53 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 20, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.