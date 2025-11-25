DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading 25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open today, 25 November 2025: KR1 Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: KR1 ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

