Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 25.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: withdrawal from trading 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The following securities have been withdrawn from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from market open 
today, 25 November 2025: 
KR1 Plc 
Ordinary Shares 
Symbol: KR1 
ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 
The Regulation Department 
Aquis Stock Exchange 
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA 
Tel: 0203 597 6361 
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu 
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2235190 25-Nov-2025

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235190&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.