Dienstag, 25.11.2025
Goldrausch 2.0: 60% Insideranteil - warum dieser Gold-Explorer als Geheimtipp gilt
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 

Aquis Stock Exchange 
Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
  
 
ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET 

APPLICANT NAME: 
 
CONNECTING EXCELLENCE GROUP PLC 
 
("COMPANY" or "GROUP") 

APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 

Atlas House 
 
31 King Street 
 
Leeds, LS1 2HL 

Tel: 0113 416 6840 

DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): 

Director: 
 
Scott Philip Ellam (Chief Executive Officer) 

Proposed Directors on Admission 
 
Angus John Gladish (Chief Financial Officer) 
 
Samuel ("Sam") Joseph Roberts (Non-Executive Chairman) 
Vijay Selvam (Non-Executive Director) 

APPLICANT SECTOR: 

Industrials 

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: 

The Company was incorporated in May 2025 as a holding company for its key operating subsidiary, Spencer Riley Limited. 
Its mission is to connect human capital to digital capital by establishing itself at the first Bitcoin-powered 
international executive recruitment company. The members of the Board believe that this will be one of the first 
traditional operating businesses to grow as a direct result of a public Bitcoin treasury strategy. 

The Group's flagship company, Spencer Riley, established in 2014, is an international executive recruitment company 
headquartered in Leeds, UK. Initially focused on the UK market, it has evolved into a global player, excelling in 
placing high-calibre professionals who drive industry advancement.  Spencer Riley is recognised for its integrity, 
tenacity, and people-focused, relationship-driven approach and has sector expertise across a range of industries, 
including engineering, logistics, life sciences, environmental services, facilities management, B2B services, 
professional services, and business advisory, among others. 

Spencer Riley has been profitable every year for the last 9 years and, in the year ended 30 June 2025, achieved revenue 
of GBP1.5 million with a GBP700,000 gross profit and a GBP175,000 operating profit. 

The Group currently holds 9.27 Bitcoin and will adopt a Bitcoin Treasury Strategy. 

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: 
 
AlbR Capital Limited 

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 

[TBC] Ordinary Shares of GBP0.000001 

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in 
treasury): 
 
TBC 

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: 

Shareholder    Pre-Admission    Post Admission 
 
Scott Ellam    100%         Approx. 29% 
 
Adam Back     -          Approx. 11%

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

N/A

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

9 December 2025

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.xce.io

2235172 25-Nov-2025

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
