Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 25-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 422.40p Highest price paid per share: 411.20p Lowest price paid per share: 416.7221p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,268,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,777,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.7221

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 585 419.00 08:16:34 00030349207TRDU0 XLON 576 418.80 08:16:34 00030349208TRDU0 XLON 190 419.80 08:31:31 00030349310TRDU0 XLON 312 419.80 08:31:31 00030349311TRDU0 XLON 123 419.80 08:31:31 00030349312TRDU0 XLON 574 418.40 08:36:10 00030349338TRDU0 XLON 610 418.40 08:36:10 00030349339TRDU0 XLON 455 419.80 08:46:16 00030349377TRDU0 XLON 715 419.80 08:46:16 00030349378TRDU0 XLON 621 418.20 09:00:02 00030349423TRDU0 XLON 1,234 419.40 09:09:29 00030349450TRDU0 XLON 745 418.00 09:19:49 00030349498TRDU0 XLON 568 418.40 09:42:53 00030349581TRDU0 XLON 419.00 09:46:04 00030349644TRDU0 XLON 19 419.00 09:46:04 00030349645TRDU0 XLON 20 648 419.00 09:46:41 00030349662TRDU0 XLON 1,117 418.80 09:51:51 00030349695TRDU0 XLON 564 418.60 09:51:51 00030349696TRDU0 XLON 582 417.40 10:00:18 00030349735TRDU0 XLON 640 416.20 10:24:09 00030349857TRDU0 XLON 699 415.00 10:32:20 00030349923TRDU0 XLON 559 415.00 10:32:20 00030349924TRDU0 XLON 128 414.60 10:32:22 00030349925TRDU0 XLON

