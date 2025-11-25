Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.11.2025 09:03 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares -2-

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
25-Nov-2025 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 24 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      422.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      411.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      416.7221p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,268,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,777,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 24/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 416.7221

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          585 419.00    08:16:34        00030349207TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          576 418.80    08:16:34        00030349208TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          190 419.80    08:31:31        00030349310TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          312 419.80    08:31:31        00030349311TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          123 419.80    08:31:31        00030349312TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 418.40    08:36:10        00030349338TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          610 418.40    08:36:10        00030349339TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          455 419.80    08:46:16        00030349377TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          715 419.80    08:46:16        00030349378TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          621 418.20    09:00:02        00030349423TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,234 419.40    09:09:29        00030349450TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          745 418.00    09:19:49        00030349498TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          568 418.40    09:42:53        00030349581TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             419.00    09:46:04        00030349644TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             419.00    09:46:04        00030349645TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          648 419.00    09:46:41        00030349662TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,117 418.80    09:51:51        00030349695TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          564 418.60    09:51:51        00030349696TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          582 417.40    10:00:18        00030349735TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          640 416.20    10:24:09        00030349857TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          699 415.00    10:32:20        00030349923TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          559 415.00    10:32:20        00030349924TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          128 414.60    10:32:22        00030349925TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

578 415.60    10:54:02        00030350106TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          466 415.60    10:54:02        00030350107TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             415.60    10:54:02        00030350108TRDU0    XLON 
94 
 
 
                                          561 416.40    10:59:41        00030350154TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              415.80    11:15:23        00030350320TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                          128 415.80    11:15:28        00030350325TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          646 416.80    11:18:03        00030350366TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          900 416.00    11:18:58        00030350390TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          545 416.00    11:18:58        00030350391TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          274 413.80    11:35:08        00030350514TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          336 413.80    11:35:08        00030350515TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          698 413.60    11:58:18        00030350683TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          272 413.40    11:58:18        00030350684TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             413.40    11:58:18        00030350685TRDU0    XLON 
97 
 
 
                                             413.40    11:58:18        00030350686TRDU0    XLON 
55 
 
 
                                          282 413.40    11:58:18        00030350687TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          405 412.80    12:12:16        00030350767TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          103 412.80    12:12:16        00030350768TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             412.80    12:12:16        00030350769TRDU0    XLON 
84 
 
 
                                          612 412.80    12:12:16        00030350770TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 412.40    12:19:10        00030350866TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 411.20    12:27:34        00030350943TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       2,421 414.80    13:15:15        00030351182TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             414.80    13:15:15        00030351183TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                       1,240 414.40    13:16:17        00030351184TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,226 414.80    13:34:24        00030351218TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 414.80    13:34:24        00030351219TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 413.80    13:45:13        00030351417TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,028 413.60    13:55:19        00030351460TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          556 413.60    13:55:19        00030351461TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,167 412.80    14:06:58        00030351522TRDU0    XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2025 02:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
