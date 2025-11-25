Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Nov-2025 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,702 Highest price paid per share: 118.60p Lowest price paid per share: 116.20p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 117.4269p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,402,623 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,338,953 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 117.4269p 63,702

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 147 118.00 08:19:14 00362811873TRLO1 XLON 369 117.40 08:21:14 00362813377TRLO1 XLON 273 117.40 08:21:14 00362813378TRLO1 XLON 200 117.40 08:26:25 00362817443TRLO1 XLON 646 117.20 08:27:59 00362818723TRLO1 XLON 416 116.60 08:51:27 00362840700TRLO1 XLON 229 116.60 08:51:27 00362840701TRLO1 XLON 645 116.80 08:54:57 00362843468TRLO1 XLON 159 116.20 09:06:40 00362853363TRLO1 XLON 319 117.20 09:20:30 00362867510TRLO1 XLON 693 116.80 10:08:13 00362894800TRLO1 XLON 377 117.00 10:08:13 00362894801TRLO1 XLON 50 117.00 10:08:13 00362894802TRLO1 XLON 14 117.00 10:08:13 00362894803TRLO1 XLON 252 117.00 10:08:13 00362894804TRLO1 XLON 1047 117.00 10:08:20 00362894808TRLO1 XLON 168 117.00 10:08:20 00362894809TRLO1 XLON 675 116.40 10:08:20 00362894810TRLO1 XLON 628 116.80 10:19:26 00362895177TRLO1 XLON 92 116.80 10:19:26 00362895178TRLO1 XLON 194 116.80 10:19:44 00362895193TRLO1 XLON 660 116.80 10:20:00 00362895205TRLO1 XLON 648 116.60 10:21:00 00362895265TRLO1 XLON 3015 116.60 10:21:00 00362895266TRLO1 XLON 662 116.40 10:22:03 00362895295TRLO1 XLON 200 116.40 10:34:30 00362895737TRLO1 XLON 168 116.40 10:34:30 00362895738TRLO1 XLON 272 116.60 10:58:31 00362896789TRLO1 XLON 285 117.20 11:08:07 00362897061TRLO1 XLON 96 117.40 11:14:10 00362897218TRLO1 XLON 193 117.40 11:14:10 00362897219TRLO1 XLON 470 117.00 11:34:49 00362897886TRLO1 XLON 219 117.00 11:34:49 00362897887TRLO1 XLON 126 117.40 11:35:16 00362897908TRLO1 XLON 500 117.00 11:37:32 00362898115TRLO1 XLON 64 117.00 11:37:32 00362898116TRLO1 XLON 64 117.00 11:37:32 00362898117TRLO1 XLON 45 117.00 11:37:32 00362898118TRLO1 XLON 207 116.60 11:54:01 00362898929TRLO1 XLON 109 116.60 11:54:01 00362898930TRLO1 XLON 357 116.60 11:54:01 00362898931TRLO1 XLON 67 117.20 12:06:55 00362899280TRLO1 XLON 3050 117.20 12:06:55 00362899281TRLO1 XLON 650 118.20 12:44:13 00362900841TRLO1 XLON 674 118.00 12:49:25 00362901225TRLO1 XLON 674 118.00 12:49:25 00362901226TRLO1 XLON 1316 117.80 12:49:25 00362901227TRLO1 XLON 659 117.60 13:08:09 00362901724TRLO1 XLON 659 117.60 13:33:32 00362903572TRLO1 XLON 709 117.60 13:40:03 00362903939TRLO1 XLON 659 117.60 14:07:39 00362905292TRLO1 XLON 658 117.20 14:12:43 00362905628TRLO1 XLON 10981 117.20 14:12:43 00362905629TRLO1 XLON 654 117.20 14:12:49 00362905635TRLO1 XLON 182 117.60 14:23:38 00362906245TRLO1 XLON 976 117.60 14:23:38 00362906246TRLO1 XLON 61 117.60 14:23:38 00362906247TRLO1 XLON 670 117.40 14:25:55 00362906429TRLO1 XLON 670 117.20 14:45:10 00362907731TRLO1 XLON 1232 117.20 14:47:34 00362907950TRLO1 XLON 585 117.20 14:47:34 00362907951TRLO1 XLON 81 117.20 14:47:34 00362907952TRLO1 XLON 688 117.40 14:47:34 00362907954TRLO1 XLON 1226 117.40 14:48:50 00362908039TRLO1 XLON 674 117.60 15:03:25 00362909269TRLO1 XLON 650 118.00 15:19:23 00362910435TRLO1 XLON 3410 117.80 15:19:23 00362910436TRLO1 XLON 1248 118.00 15:19:23 00362910437TRLO1 XLON 708 117.80 15:19:24 00362910440TRLO1 XLON

18 117.80 15:19:24 00362910441TRLO1 XLON 684 117.80 15:19:24 00362910442TRLO1 XLON 159 117.60 15:19:25 00362910443TRLO1 XLON 544 117.60 15:28:46 00362911015TRLO1 XLON 159 117.60 15:28:46 00362911016TRLO1 XLON 702 117.60 15:28:46 00362911017TRLO1 XLON 1118 117.60 15:29:15 00362911072TRLO1 XLON 283 117.60 15:29:15 00362911073TRLO1 XLON 66 118.20 15:32:51 00362911419TRLO1 XLON 776 118.20 15:33:21 00362911489TRLO1 XLON 211 118.00 15:33:21 00362911490TRLO1 XLON 392 118.40 15:39:55 00362912052TRLO1 XLON 667 118.20 15:39:55 00362912053TRLO1 XLON 708 118.40 15:40:11 00362912075TRLO1 XLON 646 118.20 15:41:22 00362912141TRLO1 XLON 672 118.40 15:43:26 00362912447TRLO1 XLON 672 118.60 15:46:40 00362913064TRLO1 XLON 683 118.60 15:46:41 00362913070TRLO1 XLON 500 118.60 15:46:45 00362913074TRLO1 XLON 500 118.60 15:46:45 00362913075TRLO1 XLON 183 118.60 15:46:45 00362913076TRLO1 XLON 680 118.00 15:49:41 00362913435TRLO1 XLON 317 118.40 16:14:48 00362915899TRLO1 XLON 1329 118.00 16:14:48 00362915900TRLO1 XLON 609 117.40 16:15:11 00362916000TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

