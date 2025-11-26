Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer-Superzyklus voraus: Dieses Top-Projekt in Nevada wird jetzt zum echten Investmentcase
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.11.2025 09:33 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
26-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

26/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
86000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
114000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7900     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid  debt-like    XS2183935605 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9900     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
156000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
325000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500000000  4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BVP99673 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1124999000  4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BVP99673 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     GraniteShares 3x Long US MVPs Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS3216520422 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1500000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS2617255760 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: PUMA ALPHA VCT PLC 
 
1036711    Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid               Closed-ended   GB00BGMG7F10 --  
                                            investment funds 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Church Commissioners for England 
 
       5.125% Bonds due 25/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer Debt and 
275000000   of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 (up to and debt-like    XS3218668328 --  
       including GBP199,000))                          securities 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
150200    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
237000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
55000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
28000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
705000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3145018704 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
2500000    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3145018886 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
3974941    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3189026589 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
20915484   Securities due 26/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3179096246 --  
       GBP1.00 each)                              derivatives 

Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 
 
7155270    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid                 Closed-ended   GB00BD5B1L68 --  
                                            investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
299000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
36400     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY435 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
157500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27600     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.