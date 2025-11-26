Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 86000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 114000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 7900 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 6000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Debt and 9900 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 156000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 325000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4500000000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid debt-like GB00BVP99673 -- securities Debt and 1124999000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid debt-like GB00BVP99673 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000 GraniteShares 3x Long US MVPs Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3216520422 -- securities Debt and 1500000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Issuer Name: PUMA ALPHA VCT PLC 1036711 Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BGMG7F10 -- investment funds Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Church Commissioners for England 5.125% Bonds due 25/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer Debt and 275000000 of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 (up to and debt-like XS3218668328 -- including GBP199,000)) securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 150200 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 237000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 55000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 28000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 705000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3145018704 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3145018886 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 3974941 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3189026589 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 20915484 Securities due 26/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3179096246 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 7155270 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BD5B1L68 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 299000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 36400 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities Debt and 157500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 27600 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 384000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 29500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 23500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 47700 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 99000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Debt and 48500 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Debt and 547000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 50000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 2000 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.405% Notes due 27/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 2000000000 of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3237068674 -- securities 2.856% Notes due 26/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 500000000 of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS3233927733 -- up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 455000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 275000 IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901886445 -- securities Debt and 3250 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 4000 Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF01VY89 -- securities Debt and 501 Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF01VY89 -- securities Debt and 3850 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities Debt and 121000 Leverage Shares 3x Baidu ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381749 -- securities Debt and 1150000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 4000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472331995 -- securities Debt and 20000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities Debt and 154000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities Debt and 216500 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 190000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 5500 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Debt and 201283 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 105000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)