Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 26-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 26/11/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Debt and 86000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 114000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Debt and 7900 Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B4LJS984 -- securities Debt and 6000 Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid debt-like XS2183935605 -- securities Debt and 9900 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc Debt and 156000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Debt and 325000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM Debt and 4500000000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid debt-like GB00BVP99673 -- securities Debt and 1124999000 4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid debt-like GB00BVP99673 -- securities Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc Debt and 2000 GraniteShares 3x Long US MVPs Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3216520422 -- securities Debt and 1500000 GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2617255760 -- securities Issuer Name: PUMA ALPHA VCT PLC 1036711 Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BGMG7F10 -- investment funds Issuer Name: 21Shares AG Debt and 60000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Church Commissioners for England 5.125% Bonds due 25/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer Debt and 275000000 of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 (up to and debt-like XS3218668328 -- including GBP199,000)) securities Issuer Name: Aterian plc 150200 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BPJMN573 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited Debt and 8000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Debt and 237000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited Debt and 55000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Debt and 28000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG Debt and 705000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2500000 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3145018704 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 2500000 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3145018886 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 3974941 Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to Securitised XS3189026589 -- bearer of GBP1.00 each) derivatives 20915484 Securities due 26/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Securitised XS3179096246 -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 7155270 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid Closed-ended GB00BD5B1L68 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 299000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities Debt and 36400 WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KY435 -- securities Debt and 157500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities Debt and 27600 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

securities Debt and 2600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities Debt and 384000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities Debt and 29500 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities Debt and 23500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities Debt and 47700 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities Debt and 99000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Debt and 48500 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Debt and 547000 WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like JE00BYQY8102 -- securities Debt and 50000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited Debt and 2000 WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid debt-like JE00B3XJ8K03 -- securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.405% Notes due 27/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 2000000000 of JPY100,000,000 each) debt-like XS3237068674 -- securities 2.856% Notes due 26/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 500000000 of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like XS3233927733 -- up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company Debt and 455000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 275000 IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid debt-like XS2901886445 -- securities Debt and 3250 IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid debt-like XS3068774614 -- securities Debt and 4000 Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF01VY89 -- securities Debt and 501 Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid debt-like IE00BF01VY89 -- securities Debt and 3850 Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid debt-like IE00BK5BZX59 -- securities Debt and 121000 Leverage Shares 3x Baidu ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381749 -- securities Debt and 1150000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2399367254 -- securities Debt and 4000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2472331995 -- securities Debt and 20000 Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid debt-like XS2970736489 -- securities Debt and 154000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities Debt and 216500 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 190000 Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2757381400 -- securities Debt and 5500 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Debt and 201283 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited Debt and 105000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Debt and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3-

14000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities Debt and 42000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 2.912% Covered Bonds Series 2025-C4 due 26/11/2032; fully paid; Debt and 1000000000 (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral debt-like XS3238272903 -- multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited Debt and 70500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company Debt and 35000 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BLRPRL42 -- securities Debt and 27500 WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like XS3091657307 -- securities Debt and 20000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities Debt and 1500 WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B88D2999 -- securities Debt and 27000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities Debt and 240000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00BMTM6B32 -- securities Debt and 5000 WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid debt-like IE00B7SD4R47 -- securities Debt and 75000 WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short; fully paid debt-like IE00B94QKF15 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 409382 EQS News ID: 2235804 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2235804&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)