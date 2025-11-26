Anzeige
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
26-Nov-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

26/11/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                           Listing Category ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
                                            Debt and 
86000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
114000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
7900     Secured Palladium-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid        debt-like    IE00B4LJS984 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
6000     Secured Gold-Linked GBP Hedged Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid  debt-like    XS2183935605 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
9900     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid          debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
156000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                     debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
325000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid                  debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
                                            Debt and 
4500000000  4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BVP99673 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1124999000  4?% Treasury Gilt due 07/03/2031; fully paid               debt-like    GB00BVP99673 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     GraniteShares 3x Long US MVPs Daily ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS3216520422 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1500000    GraniteShares 3x Long MicroStrategy Daily ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS2617255760 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: PUMA ALPHA VCT PLC 
 
1036711    Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid               Closed-ended   GB00BGMG7F10 --  
                                            investment funds 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
60000     21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid     debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Church Commissioners for England 
 
       5.125% Bonds due 25/11/2035; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer Debt and 
275000000   of GBP100,000 each and higher integral multiples of GBP1,000 (up to and debt-like    XS3218668328 --  
       including GBP199,000))                          securities 

Issuer Name: Aterian plc 
 
150200    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.10 each; fully paid               Equity shares  GB00BPJMN573 --  
                                            (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
8000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid       debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
237000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
55000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid        debt-like    GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
28000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    debt-like    GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
                                            Debt and 
705000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid              debt-like    XS2940466316 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2500000    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3145018704 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
2500000    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3145018886 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
3974941    Securities due 26/11/2030; fully paid; (Represented by securities to   Securitised   XS3189026589 --  
       bearer of GBP1.00 each)                         derivatives 
 
 
20915484   Securities due 26/11/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of  Securitised   XS3179096246 --  
       GBP1.00 each)                              derivatives 

Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 
 
7155270    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid                 Closed-ended   GB00BD5B1L68 --  
                                            investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
299000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid                   debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
36400     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KY435 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
157500    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid                    debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27600     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
2600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
384000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
29500     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
23500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like    JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
47700     WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                      debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
42000     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                       debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
99000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                    debt-like    GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
48500     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
547000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid             debt-like    JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
50000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
2000     WisdomTree Short GBP Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid            debt-like    JE00B3XJ8K03 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
       1.405% Notes due 27/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
2000000000  of JPY100,000,000 each)                         debt-like    XS3237068674 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
       2.856% Notes due 26/11/2028; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer Debt and 
500000000   of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof debt-like    XS3233927733 --  
       up to and including EUR199,000)                     securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
455000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
275000    IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid           debt-like    XS2901886445 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3250     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid                debt-like    XS3068774614 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid  debt-like    IE00BF01VY89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
501      Leverage Shares 2x Alphabet ETP Securities due 05/12/2067; fully paid  debt-like    IE00BF01VY89 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
3850     Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully paid  debt-like    IE00BK5BZX59 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
121000    Leverage Shares 3x Baidu ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2757381749 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1150000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully paid    debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
4000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Germany 40 ETP Securities; fully paid      debt-like    XS2472331995 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     Leverage Shares 3x Long NIO ETP Securities: fully paid          debt-like    XS2970736489 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
154000    Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid   debt-like    XS3005160257 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
216500    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
190000    Leverage Shares 3x Tesla ETP Securities; fully paid           debt-like    XS2757381400 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5500     Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2779861249 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
201283    Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid     debt-like    XS2779861249 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
105000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid                  debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and

14000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                   debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
42000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid    debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 
 
       2.912% Covered Bonds Series 2025-C4 due 26/11/2032; fully paid;     Debt and 
1000000000  (Represented by bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral     debt-like    XS3238272903 --  
       multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter)                    securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
                                            Debt and 
70500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid        debt-like    JE00B766LB87 --  
                                            securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
                                            Debt and 
35000     WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           debt-like    IE00BLRPRL42 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27500     WisdomTree Magnificent 7 3x Daily Short; fully paid           debt-like    XS3091657307 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
20000     WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid        debt-like    XS2425848053 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
1500     WisdomTree FTSE 100 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid            debt-like    IE00B88D2999 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
27000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        debt-like    IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
240000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    IE00BMTM6B32 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
5000     WisdomTree EURO STOXX 50 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         debt-like    IE00B7SD4R47 --  
                                            securities 
 
 
                                            Debt and 
75000     WisdomTree FTSE 100 2x Daily Short; fully paid              debt-like    IE00B94QKF15 --  
                                            securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 409382 
EQS News ID:  2235804 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
