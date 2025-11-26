In the news release, Simply Savings Upgrades Monthly Return Rates for Flagship Fixed Investment Products, issued 26-Nov-2025 by Simply Savings over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the last paragraph of the press release should not include a hyperlink. The complete, corrected release follows:

Simply Savings Upgrades Monthly Return Rates for Flagship Fixed Investment Products

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Savings, the UK's largest AI finance company, known for offering diverse investment opportunities to UK customers, is proudly announcing improved rates for it's investment products for 2026.

Simply Savings is now offering the same high-quality service, simplified account management, and consistent performance for its entry-level and high-end packages.

"The trading team behind the investments has been trusted to handle millions of pounds from the UK, Europe, and elsewhere around the globe," said Liam Middleton, Simply Saving's spokesperson.

The Simple Savings plan remains one of Simply Savings most widely chosen entry-level investment options, particularly suited for individuals new to fixed investments. With a minimum investment requirement of £250, the plan is designed to lower the barrier to entry.

Simple Growth subscription plan is a popular choice among more experienced investors, offering a flexible monthly interest rate designed to accommodate mid-range capital commitments. According to the company's analysis, this is the only Simply Savings investment product with unchanged monthly interest rates, as the previously established offer demonstrated stellar performance in 2024/25.

With a minimum investment of £5,000, the Simple Growth is designed for those looking to deliver competitive returns while still benefiting from dedicated account management and professional oversight. The tiered structure means returns increase in line with the amount invested, making it a practical option for those ready to scale their portfolio that's designed for stable performance.

Simple Income has received a major bump to it's monthly interest rate for April 2026. The minimum fixed entry point remains £50,000 and continues to be the staple choice for high-net-worth individuals seeking "long-term income strategies with a focus on portfolio stability and minimal active management, and the convenience of a hands-off, professionally managed investment solution.

All three plans come with the signature benefits Simply Savings is known for, including 24/7 customer support, flexible transaction terms with no fees for early withdrawals or deposits, and the assurance of a fully regulated brokerage.

More information about Simply Savings and the leading fixed investment solutions in the United Kingdom is available on the companies official website.

