KuCoin EU Secures MiCAR License to Deliver Regulated Digital Asset Services In Europe

VIENNA, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that its European entity, KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH (KuCoin EU), has officially obtained a Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) license in Austria. This authorization allows KuCoin EU to offer fully compliant digital asset services across 29 countries in the European Economic Area (EEA, except Malta).

The approval marks a major advancement in KuCoin's global compliance roadmap and signifies the company's successful alignment with one of the most comprehensive and highest-standard digital asset regulatory frameworks in the world.

MiCAR is widely regarded as one of the most rigorous, structured, and forward-looking regulatory systems for digital assets globally. By securing the license via its local EU entity, KuCoin reinforces its position as a compliance-aligned global exchange and validates its commitment to operating under the world's most trusted regulatory regimes.

The achievement builds upon KuCoin's broader global compliance expansion, including securing AUSTRAC Digital Currency Exchange Registration in Australia this November, as well as the enhancement of its compliance infrastructure across multiple major jurisdictions. MiCAR authorization enables KuCoin EU to deliver secure, transparent, and compliant services to millions of European users under a unified, high-integrity regulatory framework.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented:

"Securing the MiCAR license with our local entity in Austria is a defining milestone in KuCoin's long-term Trust and Compliance strategy. Europe's MiCAR framework represents one of the highest regulatory standards worldwide, and we are proud to meet this benchmark. As part of our $2B Trust Project, KuCoin will continue building transparent, credible, and security-driven Web3 infrastructure that strengthens user trust and supports the responsible growth of the digital asset industry."

The MiCAR license further elevates KuCoin's global trust architecture, supported by the $2B Trust Project, top-tier security certifications such as SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001:2022, ISO 27701, and CCSS, and ongoing third-party Proof-of-Reserves audits. With industry-leading risk and compliance systems, these pillars underscore KuCoin's commitment to "Trust First. Trade Next.", empowering individuals and institutions to access digital asset services with confidence and transparency.

"This milestone strengthens KuCoin's commitment to responsible global expansion. Compliance is not simply a regulatory obligation-it is the foundation of our long-term mission to deliver secure, innovative, and accessible digital asset services to users worldwide," added BC. "As KuCoin continues to align with regulatory frameworks across more regions and countries, we remain dedicated to building trusted products, safeguarding user assets, and contributing to the healthy and sustainable development of the global crypto industry."

With the launch of KuCoin EU's fully compliant platform approaching, EEA users (except in Malta) are encouraged to follow KuCoin EU's official announcements to receive timely updates and early access information. EEA users may no longer register or onboard on KuCoin Global's platform. The MiCAR license marks not only a new chapter for KuCoin in Europe but also a significant step toward shaping a more transparent, trusted, and regulated digital asset future globally.

About KuCoin EU

KuCoin EU Exchange GmbH is a licensed European entity established to offer digital asset services to users across the European Economic Area (EEA"*" except Malta). Authorized as a Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) with the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA), KuCoin EU is approved to provide regulated services, including custody and administration of crypto-assets, crypto-asset exchange services (crypto-fiat and crypto-crypto), the placing of crypto-assets, and transfer services on behalf of clients.

Headquartered in Vienna, KuCoin EU operates in accordance with the applicable EU regulatory framework, including MiCAR requirements around transparency, market integrity, and investor protection.

KuCoin EU is not the operator of a crypto-asset trading platform and does not provide investment advice.

