Dienstag, 02.12.2025
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
Dow Jones News
02.12.2025 13:33 Uhr
Multi Units Luxembourg: Notice to Shareholders

DJ Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 

Multi Units Luxembourg 
(LAUU,100D,U127,E127,MFEX,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,KLMG,XCOG,GOVD,GOUD,GIST,GISG,PAXG,PAXJ,LCUK,GIL5,GILI,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,U13G,US13,U13E,US37,U37G,U37H,US71,U71G,U71H,U10G,US10,UH10) 
Multi Units Luxembourg: NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
02-Dec-2025 / 12:57 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
 
Registered Office: 9, rue de Bitbourg, L-1273 Luxembourg 
 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
 
(the "company") 
 
______________________________________________________________________ 

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS 
 
November 26, 2025 

The Board of Directors of the Company hereby wishes to inform the Shareholders holding MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
distribution shares that annual dividends will be paid as stated in the table below. 
 
The distribution of each dividend will be carried out according to the following calendar: 

 - Ex-date: December 9, 2025 
 - Payment date: December 12, 2025 
  
 
ETF Name                ISIN     Share Class TIDM  Listing  Distribution Income Amount Sedol 
                          Currency       Currency  (in share class currency) 
 
 
Amundi Australia S&P/ASX 200 UCITS ETF LU0496786905 EUR     LAUU LN USD    1.53            BD6DPH5 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF  LU1650492256 GBP     100D LN GBX    5.55            BK1VVQ4 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap LU2573966905 USD     U127 LN USD    1.31            BNGDMY1 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI Emerging Markets Swap LU2573966905 USD     E127 LN GBP    1.31            BNGDMX0 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core MSCI EMU UCITS ETF Dist  LU1646360971 EUR     MFEX LN GBP    2.42            BDGSYR3 
 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF GBP LU1950341179 GBP     SP5G LN GBP    2.33            BJBV338 
Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD LU0496786657 USD     LSPX LN GBX    0.70            B3PS388 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD LU0496786657 USD     LSPU LN USD    0.70            B3PXK04 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Core UK Government Bond UCITS  LU1407892592 GBP     GILS LN GBX    3.17            BDF5FQ1 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond   LU1563455630 GBP     KLMG LN GBP    0.19            BN2WZX2 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Aggregate Proceeds Bond LU1981860585 GBP     XCOG LN GBP    0.55            BMX3V84 
1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS  LU2099288503 USD     GOVD LN GBP    0.21            BMY37R4 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Government Bond UCITS  LU2099288503 USD     GOUD LN USD    0.21            BMY37S5 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Government 
Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF LU1910939849 USD     GIST LN USD    0.12            BJP0X86 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi Global Government 
Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF LU1910940425 GBP     GISG LN GBP    0.10            BMDXR53 
GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD     PAXG LN GBX    3.72            BWFZYN4 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF LU1220245556 USD     PAXJ LN USD    3.72            BWFZYM3 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi UK Equity All Cap UCITS ETF   LU1781541096 GBP     LCUK LN GBP    0.42            BFX0551 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi UK Government Bond 0-5Y   UCITS LU1439943090 GBP     GIL5 LN GBP    0.41            BD6P6G7 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi UK Government Inflation-Linked LU1407893301 GBP     GILI LN GBX    0.92            BDF5FP0 
Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US TIPS Government       LU1452600270 USD     TIPG LN GBX    1.29            BD20DC1 
Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US TIPS Government       LU1452600270 USD     TIPU LN USD    1.29            BD20DB0 
Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US TIPS Government 
Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP  LU1452600601 GBP     TIPH LN GBP    1.18            BDFFKC2 
Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD     U13G LN GBX    3.05            BDF5JX6 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887162 USD     US13 LN USD    3.05            BDF5JY7 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 1-3Y UCITS ETF LU1407887675 GBP     U13E LN GBP    0.31            BL66RT6 
GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD     US37 LN USD    3.62            BDF5K00 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407888996 USD     U37G LN GBX    3.62            BDF5JZ8 
Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF LU1407889457 GBP     U37H LN GBP    0.35            BP0BPM4 
GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS  LU1407888053 USD     US71 LN USD    3.59            BDHFR18 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS  LU1407888053 USD     U71G LN GBX    3.59            BDHFQZ5 
ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond 7-10Y UCITS  LU1407888483 GBP     U71H LN GBP    0.42            BP0BPN5 
ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated   LU1407890620 USD     U10G LN GBX    3.51            BG0V4D5 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated   LU1407890620 USD     US10 LN USD    3.51            BG0V4H9 
UCITS ETF Dist 
 
 
Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated   LU1407891271 GBP     UH10 LN GBP    0.32            BP0BPQ8 
UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds.

The Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU0496786905, LU1650492256, LU2573966905, LU2573966905, LU1646360971, LU1950341179, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, 
        LU1407892592, LU1563455630, LU1981860585, LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1910939849, LU1910940425, LU1220245556, 
        LU1220245556, LU1781541096, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1452600270, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1407887162, 
        LU1407887162, LU1407887675, LU1407888996, LU1407888996, LU1407889457, LU1407888053, LU1407888053, LU1407888483, 
        LU1407890620, LU1407890620, LU1407891271 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     LAUU,100D,U127,E127,MFEX,SP5G,LSPX,LSPU,GILS,KLMG,XCOG,GOVD,GOUD,GIST,GISG,PAXG,PAXJ,LCUK,GIL5,GILI,TIPG,TIPU,TIPH,U13G,US13,U13E,US37,U37G,U37H,US71,U71G,U71H,U10G,US10,UH10 
LEI Code:   5493009CRFOJZRM3LG53 
Sequence No.: 410075 
EQS News ID:  2238870 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2238870&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 06:57 ET (11:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
