Dienstag, 02.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Darum setzen kluge Investoren auf die Rohstoffe Lithium, Antimon und Gold
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.12.25 | 09:59
1,350 Euro
-1,46 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Dec-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         41,825 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.80p 
 
                           123.0076p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,547,697 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.0076p                       41,825

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
625             122.20          09:11:56         00363910288TRLO1     XLON 
 
3              123.00          09:12:04         00363910388TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             122.80          09:13:55         00363912156TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             122.60          09:15:18         00363913308TRLO1     XLON 
 
436             122.60          09:15:18         00363913309TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             122.40          09:15:32         00363913454TRLO1     XLON 
 
173             122.60          09:17:29         00363914964TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              123.00          09:32:30         00363927188TRLO1     XLON 
 
589             123.40          09:32:55         00363927444TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             122.80          09:36:24         00363929558TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             122.80          09:42:05         00363933639TRLO1     XLON 
 
307             122.80          09:42:05         00363933640TRLO1     XLON 
 
119             123.00          09:49:18         00363938950TRLO1     XLON 
 
176             123.20          09:49:19         00363938963TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             123.20          09:49:28         00363939074TRLO1     XLON 
 
3498             123.20          09:49:28         00363939075TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.60          09:54:45         00363943181TRLO1     XLON 
 
46              123.20          10:05:20         00363945846TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             123.20          10:05:20         00363945847TRLO1     XLON 
 
140             123.20          10:05:22         00363945848TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             122.80          10:05:22         00363945849TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             122.80          10:15:55         00363946300TRLO1     XLON 
 
147             123.20          10:39:22         00363947763TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             123.20          10:39:22         00363947764TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             123.00          10:39:25         00363947768TRLO1     XLON 
 
466             123.40          11:06:17         00363948847TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             123.40          11:06:17         00363948848TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             123.00          11:06:17         00363948849TRLO1     XLON 
 
385             123.40          11:14:08         00363949111TRLO1     XLON 
 
617             123.40          11:14:08         00363949112TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              123.40          11:14:08         00363949113TRLO1     XLON 
 
198             123.40          11:14:08         00363949114TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             123.40          11:17:56         00363949332TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              123.40          11:17:56         00363949333TRLO1     XLON 
 
1132             123.60          11:24:19         00363949687TRLO1     XLON 
 
115             123.60          11:24:19         00363949688TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             123.20          11:24:19         00363949689TRLO1     XLON 
 
75              123.00          12:01:20         00363951225TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             123.00          12:01:20         00363951226TRLO1     XLON 
 
653             122.80          12:14:42         00363951691TRLO1     XLON 
 
604             122.40          12:23:51         00363952122TRLO1     XLON 
 
319             122.80          12:28:50         00363952341TRLO1     XLON 
 
22              122.80          12:28:50         00363952342TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             122.40          12:28:50         00363952343TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              122.60          13:04:19         00363953655TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             122.60          13:04:19         00363953656TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             122.20          13:04:26         00363953657TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             122.60          13:12:16         00363953898TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             122.20          13:33:21         00363954484TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.80          13:49:32         00363955118TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              121.80          13:54:10         00363955296TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             121.80          13:54:10         00363955297TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             122.00          13:54:11         00363955308TRLO1     XLON 
 
116             122.40          13:54:38         00363955377TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             122.20          13:55:04         00363955402TRLO1     XLON 
 
474             122.60          14:01:59         00363955629TRLO1     XLON 
 
834             122.60          14:01:59         00363955630TRLO1     XLON 
 
706             122.60          14:01:59         00363955631TRLO1     XLON 
 
71              122.60          14:01:59         00363955632TRLO1     XLON 
 
340             122.60          14:01:59         00363955633TRLO1     XLON 
 
798             122.80          14:04:37         00363955724TRLO1     XLON 
 
7              122.80          14:04:37         00363955725TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             122.60          14:20:20         00363956437TRLO1     XLON 
 
503             122.60          14:20:20         00363956438TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             122.80          14:20:46         00363956451TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             123.00          14:32:05         00363957329TRLO1     XLON 
 
236             123.00          14:32:05         00363957330TRLO1     XLON 
 
602             123.60          14:51:52         00363958534TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2025 12:12 ET (17:12 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
