Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Dec-2025 / 17:12 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 2 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 41,825 Highest price paid per share: 124.00p Lowest price paid per share: 121.80p 123.0076p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,547,697 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,193,879 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.0076p 41,825

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 625 122.20 09:11:56 00363910288TRLO1 XLON 3 123.00 09:12:04 00363910388TRLO1 XLON 651 122.80 09:13:55 00363912156TRLO1 XLON 223 122.60 09:15:18 00363913308TRLO1 XLON 436 122.60 09:15:18 00363913309TRLO1 XLON 658 122.40 09:15:32 00363913454TRLO1 XLON 173 122.60 09:17:29 00363914964TRLO1 XLON 8 123.00 09:32:30 00363927188TRLO1 XLON 589 123.40 09:32:55 00363927444TRLO1 XLON 632 122.80 09:36:24 00363929558TRLO1 XLON 300 122.80 09:42:05 00363933639TRLO1 XLON 307 122.80 09:42:05 00363933640TRLO1 XLON 119 123.00 09:49:18 00363938950TRLO1 XLON 176 123.20 09:49:19 00363938963TRLO1 XLON 198 123.20 09:49:28 00363939074TRLO1 XLON 3498 123.20 09:49:28 00363939075TRLO1 XLON 648 122.60 09:54:45 00363943181TRLO1 XLON 46 123.20 10:05:20 00363945846TRLO1 XLON 618 123.20 10:05:20 00363945847TRLO1 XLON 140 123.20 10:05:22 00363945848TRLO1 XLON 646 122.80 10:05:22 00363945849TRLO1 XLON 647 122.80 10:15:55 00363946300TRLO1 XLON 147 123.20 10:39:22 00363947763TRLO1 XLON 209 123.20 10:39:22 00363947764TRLO1 XLON 660 123.00 10:39:25 00363947768TRLO1 XLON 466 123.40 11:06:17 00363948847TRLO1 XLON 244 123.40 11:06:17 00363948848TRLO1 XLON 649 123.00 11:06:17 00363948849TRLO1 XLON 385 123.40 11:14:08 00363949111TRLO1 XLON 617 123.40 11:14:08 00363949112TRLO1 XLON 50 123.40 11:14:08 00363949113TRLO1 XLON 198 123.40 11:14:08 00363949114TRLO1 XLON 160 123.40 11:17:56 00363949332TRLO1 XLON 92 123.40 11:17:56 00363949333TRLO1 XLON 1132 123.60 11:24:19 00363949687TRLO1 XLON 115 123.60 11:24:19 00363949688TRLO1 XLON 643 123.20 11:24:19 00363949689TRLO1 XLON 75 123.00 12:01:20 00363951225TRLO1 XLON 535 123.00 12:01:20 00363951226TRLO1 XLON 653 122.80 12:14:42 00363951691TRLO1 XLON 604 122.40 12:23:51 00363952122TRLO1 XLON 319 122.80 12:28:50 00363952341TRLO1 XLON 22 122.80 12:28:50 00363952342TRLO1 XLON 656 122.40 12:28:50 00363952343TRLO1 XLON 27 122.60 13:04:19 00363953655TRLO1 XLON 128 122.60 13:04:19 00363953656TRLO1 XLON 625 122.20 13:04:26 00363953657TRLO1 XLON 620 122.60 13:12:16 00363953898TRLO1 XLON 657 122.20 13:33:21 00363954484TRLO1 XLON 1 121.80 13:49:32 00363955118TRLO1 XLON 1 121.80 13:54:10 00363955296TRLO1 XLON 642 121.80 13:54:10 00363955297TRLO1 XLON 643 122.00 13:54:11 00363955308TRLO1 XLON 116 122.40 13:54:38 00363955377TRLO1 XLON 647 122.20 13:55:04 00363955402TRLO1 XLON 474 122.60 14:01:59 00363955629TRLO1 XLON 834 122.60 14:01:59 00363955630TRLO1 XLON 706 122.60 14:01:59 00363955631TRLO1 XLON 71 122.60 14:01:59 00363955632TRLO1 XLON 340 122.60 14:01:59 00363955633TRLO1 XLON 798 122.80 14:04:37 00363955724TRLO1 XLON 7 122.80 14:04:37 00363955725TRLO1 XLON 122 122.60 14:20:20 00363956437TRLO1 XLON 503 122.60 14:20:20 00363956438TRLO1 XLON 516 122.80 14:20:46 00363956451TRLO1 XLON 572 123.00 14:32:05 00363957329TRLO1 XLON 236 123.00 14:32:05 00363957330TRLO1 XLON 602 123.60 14:51:52 00363958534TRLO1 XLON

