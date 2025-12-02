C O R R E C T I O N -- Concierto

In the news release, Concierto and Relevance Lab Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Transformations Across India and Global Markets, issued Dec. 2, 2025 by Concierto over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Concierto logo should accompany the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Concierto and Relevance Lab Partner to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Transformations Across India and Global Markets

Strategic Alliance Combines Hyper-Automated Multi-Cloud Platform with Premier Systems Integration Expertise to Deliver Business-Speed Digital Transformation

HERNDON, Va. and SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Concierto, the hyper-automated cloud transformation platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Relevance Lab, a leading cloud solutions provider and AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner. This collaboration brings together Concierto's AWS Qualified, zero-code migration platform with Relevance Lab's deep cloud expertise to accelerate enterprise digital transformation globally.

The partnership enables Relevance Lab to leverage Concierto's comprehensive platform suite-including Migrate, Manage, Maximize, and Modernize capabilities-to deliver faster, more reliable cloud transformations for enterprise clients while expanding their service offerings and market reach.

Addressing Critical Enterprise Transformation Challenges

In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, enterprises face the complex challenge of executing large-scale cloud transformations within tight, business-relevant timelines-all while maintaining strategic flexibility and operational control. This partnership addresses these critical challenges by combining Relevance Lab's proven implementation expertise with Concierto's hyper-automated, multi-cloud platform.

Traditional cloud transformation approaches force enterprises to choose between speed and control, and between vendor simplicity and multi-cloud flexibility. This strategic alliance eliminates these trade-offs through Concierto's unique architecture that delivers accelerated transformation timelines while maintaining complete customer control and multi-cloud freedom.

"We're thrilled to partner with Relevance Lab, a distinguished AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner with exceptional cloud transformation capabilities," said Ciji Joseph, Partnership Executive at Concierto. "This strategic alliance enables us to extend our platform's reach while providing Relevance Lab with cutting-edge tools that dramatically accelerate their clients' cloud journeys. Together, we enable enterprises to achieve digital transformation goals in 6-12 weeks while maintaining the strategic flexibility to optimize each workload for their specific business requirements."

Through this partnership, Concierto will provide comprehensive enablement to Relevance Lab's technical and commercial teams, including structured certification programs and hands-on training to ensure deep platform proficiency and optimal client outcomes.

"This partnership with Concierto represents a significant step forward in our ability to deliver exceptional cloud transformation services," said Pradeep Nair, Head of Business at Relevance Lab. "With access to Concierto's AWS Qualified platform, we can offer our clients faster, more reliable migrations while significantly enhancing our technical capabilities and expanding our service portfolio."

Delivering Proven Enterprise-Scale Results

Organizations working with this strategic alliance will benefit from Concierto's proven success with 80+ global customers, including Fortune 500 enterprises across the financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing sectors. The platform's capabilities have been validated through complex, large-scale transformations, including enterprise migrations of 18,000+ VMs completed within compressed timeframes.

Transformative Client Benefits:

Business-Speed Transformation: Concierto's hyper-automated migration capabilities enable 6-12 week transformation timelines compared to traditional 12-18 month approaches, allowing enterprises to realize cloud benefits within business-relevant cycles while minimizing disruption.

Multi-Cloud Strategic Freedom: True multi-cloud optimization across AWS, Azure, and GCP enables workload placement based on business requirements rather than vendor limitations, ensuring optimal outcomes per application rather than bulk vendor decisions.

Global Team Empowerment: Zero-code platform interface available in 17 languages empowers regional teams to control transformations in their native language, eliminating coordination bottlenecks and enabling local expertise utilization.

Predictable, Risk-Free Execution: AI-powered dependency mapping, automated testing, and orchestrated execution ensure predictable outcomes for complex enterprise environments while maintaining complete business continuity.

Continuous Value Optimization: Built-in FinOps capabilities provide ongoing cost visibility, optimization recommendations, and automated governance, delivering sustained value throughout the cloud lifecycle.

Enterprise-Grade Support: 24x7 multilingual technical support combined with Relevance Lab's local expertise ensures enterprises receive world-class service with regional presence and understanding.

AWS Ecosystem Validation and Integration

This alliance reinforces both companies' commitment to the AWS ecosystem, combining Relevance Lab's Advanced Consulting Partner status with Concierto's AWS Qualified Software designation. The partnership enables seamless integration with AWS programs and marketplaces, while providing clients with confidence in proven, AWS-validated solutions.

The platform's end-to-end capabilities cover the entire cloud transformation journey-from AI-powered discovery and assessment to automated migration, modernization, and ongoing optimization-all unified under a single, integrated architecture that eliminates tool sprawl and operational complexity.

About Concierto

Concierto is a comprehensive, hyper-automated cloud transformation platform that unifies the entire journey from migration to optimization and data to AI. As an AWS Qualified Software solution, Concierto delivers unprecedented speed, reliability, and cost-effectiveness for enterprise cloud and AI transformations. The platform supports multi-cloud environments and offers capabilities across assessment, migration, modernization, management, and continuous optimization. Available in 17 languages with 24x7 global support, Concierto serves enterprises worldwide through direct sales and an expanding partner ecosystem. Learn more at www.concierto.cloud.

About Relevance Lab

Relevance Lab is a leading provider of cloud solutions and digital transformation services, specializing in helping enterprises accelerate their cloud adoption journey by removing friction through automation, standardization, and cloud-first engineering. As an AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner, Relevance Lab combines deep technical expertise with innovative approaches to deliver scalable, secure, and cost-effective solutions. The company serves clients across diverse industries, offering end-to-end services-from strategy and assessment to implementation and ongoing managed support. Learn more about Relevance Lab's services and solutions at www.relevancelab.com.

