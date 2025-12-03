Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 03-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 03/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 1000000000 2.75% Guaranteed Notes due 03/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like XS3244881036 -- notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 200000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 79300 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 535000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 14000 iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE000Q2P3ZQ3 -- securities 83000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 431000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 1000000000 0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 10/08/2031; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BNNGP551 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 68000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- paid securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 50000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- paid securities 30000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- securities 50000 21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH0454664001 -- securities 420000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- securities Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 605155 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BMD6C023 -- (transition) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 65000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 1018000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 16000 Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2376095068 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 15000 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities 92000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities 7000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 2500000000 Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 03/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS3245561413 -- in denominations of ZAR200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 48000 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 9200 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 304000 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 50500 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 1900 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 8500 WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY211 -- securities 36000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 11800 WisdomTree Lead; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0436 -- securities 25200 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 79600 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 89000 WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTG43 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 4000 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 17000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QD91 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 27400 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 168000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

220200 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 126500 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 5000 WisdomTree Softs; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYJ87 -- securities 35100 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 18000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 73100 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities 30200 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities 58000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 500 WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B3WFMB84 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 15000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS3196138112 -- paid securities 20000 Leverage Shares 1x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully Debt and debt-like IE00BKTW9N20 -- paid securities 40000 Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337090851 -- securities 3300 Leverage Shares 3x Long Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2595672549 -- securities 1000000 Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901882618 -- securities 27000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and debt-like XS3068789729 -- 2075; fully paid securities 13500 Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS3196138112 -- paid securities 180000 Leverage Shares 3x UBER ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337092550 -- securities 121000 Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2779861249 -- securities 25000 LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2337093798 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 4000 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 55000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 42000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 45000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 6600 WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3002 -- securities 486000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 97000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B766LB87 -- securities Issuer Name: Octopus AIM VCT 2 PLC 1922614 Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid Closed-ended GB00B0JQZZ80 -- investment funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 32800 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 540000 WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B6X4BP29 -- securities 1000000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- fully paid securities 52750000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 170000 WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642308 -- securities 35000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BMTM6D55 -- securities 355000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 4300 WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BYTYHN28 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)