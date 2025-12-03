Anzeige
Mittwoch, 03.12.2025
Investitions-Update: Giant Mining Corp. setzt Segel für die Zukunft!
Dow Jones News
03.12.2025 09:33 Uhr
Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
03-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

03/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                        Listing Category    ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: OESTERREICHISCHE KONTROLLBANK AG 
 
1000000000  2.75% Guaranteed Notes due 03/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and debt-like   XS3244881036 --  
       notes to bearer of SEK2,000,000 each)               securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
200000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
79300     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   IE00B579F325 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
535000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
14000     iShares Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   IE000Q2P3ZQ3 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
83000     Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like   IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
431000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
1000000000  0 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Gilt due 10/08/2031; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   GB00BNNGP551 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
68000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully  Debt and debt-like   DE000A2T0VU5 --  
       paid                                securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
50000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully  Debt and debt-like   CH0454664027 --  
       paid                                securities 
 
 
30000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully paid Debt and debt-like   CH1209763130 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
50000     21Shares Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ABTC); fully paid    Debt and debt-like   CH0454664001 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
420000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully paid  Debt and debt-like   CH1199067674 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Alkemy Capital Investments PLC 
 
605155    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.02 each; fully paid            Equity shares     GB00BMD6C023 --  
                                         (transition) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
65000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1018000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Digital Markets plc 
 
16000     Secured Bitcoin Linked Certificates; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   XS2376095068 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
15000     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
92000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
7000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
2500000000  Callable Zero Coupon Notes due 03/12/2035; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like   XS3245561413 --  
       in denominations of ZAR200,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
48000     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY872 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
9200     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
304000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
50500     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY658 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1900     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                     Debt and debt-like   JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
8500     WisdomTree Nickel; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KY211 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
36000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
11800     WisdomTree Lead; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   JE00B2QY0436 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
25200     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
79600     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
89000     WisdomTree Corn 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTG43 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid           Debt and debt-like   JE00B2NFTL95 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
17000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
27400     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
168000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                         securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

220200    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
126500    WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Softs; fully paid                    Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYJ87 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
35100     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
18000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
73100     WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
30200     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid          Debt and debt-like   JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
58000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like   GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
500      WisdomTree Short JPY Long USD 3x Daily; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   JE00B3WFMB84 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
15000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS3196138112 --  
       paid                                securities 
 
 
20000     Leverage Shares 1x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070; fully  Debt and debt-like   IE00BKTW9N20 --  
       paid                                securities 
 
 
40000     Leverage Shares 3x Alibaba ETP Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like   XS2337090851 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
3300     Leverage Shares 3x Long Exxon (XOM) ETP Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like   XS2595672549 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1000000    Leverage Shares 3x Long MicroStrategy (MSTR) ETP; fully paid    Debt and debt-like   XS2901882618 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
27000     Leverage Shares 3x Long Robinhood (HOOD) ETP Securities due 15/09/ Debt and debt-like   XS3068789729 --  
       2075; fully paid                          securities 
 
 
13500     Leverage Shares -3x Short Alphabet (GOOG) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like   XS3196138112 --  
       paid                                securities 
 
 
180000    Leverage Shares 3x UBER ETP Securities; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   XS2337092550 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
121000    Leverage Shares 5x Long Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like   XS2779861249 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
25000     LS 1x Tesla Tracker ETP; fully paid                Debt and debt-like   XS2337093798 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
4000     WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B588CD74 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
55000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like   JE00BQRFDY49 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
42000     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid              Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
45000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid                Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
6600     WisdomTree Physical Palladium; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3002 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
486000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid               Debt and debt-like   JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
97000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   JE00B766LB87 --  
                                         securities 

Issuer Name: Octopus AIM VCT 2 PLC 
 
1922614    Ordinary Shares of 0.01p each; fully paid             Closed-ended      GB00B0JQZZ80 --  
                                         investment funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
32800     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid        Debt and debt-like   XS2819844387 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
540000    WisdomTree Gold 3x Daily Short; fully paid             Debt and debt-like   IE00B6X4BP29 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
1000000    WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged;  Debt and debt-like   XS2819843736 --  
       fully paid                             securities 
 
 
52750000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid            Debt and debt-like   IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
170000    WisdomTree S&P 500 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid      Debt and debt-like   XS2771642308 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
35000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   IE00BMTM6D55 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
355000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like   XS2819843223 --  
                                         securities 
 
 
4300     WisdomTree Emerging Markets 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid     Debt and debt-like   IE00BYTYHN28 --  
                                         securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
