Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -3-

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
04-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

04/12/2025, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                     Listing Category      ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
140000    Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
55000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
15000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     IE00B579F325 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
808000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
559000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                Debt and debt-like     IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: UNITED KINGDOM 
 
4750000000  4% Treasury Gilt due 22/05/2029; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     GB00BVP99566 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
1187497000  4% Treasury Gilt due 22/05/2029; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     GB00BVP99566 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
100000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully  Debt and debt-like     CH1199067674 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
90000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully Debt and debt-like     CH1209763130 --  
       paid                             securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
190000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully   Debt and debt-like     FR0013416716 --  
       paid                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
5000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
209000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 
 
37500     CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZM24 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
61000     CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     GB00BLD4ZL17 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 
 
560000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
730000    Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     XS2940466316 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
43600     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
70000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9Q840 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
382500    WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY872 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
4535     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
115000    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
17600     WisdomTree Soybean Oil; fully paid              Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY435 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKH53 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
35500     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY658 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
53600     WisdomTree Silver; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY328 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
168600    WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
33500     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
23000     WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DKC09 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
27400     WisdomTree Copper 1x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     JE00B24DK645 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00BDD9QD91 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
4400     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
99100     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
45900     WisdomTree Gold; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXX56 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
5100     WisdomTree Coffee; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     JE00BN7KB557 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
138700    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
11800     WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like     JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
32500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid            Debt and debt-like     JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
6000     WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
34000     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid               Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
5000     WisdomTree Broad Commodities; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KY989 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
309000    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                      securities

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2- 

51000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid              Debt and debt-like     GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
2200000    WisdomTree Wheat 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00BYQY8102 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
31000     WisdomTree Sugar 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like     JE00BYQY7H96 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
14700     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Foreign Exchange Limited 
 
210      WisdomTree Short JPY Long GBP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00B3QBQJ84 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
100      WisdomTree Long USD Short GBP 3x Daily; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     JE00B3WCLY57 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
5000     IncomeShares Alibaba (BABA) Options ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like     XS3068774887 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
40000     IncomeShares Alphabet (GOOG) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS2901885041 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
8000     IncomeShares AMD Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     XS3068775694 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
30000     IncomeShares Apple (AAPL) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2901884663 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
4800     IncomeShares Broadcom (AVGO) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS3068776312 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
180000    IncomeShares Coinbase (COIN) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS2901886445 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
100000    IncomeShares Tesla (TSLA) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2852999429 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
140000    Leverage Shares IncomeShares Nasdaq 100 Options (0DTE) ETP;  Debt and debt-like     XS2875105608 --  
       fully paid                          securities 
 
 
32000     IncomeShares Gold+ Yield ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     XS2852999775 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
36000     IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     XS2901885553 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
32000     IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS2901886288 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
16000     IncomeShares Microstrategy (MSTR) Options ETP; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     XS3068775264 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
7000     IncomeShares Palantir (PLTR) Options ETP; fully paid     Debt and debt-like     XS3068775009 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
9400     IncomeShares Silver+ Yield ETP; fully paid          Debt and debt-like     XS3068774614 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
2900     Leverage Shares 2x Amazon ETP Securities due 05/12/2067;   Debt and debt-like     IE00BF03XH11 --  
       fully paid                          securities 
 
 
1200     Leverage Shares 3x Long Intel (INTC) ETP Securities due 15/09 Debt and debt-like     XS3068788838 --  
       /2075; fully paid                       securities 
 
 
2000     Leverage Shares 3x Alphabet ETP Securities due 04/06/2070;  Debt and debt-like     IE00BK5BZX59 --  
       fully paid                          securities 
 
 
415000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2399367254 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
750000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2399367254 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
688000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2399367254 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
50000     Leverage Shares -3x Short Magnificent 7 ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2779861595 --  
       paid                             securities 
 
 
60000     Leverage Shares IncomeShares S&P500 Options (0DTE) ETP; fully Debt and debt-like     XS2875106242 --  
       paid                             securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
35000     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid             Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
541000    WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid            Debt and debt-like     JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
4000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid           Debt and debt-like     JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
12500     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid    Debt and debt-like     JE00B6RV6N28 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
89000     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like     JE00B766LB87 --  
                                      securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
300000    WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     XS2425848053 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
232000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid       Debt and debt-like     XS2819843223 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
15000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid         Debt and debt-like     IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                      securities 
 
 
405000    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like     XS3022291473 --  
                                      securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -3-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 410263 
EQS News ID:  2240068 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
