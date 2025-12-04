POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 04-Dec-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 4 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 4 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 60,281 Highest price paid per share: 125.20p Lowest price paid per share: 123.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 124.7019p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,667,954 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 124.7019p 60,281

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 670 124.60 08:31:17 00364287173TRLO1 XLON 643 125.20 08:49:10 00364298364TRLO1 XLON 166 124.80 08:49:10 00364298367TRLO1 XLON 480 124.80 08:49:10 00364298368TRLO1 XLON 649 124.60 08:49:10 00364298369TRLO1 XLON 649 124.80 08:53:50 00364301531TRLO1 XLON 637 125.00 09:09:07 00364314016TRLO1 XLON 215 124.80 09:09:27 00364314267TRLO1 XLON 655 124.60 09:10:06 00364314820TRLO1 XLON 9 124.40 09:30:35 00364333601TRLO1 XLON 651 124.40 09:30:35 00364333602TRLO1 XLON 250 124.40 09:34:29 00364337736TRLO1 XLON 8 124.40 09:37:16 00364341420TRLO1 XLON 629 124.00 10:01:59 00364365290TRLO1 XLON 42 124.20 10:45:57 00364367142TRLO1 XLON 106 124.40 10:45:57 00364367143TRLO1 XLON 618 124.40 10:51:53 00364367414TRLO1 XLON 82 124.60 11:25:01 00364368529TRLO1 XLON 14617 125.00 11:37:30 00364368827TRLO1 XLON 2623 124.40 11:39:24 00364368859TRLO1 XLON 673 124.40 11:43:21 00364368943TRLO1 XLON 664 125.00 12:05:55 00364369593TRLO1 XLON 662 125.00 12:12:01 00364369780TRLO1 XLON 662 124.40 12:19:20 00364370044TRLO1 XLON 30 124.40 12:50:47 00364370880TRLO1 XLON 151 124.40 12:50:48 00364370881TRLO1 XLON 94 124.40 12:50:54 00364370882TRLO1 XLON 355 124.40 12:51:26 00364370888TRLO1 XLON 161 124.80 12:51:28 00364370889TRLO1 XLON 388 124.80 12:51:28 00364370890TRLO1 XLON 47 124.40 12:51:42 00364370897TRLO1 XLON 161 125.00 12:52:51 00364370910TRLO1 XLON 2512 125.00 12:52:51 00364370911TRLO1 XLON 211 124.60 12:53:06 00364370912TRLO1 XLON 226 124.60 12:53:11 00364370914TRLO1 XLON 97 124.60 12:53:22 00364370918TRLO1 XLON 96 124.60 12:54:14 00364370926TRLO1 XLON 47 124.60 12:54:46 00364370934TRLO1 XLON 80 124.60 12:58:22 00364371039TRLO1 XLON 131 124.60 12:59:46 00364371094TRLO1 XLON 81 124.60 12:59:46 00364371095TRLO1 XLON 47 124.60 12:59:55 00364371103TRLO1 XLON 1982 124.80 13:08:33 00364371292TRLO1 XLON 1463 125.00 13:08:33 00364371293TRLO1 XLON 654 125.00 13:20:47 00364371628TRLO1 XLON 660 125.00 13:21:10 00364371642TRLO1 XLON 678 125.00 13:21:44 00364371670TRLO1 XLON 669 125.00 13:25:19 00364371839TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 13:25:53 00364371867TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 13:32:31 00364372019TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 13:45:41 00364372275TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 13:45:41 00364372276TRLO1 XLON 400 125.00 13:45:59 00364372281TRLO1 XLON 659 125.00 14:01:28 00364372749TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 14:03:36 00364372814TRLO1 XLON 667 125.00 14:03:36 00364372815TRLO1 XLON 646 125.00 14:07:41 00364372913TRLO1 XLON 618 124.80 14:10:02 00364372994TRLO1 XLON 649 124.80 14:16:27 00364373216TRLO1 XLON 12 124.60 14:30:01 00364373480TRLO1 XLON 631 124.60 14:30:01 00364373481TRLO1 XLON 642 124.60 14:30:01 00364373482TRLO1 XLON 621 124.60 14:30:02 00364373505TRLO1 XLON 623 124.60 14:30:02 00364373506TRLO1 XLON 1339 124.40 15:01:42 00364375260TRLO1 XLON 538 124.40 15:01:44 00364375272TRLO1 XLON 92 124.40 15:01:44 00364375273TRLO1 XLON 631 124.20 15:29:28 00364376945TRLO1 XLON 624 124.00 15:29:32 00364376953TRLO1 XLON

200 124.00 15:31:18 00364377051TRLO1 XLON 313 123.80 15:36:57 00364377352TRLO1 XLON 2878 124.20 15:51:04 00364378386TRLO1 XLON 684 124.20 15:51:04 00364378387TRLO1 XLON 662 124.20 15:51:28 00364378402TRLO1 XLON 667 124.20 15:51:47 00364378475TRLO1 XLON 647 124.20 15:52:08 00364378525TRLO1 XLON 405 124.20 15:53:01 00364378620TRLO1 XLON 223 124.20 15:53:01 00364378621TRLO1 XLON 293 124.40 15:59:48 00364379294TRLO1 XLON 628 124.20 15:59:48 00364379295TRLO1 XLON 625 124.00 16:16:01 00364380468TRLO1 XLON 624 124.00 16:16:01 00364380469TRLO1 XLON 128 124.00 16:16:01 00364380470TRLO1 XLON 496 124.00 16:16:01 00364380471TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

