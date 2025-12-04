Anzeige
Dow Jones News
04.12.2025 18:57 Uhr
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Dec-2025 / 17:24 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

4 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  4 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         60,281 
 
Highest price paid per share:            125.20p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             123.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    124.7019p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,667,954 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,073,622 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      124.7019p                       60,281

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
670             124.60          08:31:17         00364287173TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             125.20          08:49:10         00364298364TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             124.80          08:49:10         00364298367TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             124.80          08:49:10         00364298368TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.60          08:49:10         00364298369TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.80          08:53:50         00364301531TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             125.00          09:09:07         00364314016TRLO1     XLON 
 
215             124.80          09:09:27         00364314267TRLO1     XLON 
 
655             124.60          09:10:06         00364314820TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              124.40          09:30:35         00364333601TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             124.40          09:30:35         00364333602TRLO1     XLON 
 
250             124.40          09:34:29         00364337736TRLO1     XLON 
 
8              124.40          09:37:16         00364341420TRLO1     XLON 
 
629             124.00          10:01:59         00364365290TRLO1     XLON 
 
42              124.20          10:45:57         00364367142TRLO1     XLON 
 
106             124.40          10:45:57         00364367143TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.40          10:51:53         00364367414TRLO1     XLON 
 
82              124.60          11:25:01         00364368529TRLO1     XLON 
 
14617            125.00          11:37:30         00364368827TRLO1     XLON 
 
2623             124.40          11:39:24         00364368859TRLO1     XLON 
 
673             124.40          11:43:21         00364368943TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             125.00          12:05:55         00364369593TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             125.00          12:12:01         00364369780TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.40          12:19:20         00364370044TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              124.40          12:50:47         00364370880TRLO1     XLON 
 
151             124.40          12:50:48         00364370881TRLO1     XLON 
 
94              124.40          12:50:54         00364370882TRLO1     XLON 
 
355             124.40          12:51:26         00364370888TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             124.80          12:51:28         00364370889TRLO1     XLON 
 
388             124.80          12:51:28         00364370890TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              124.40          12:51:42         00364370897TRLO1     XLON 
 
161             125.00          12:52:51         00364370910TRLO1     XLON 
 
2512             125.00          12:52:51         00364370911TRLO1     XLON 
 
211             124.60          12:53:06         00364370912TRLO1     XLON 
 
226             124.60          12:53:11         00364370914TRLO1     XLON 
 
97              124.60          12:53:22         00364370918TRLO1     XLON 
 
96              124.60          12:54:14         00364370926TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              124.60          12:54:46         00364370934TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              124.60          12:58:22         00364371039TRLO1     XLON 
 
131             124.60          12:59:46         00364371094TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              124.60          12:59:46         00364371095TRLO1     XLON 
 
47              124.60          12:59:55         00364371103TRLO1     XLON 
 
1982             124.80          13:08:33         00364371292TRLO1     XLON 
 
1463             125.00          13:08:33         00364371293TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             125.00          13:20:47         00364371628TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             125.00          13:21:10         00364371642TRLO1     XLON 
 
678             125.00          13:21:44         00364371670TRLO1     XLON 
 
669             125.00          13:25:19         00364371839TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          13:25:53         00364371867TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          13:32:31         00364372019TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          13:45:41         00364372275TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          13:45:41         00364372276TRLO1     XLON 
 
400             125.00          13:45:59         00364372281TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             125.00          14:01:28         00364372749TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          14:03:36         00364372814TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             125.00          14:03:36         00364372815TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             125.00          14:07:41         00364372913TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             124.80          14:10:02         00364372994TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.80          14:16:27         00364373216TRLO1     XLON 
 
12              124.60          14:30:01         00364373480TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.60          14:30:01         00364373481TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             124.60          14:30:01         00364373482TRLO1     XLON 
 
621             124.60          14:30:02         00364373505TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             124.60          14:30:02         00364373506TRLO1     XLON 
 
1339             124.40          15:01:42         00364375260TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             124.40          15:01:44         00364375272TRLO1     XLON 
 
92              124.40          15:01:44         00364375273TRLO1     XLON 
 
631             124.20          15:29:28         00364376945TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             124.00          15:29:32         00364376953TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

200             124.00          15:31:18         00364377051TRLO1     XLON 
 
313             123.80          15:36:57         00364377352TRLO1     XLON 
 
2878             124.20          15:51:04         00364378386TRLO1     XLON 
 
684             124.20          15:51:04         00364378387TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             124.20          15:51:28         00364378402TRLO1     XLON 
 
667             124.20          15:51:47         00364378475TRLO1     XLON 
 
647             124.20          15:52:08         00364378525TRLO1     XLON 
 
405             124.20          15:53:01         00364378620TRLO1     XLON 
 
223             124.20          15:53:01         00364378621TRLO1     XLON 
 
293             124.40          15:59:48         00364379294TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             124.20          15:59:48         00364379295TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.00          16:16:01         00364380468TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             124.00          16:16:01         00364380469TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             124.00          16:16:01         00364380470TRLO1     XLON 
 
496             124.00          16:16:01         00364380471TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 410415 
EQS News ID:  2240746 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2240746&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 04, 2025 12:24 ET (17:24 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
