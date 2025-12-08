Anzeige
Montag, 08.12.2025
Countdown auf Biotech-News: Starke News in 3 Tagen
Dow Jones News
08.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
08-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 5 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      497.00p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      479.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      487.7080p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,718,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,328,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 05/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 487.7080

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
554               479.60     08:10:18          00030382533TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,140              479.20     08:16:13          00030382551TRDU0      XLON 
 
210               479.20     08:16:13          00030382552TRDU0      XLON 
 
23                481.00     08:33:46          00030382695TRDU0      XLON 
 
124               481.00     08:33:46          00030382696TRDU0      XLON 
 
310               481.00     08:33:47          00030382697TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               481.00     08:33:47          00030382698TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                483.40     08:49:20          00030382840TRDU0      XLON 
 
514               483.40     08:49:20          00030382841TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,032              483.40     08:49:20          00030382842TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               483.40     08:49:20          00030382843TRDU0      XLON 
 
557               480.40     08:59:17          00030382887TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               480.20     08:59:17          00030382888TRDU0      XLON 
 
507               481.80     09:16:41          00030382944TRDU0      XLON 
 
31                481.80     09:16:41          00030382945TRDU0      XLON 
 
592               485.40     09:32:50          00030383040TRDU0      XLON 
 
240               483.80     09:32:50          00030383041TRDU0      XLON 
 
27                483.80     09:32:50          00030383042TRDU0      XLON 
 
53                483.80     09:32:50          00030383043TRDU0      XLON 
 
253               483.80     09:32:50          00030383044TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                483.80     09:32:50          00030383045TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,115              483.40     09:40:06          00030383095TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               483.20     09:40:06          00030383096TRDU0      XLON 
 
606               483.60     10:03:17          00030383169TRDU0      XLON 
 
319               483.60     10:03:17          00030383170TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               483.60     10:03:17          00030383171TRDU0      XLON 
 
529               483.40     10:03:17          00030383172TRDU0      XLON 
 
75                482.60     10:22:14          00030383253TRDU0      XLON 
 
563               483.60     10:25:28          00030383281TRDU0      XLON 
 
508               483.20     10:25:28          00030383282TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                483.00     10:25:28          00030383283TRDU0      XLON 
 
12                483.00     10:25:28          00030383284TRDU0      XLON 
 
61                483.00     10:25:28          00030383285TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               483.00     10:25:28          00030383286TRDU0      XLON 
 
524               484.60     10:44:08          00030383381TRDU0      XLON 
 
121               484.20     10:44:09          00030383382TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,006              484.60     10:51:39          00030383399TRDU0      XLON 
 
577               485.20     11:07:27          00030383449TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                485.20     11:07:27          00030383450TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               485.60     11:15:57          00030383507TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               485.60     11:15:57          00030383508TRDU0      XLON 
 
200               484.60     11:15:57          00030383509TRDU0      XLON 
 
148               484.60     11:15:57          00030383510TRDU0      XLON 
 
594               484.00     11:25:53          00030383576TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               487.60     11:34:44          00030383590TRDU0      XLON 
 
82                487.60     11:34:44          00030383591TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               492.20     11:43:34          00030383619TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,137              491.60     11:44:36          00030383621TRDU0      XLON 
 
131               490.20     11:59:56          00030383711TRDU0      XLON 
 
101               490.20     12:00:00          00030383712TRDU0      XLON 
 
43                490.20     12:00:00          00030383713TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               492.60     12:12:48          00030383771TRDU0      XLON 
 
301               492.60     12:18:15          00030383787TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               493.80     12:24:57          00030383887TRDU0      XLON 
 
137               494.00     12:24:57          00030383888TRDU0      XLON 
 
93                494.00     12:24:57          00030383889TRDU0      XLON 
 
785               492.60     12:28:18          00030383894TRDU0      XLON 
 
509               492.20     12:28:18          00030383895TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               494.40     12:51:54          00030383957TRDU0      XLON 
 
616               493.40     12:51:54          00030383958TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               497.00     13:03:20          00030384028TRDU0      XLON 
 
251               496.00     13:07:58          00030384053TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,200              496.00     13:07:58          00030384054TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               494.20     13:20:00          00030384088TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               494.00     13:20:00          00030384089TRDU0      XLON 
 
434               492.40     13:32:22          00030384122TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               492.20     13:32:22          00030384123TRDU0      XLON 
 
114               492.40     13:32:22          00030384124TRDU0      XLON 
 
579               491.80     13:42:55          00030384139TRDU0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
