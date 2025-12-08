Rodney Eid Sets a New Guinness World Record at Sea in a Heartfelt Tribute to the UAE, Dedicated to Children's Education

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an inspiring display of endurance, passion, and national appreciation, Dubai-based DJ and entrepreneur Rodney Eid has officially broken the Guinness World Records title for the Longest DJ Marathon on a Boat, completing his marathon performance on December 2nd - the UAE's National Day.

The achievement, performed entirely offshore aboard a specially equipped vessel, was executed as a heartfelt tribute to the nation Eid proudly calls home.

"Breaking this record was never about the title," said Rodney. "It was my way of expressing gratitude to the UAE - a country that embraced me, supported me, and gave me opportunities beyond imagination."

Throughout the 24+ hour performance, Eid dedicated every beat to the UAE's spirit of resilience, unity, and generosity. As the set reached its emotional finale, Eid closed with his original song, 'I Feel At Home', written as a musical tribute to the Emirates. The performance concluded with the UAE National Anthem echoing across the sea - a symbolic moment that marked both the end of the record attempt and the artist's deep appreciation for the country.

The world record also served a greater humanitarian purpose. Eid partnered with Dubai Cares to launch 'Beats for Brighter Futures',a fundraising campaign supporting children's education globally. Through this initiative, Rodney aims to use music not only to entertain, but to expand access to learning opportunities for underprivileged children.

"This achievement is dedicated to the UAE and to every child whose future deserves light and hope," Eid added. "The Emirates taught me the meaning of opportunity, and I want to pay that forward."

The event drew support from local partners, and the wider community, marking a milestone in the UAE's National Day celebrations and reinforcing the nation's role as a global hub for culture, creativity, and humanitarian progress.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839303/RODNEY_EID_World_Record.jpg

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aw8Y3_mV4n8

