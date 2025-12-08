Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
05.12.25 | 14:25
2,050 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9822,01518:53
Dow Jones News
08.12.2025 18:45 Uhr
83 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company 
08-Dec-2025 / 17:13 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
 
Cairn Homes Plc 
 
635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
 
[X] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: Ameriprise Financial, Inc. 
                      Minneapolis, USA 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 04/12/2025 

6. Date on which issuer notified: 08/12/2025 

7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
 
5% 
 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial  Total of both  Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments     in % (9.A +   voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +  9.B)      issuervii 
                             9.B.2) 
 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   4.873%          0.000%        4.873%     625,576,122 
reached 
 
 
Position of previous notification 5.943%          0.000%        5.943%       
(if applicable) 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
 
           Number of voting rightsix      % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares                                             
 
ISIN code (if    Direct       Indirect    Direct           Indirect 
possible) 

IE00BWY4ZF18     0          30,487,326   0.000%           4.873% 

SUBTOTAL A      30,487,326             4.873% 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations  
 
Type of financial   Expiration Exercise/       Number of voting rights that may be 
instrument       datex   Conversion Periodxi  acquired if the instrument is exercised/ % of voting rights 
                             converted. 

                  SUBTOTAL B.1                              

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/   Physical or cash                    % of voting 
instrument      datex    Conversion  settlementxii     Number of voting rights     rights 
                 Period xi 

                          SUBTOTAL B.2 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 

            % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it equals 
Namexv         equals or is higher than the instruments if it equals or is higher  or is higher than the 
            notifiable threshold     than the notifiable threshold      notifiable threshold 
 
 
Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Holdings)    %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Group (Management)   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
Management Limited 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
TAM UK International  %              %                    % 
Holdings Limited 
 
 
Threadneedle Holdings  %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
TAM UK Holdings Limited %              %                    % 
 
Threadneedle Asset 
Management Holdings   %              %                    % 
Limited 
 
 
TC Financing Limited  %              %                    % 
 
Threadneedle Asset   3.568%            %                    3.568% 
Management Limited 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Management 
Investment Advisers,  %              %                    % 
LLC 

Ameriprise Financial,  %              %                    % 
Inc. 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investments UK     %              %                    % 
International Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
(Europe) Limited 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle  %              %                    % 
AM (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Columbia Threadneedle 
Investment Business   %              %                    % 
Limited 

11.  

12. Additional informationxvi: 
 
The chain of control set out in Section 10 of this form represents the controlled entities within the Ameriprise 
Financial, Inc. group. 
 
For clarity: 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary hold 
3.568% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is the ultimate subsidiary 
hold 0.645% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 0.023% of the voting rights in the issuer. 
 
The entities within the chain of control of which Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited is the ultimate 
subsidiary hold 0.637% of the voting rights in the issuer.

Done at Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Ltd, Cannon Place, 78 Cannon Street, London. EC4N 6AG on 8th December 2025.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2-

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  4.873000        0.000000            4.873000    30487326 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      5.032000        0.000000            5.032000      
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 
 
IE00BWY4ZF18       0            30487326         0.000000       4.873000 
 
Sub Total 8.A       30487326                     4.873000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate              % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through     Total of both if it 
controlling  Name of controlled  equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher 
person    undertaking     the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable  than the notifiable 
                               threshold             threshold 
 
 
Ameriprise 
Financial,             0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. (Chain 
1) 
 
       Columbia 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Investments UK    0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     International 
       Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle     0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Europe) Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle AM   0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle Group  0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Holdings) Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle Group  0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Management) Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle     0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     Holdings Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle     0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     Management Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise 
Financial,             0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. (Chain 
2) 
 
Ameriprise  TAM UK International 
Financial,  Holdings Limited   0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. 
 
 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Holdings Limited   0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. 
 
 
Ameriprise  TAM UK Holdings 
Financial,  Limited       0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. 
 
 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle Asset 
Financial,  Management Holdings 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise 
Financial,  TC Financing Limited 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. 
 
 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle Asset 
Financial,  Management Limited  0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. 
 
 
Ameriprise 
Financial,             0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. (Chain 
3) 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia Management 
Financial,  Investment Advisers, 0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     LLC 
 
 
Ameriprise 
Financial,             0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc. (Chain 
4) 
 
       Columbia 
Ameriprise  Threadneedle 
Financial,  Investments UK    0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     International 
       Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle     0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Europe) Limited 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle AM   0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     (Holdings) Plc 
 
 
Ameriprise  Columbia 
Financial,  Threadneedle     0.000000         0.000000              0.000000% 
Inc.     Investment Business 
       Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

08-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 410691 
EQS News ID:  2242062 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242062&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 08, 2025 12:13 ET (17:13 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
