Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company -2

Cairn Homes Plc: Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

IE00BWY4ZF18

Issuer Name

Cairn Homes Public Limited Company

UK or Non-UK Issuer

Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

04-Dec-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

08-Dec-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 4.873000 0.000000 4.873000 30487326 crossed or reached Position of previous 5.032000 0.000000 5.032000 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) IE00BWY4ZF18 0 30487326 0.000000 4.873000 Sub Total 8.A 30487326 4.873000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if % of voting instrument date conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through Total of both if it controlling Name of controlled equals or is higher than financial instruments if it equals equals or is higher person undertaking the notifiable threshold or is higher than the notifiable than the notifiable threshold threshold Ameriprise Financial, 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Chain 1) Columbia Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Investments UK 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. International Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Europe) Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle AM 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Holdings) Plc Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Holdings) Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle Group 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Management) Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Holdings Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Management Limited Ameriprise Financial, 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Chain 2) Ameriprise TAM UK International Financial, Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Holdings Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise TAM UK Holdings Financial, Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Threadneedle Asset Financial, Management Holdings 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Limited Ameriprise Financial, TC Financing Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Threadneedle Asset Financial, Management Limited 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Ameriprise Financial, 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Chain 3) Ameriprise Columbia Management Financial, Investment Advisers, 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. LLC Ameriprise Financial, 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Chain 4) Columbia Ameriprise Threadneedle Financial, Investments UK 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. International Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Europe) Limited Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle AM 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. (Holdings) Plc Ameriprise Columbia Financial, Threadneedle 0.000000 0.000000 0.000000% Inc. Investment Business Limited

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Investment Business Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

08-Dec-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, UK

