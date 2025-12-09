DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 09-Dec-2025 / 07:29 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 8 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 490.80p Highest price paid per share: 475.60p Lowest price paid per share: 481.6313p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,768,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,278,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 08/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 481.6313

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 103 488.00 08:13:24 00030385628TRDU0 XLON 139 488.00 08:13:24 00030385629TRDU0 XLON 313 488.00 08:13:24 00030385630TRDU0 XLON 240 487.40 08:13:24 00030385631TRDU0 XLON 139 487.40 08:13:24 00030385632TRDU0 XLON 548 490.80 08:23:53 00030385663TRDU0 XLON 516 490.40 08:30:56 00030385720TRDU0 XLON 565 490.40 08:37:41 00030385757TRDU0 XLON 239 488.80 08:40:30 00030385789TRDU0 XLON 102 488.80 08:40:30 00030385790TRDU0 XLON 136 488.80 08:40:30 00030385791TRDU0 XLON 68 488.80 08:40:30 00030385792TRDU0 XLON 136 488.80 08:40:30 00030385793TRDU0 XLON 410 488.80 08:40:30 00030385794TRDU0 XLON 1,018 486.00 08:54:13 00030385869TRDU0 XLON 652 485.40 09:07:41 00030385915TRDU0 XLON 264 484.20 09:14:01 00030385938TRDU0 XLON 550 484.00 09:17:01 00030385943TRDU0 XLON 265 484.00 09:17:01 00030385944TRDU0 XLON 598 485.40 09:31:53 00030386018TRDU0 XLON 1,024 484.80 09:36:52 00030386034TRDU0 XLON 538 484.20 09:36:52 00030386035TRDU0 XLON 563 483.40 09:53:01 00030386111TRDU0 XLON 539 483.20 09:53:01 00030386112TRDU0 XLON 516 482.60 10:06:34 00030386214TRDU0 XLON 532 482.40 10:06:34 00030386215TRDU0 XLON 7 481.80 10:26:50 00030386332TRDU0 XLON 137 481.80 10:26:50 00030386333TRDU0 XLON 371 481.80 10:26:50 00030386334TRDU0 XLON 1,209 480.60 10:27:16 00030386335TRDU0 XLON 637 479.00 10:46:11 00030386418TRDU0 XLON 400 478.80 10:46:11 00030386419TRDU0 XLON 279 478.80 10:46:11 00030386420TRDU0 XLON 566 478.00 11:09:30 00030386531TRDU0 XLON 922 477.40 11:13:24 00030386540TRDU0 XLON 400 476.80 11:20:21 00030386567TRDU0 XLON 129 476.80 11:20:21 00030386568TRDU0 XLON 531 476.60 11:20:21 00030386569TRDU0 XLON 545 480.00 11:48:01 00030386710TRDU0 XLON 629 480.60 11:55:54 00030386748TRDU0 XLON 524 482.00 12:05:22 00030386776TRDU0 XLON 561 482.00 12:13:08 00030386785TRDU0 XLON 615 482.00 12:21:13 00030386799TRDU0 XLON 5 481.20 12:27:01 00030386825TRDU0 XLON 525 481.20 12:27:01 00030386826TRDU0 XLON 603 481.20 12:27:01 00030386827TRDU0 XLON 1,118 484.00 12:53:36 00030387012TRDU0 XLON 981 483.80 12:53:36 00030387013TRDU0 XLON 89 483.80 12:53:36 00030387014TRDU0 XLON 50 483.80 13:12:59 00030387041TRDU0 XLON 1,704 484.20 13:14:17 00030387043TRDU0 XLON 562 484.20 13:14:17 00030387044TRDU0 XLON 164 485.20 13:28:26 00030387097TRDU0 XLON 438 485.20 13:28:26 00030387098TRDU0 XLON 573 484.20 13:40:33 00030387162TRDU0 XLON 541 484.00 13:49:53 00030387267TRDU0 XLON 524 484.00 13:55:19 00030387324TRDU0 XLON 587 484.00 14:00:32 00030387350TRDU0 XLON 1 484.00 14:06:43 00030387439TRDU0 XLON 79 484.00 14:06:43 00030387440TRDU0 XLON 395 484.00 14:06:43 00030387441TRDU0 XLON 28 484.00 14:06:43 00030387442TRDU0 XLON 117 484.00 14:06:43 00030387443TRDU0 XLON 256 483.80 14:14:42 00030387491TRDU0 XLON 282 483.80 14:14:42 00030387492TRDU0 XLON 527 483.80 14:14:42 00030387493TRDU0 XLON 540 484.00 14:23:20 00030387536TRDU0 XLON 259 484.00 14:23:31 00030387538TRDU0 XLON 752 484.00 14:23:31 00030387539TRDU0 XLON

