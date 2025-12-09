Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice -2

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 09-Dec-2025 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 09/12/2025, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC 8000000 Closed-ended (Block Income Shares of GBP0.046131176 each; fully paid investment funds GB00B2PP3J36 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 105000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 15000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 55000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 627968 Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133665 due 30/11/2032; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3133313265 -- in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets Funding Securitised 649807 Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL133599 due 01/12/2031; fully paid; (Registered derivatives XS3133290463 -- in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Absa Group Limited Fixed Rate Reset Callable Subordinated Tier 2 Notes due 08/06/2036; Debt and debt-like 150000000 fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and securities XS3225241457 -- integral multiples of USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: Atlas Metals Group plc 2463408 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BS2GR553 -- (transition) Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 1210000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully paid Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 60000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Pan African Resources PLC Equity shares 1 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each; fully paid (commercial GB0004300496 -- companies) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 130000 Sprott Physical Uranium ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2937253818 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 212000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities 73000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities Issuer Name: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 26500 CoinShares Physical Staked Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZM24 -- securities 36000 CoinShares Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BLD4ZL17 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Digital Assets AG 1345000 Securities of iShares Bitcoin ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2940466316 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 3000000000 6.75% Notes due 13/01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS2974126042 -- of INR100,000 each) securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 1900 WisdomTree Natural Gas 1x Daily Short; full paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKH53 -- securities 74500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 29000 WisdomTree Gold 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKC09 -- securities 46700 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 130500 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 45900 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 12200 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q840 -- securities 16700 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 1200 WisdomTree Gold 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTL95 -- securities 6000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 5500 WisdomTree Corn; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB441 -- securities 347800 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 2000 WisdomTree Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXX56 -- securities 56700 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Carbon Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BP2PWW32 -- securities 38500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 12880000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 12000 WisdomTree Livestock; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYK92 --

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

DJ Official List Notice -2-

securities 11700 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 26000 Leverage Shares - 1x Tesla ETP Securities due 07/04/2070; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2944886931 -- securities 1200000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Apple (AAPL) ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2472334742 -- securities 80000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Artificial Intelligence (AI) ETP Securities; Debt and debt-like XS2779861835 -- fully paid securities 35000 Leverage Shares -3x Short Semiconductors ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3005160257 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 4000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 130 WisdomTree Physical Swiss Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B588CD74 -- securities 51000 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 13000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- securities 27000 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 410000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 60000 WisdomTree S&P 500 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8K7KM88 -- securities 1371359 WisdomTree NASDAQ 100 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRJ20 -- securities 2000000 WisdomTree DAX 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8GKPP93 -- securities 12600 WisdomTree STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence 3x Daily Leveraged Debt and debt-like XS2872232850 -- Securities; fully paid securities 724000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843223 -- securities 182000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Leveraged Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771642134 -- securities 450000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8KD3F05 -- securities 9000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 66000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 50000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities 200000 WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged; fully Debt and debt-like XS2819843736 -- paid securities 1350000 WisdomTree Energy Transition Metals Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2425848053 -- securities 3500000 WisdomTree Qs100 5x Daily Short Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2771611840 -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 410690 EQS News ID: 2242056 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242056&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 09, 2025 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)