Bitwise Asset Management: Bitwise's BITW, the First and Largest Crypto Index Fund, To Begin Trading on NYSE Arca as Exchange-Traded Product

The $1.25 billion fund seeks to offer diversified exposure to 10 top crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitwise Asset Management, the global crypto asset manager with over $15B in client assets, today announced that the world's largest and longest-running crypto index fund, the Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW), will uplist to NYSE Arca as an exchange-traded product.1

Initially launched in 2017 as the first crypto index fund, BITW offers investors broad, diversified exposure to the crypto market by seeking to track the Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index. The fund holds the 10 largest crypto assets by market capitalization, with active screening and monthly rebalancing.

"Most investors we meet are convinced crypto is here to stay, but they don't know who the winners will be or how many will succeed," said Matt Hougan, CIO of Bitwise. "The index approach is a way for people to invest in the thesis without having to predict the future, knowing that BITW will own the largest, most successful assets in the space (by market capitalization), whatever they happen to be. BITW now gives investors broad-based exposure to crypto with the benefit of Bitwise's oversight and more than eight-year track record."

At the fund's uplisting, BITW held the following 10 crypto assets:

Bitcoin (BTC): 74.34%

Ether (ETH): 15.55%

XRP (XRP): 5.17%

Solana (SOL): 3.07%

Cardano (ADA): 0.65%

Chainlink (LINK): 0.39%

Litecoin (LTC): 0.26%

Avalanche (AVAX): 0.24%

Sui (SUI): 0.24%

Polkadot (DOT): 0.14%

"This is a watershed moment for crypto as an asset class. With BITW uplisting as an ETP today, crypto finally has a NYSE-traded index fund," said Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise. "2025 has marked the start of crypto 's rapid adoption as a mainstream asset class. We believe index investing through BITW will become one of the most popular ways for investors to get exposure. Bitwise has an eight-year track record of providing access to this space for investors, and we're thrilled to continue that work today."

The Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index, on which BITW is based, benefits from the deep experience and guidance of the Bitwise Index Advisory Board, which includes Bloomberg's former global head of indexes, Srikant Dash; Blockchain Capital general partner Spencer Bogart; and Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan. The index includes screening rules that focus on liquidity, custody, security, regulatory status, network distributions, and more to help ensure the index fully captures the investable crypto asset market opportunity. To see the index rules, visit https://bitwiseinvestments.com/indexes/methodologies/bitwise- crypto -asset-index-methodology .

Under its new ETP structure, BITW will allocate 90% of its holdings to crypto assets that are held by existing single-coin ETPs-currently Bitcoin, Ether, Solana, and XRP -and cap the total weight of all other crypto asset holdings at 10%. If other crypto assets receive the same regulatory approval as BTC, ETH, SOL, and XRP, BITW will be able to include them in the 90% category.

About Bitwise

Bitwise Asset Management is a global crypto asset manager with more than $15 billion in client assets and a suite of over 40 crypto investment products spanning ETFs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking. The firm has an eight-year track record and today serves more than 4,000 private wealth teams, RIAs, family offices, and institutional investors, as well as 15 banks and broker-dealers. The Bitwise team of over 100 technology and investment professionals is backed by leading institutional investors and has offices in San Francisco, New York, and London.

Risks and Important Information

This material must be preceded or accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. To obtain a current prospectus, visit bitwetp.com/prospectus .

The Bitwise 10 Crypto Index ETF (BITW or the "Fund") is not an investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same protections as mutual funds or ETFs registered under the 1940 Act. BITW is not suitable for all investors. BITW is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility, and an investor may lose their entire investment. An investment in BITW is not a direct investment in any crypto asset.

The amount of crypto represented by a Share will continue to be reduced during the life of the Fund due to the transfer of the Fund's crypto to pay for the Sponsor's management fee, and to pay for litigation expenses or other extraordinary expenses. This dynamic will occur irrespective of whether the trading price of the Shares rises or falls in response to changes in the price of crypto.

There is no guarantee or assurance that the Fund's methodology will result in the Fund achieving positive investment returns or outperforming other investment products.

Investors may choose to use the Fund as a means of investing indirectly in crypto. Because the value of the Shares is correlated with the value of the crypto held by the Fund, it is important to understand the investment attributes of, and the market for, crypto.

Crypto Asset Risk. There are significant risks and hazards inherent in the crypto market that may cause the price of crypto assets to fluctuate widely. The Fund's crypto may be subject to loss, damage, theft or restriction on access. Investors considering a purchase of Shares should carefully consider how much of their total assets should be exposed to the crypto market, and should fully understand, be willing to assume, and have the financial resources necessary to withstand the risks involved in the Fund's investment strategy.

Liquidity Risk. The market for crypto is still developing and may be subject to periods of illiquidity. During such times it may be difficult or impossible to buy or sell a position at the desired price. Possible illiquid markets may exacerbate losses or increase the variability between the Fund's NAV and its market price. The lack of active trading markets for the Shares may result in losses on investors' investments at the time of disposition of Shares.

Regulatory Risk. Future and current regulations by a U.S. or foreign government or quasi-governmental agency could have an adverse effect on an investment in the Fund.

Blockchain Technology Risk. Certain of the Fund's investments may be subject to the risks associated with investing in blockchain technology. The risks associated with blockchain technology may not fully emerge until the technology is widely used. Blockchain systems could be vulnerable to fraud, particularly if a significant minority of participants colluded to defraud the rest. Because blockchain technology systems may operate across many national boundaries and regulatory jurisdictions, it is possible that blockchain technology may be subject to widespread and inconsistent regulation.

Nondiversification Risk. The Fund is nondiversified and may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other products. To the extent the Fund invests in a relatively small number of issuers, a decline in the market value of a particular security held by the Fund may affect its value more than if it invested in a larger number of issuers.

Recency Risk. The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision. If the Fund is not profitable, the Fund may terminate and liquidate at a time that is disadvantageous to Shareholders.

The Bitwise 10 Large Cap Crypto Index captures the 10 largest eligible crypto assets by free-float-adjusted market capitalization.

Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the sponsor of the Fund. Foreside Fund Services, LLC serves as the Marketing Agent for BITW, and is not affiliated with Bitwise Investment Advisers, LLC, Bitwise, or any of its affiliates.

1 BITW had $1.25 billion in assets under management (AUM) as of December 9, 2025.

