DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 486.60p Highest price paid per share: 477.20p Lowest price paid per share: 480.9580p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,818,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,228,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 480.9580

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,176 486.00 08:24:40 00030390094TRDU0 XLON 26 484.60 08:24:52 00030390095TRDU0 XLON 410 485.60 08:28:08 00030390111TRDU0 XLON 534 485.60 08:28:08 00030390112TRDU0 XLON 191 485.60 08:28:08 00030390113TRDU0 XLON 653 485.60 08:28:08 00030390114TRDU0 XLON 182 484.40 08:48:17 00030390183TRDU0 XLON 95 484.40 08:48:17 00030390184TRDU0 XLON 349 484.40 08:48:17 00030390185TRDU0 XLON 544 484.40 08:48:17 00030390186TRDU0 XLON 615 484.80 09:09:29 00030390225TRDU0 XLON 604 484.80 09:12:14 00030390247TRDU0 XLON 603 484.80 09:19:22 00030390297TRDU0 XLON 163 483.80 09:21:48 00030390301TRDU0 XLON 372 483.80 09:21:48 00030390302TRDU0 XLON 83 483.40 09:26:21 00030390312TRDU0 XLON 26 483.40 09:26:21 00030390313TRDU0 XLON 302 483.40 09:26:21 00030390314TRDU0 XLON 92 483.40 09:26:21 00030390315TRDU0 XLON 80 483.40 09:26:21 00030390316TRDU0 XLON 558 483.20 09:35:58 00030390476TRDU0 XLON 554 483.20 09:35:58 00030390477TRDU0 XLON 539 480.40 09:39:13 00030390569TRDU0 XLON 121 480.40 09:51:28 00030390783TRDU0 XLON 161 480.40 09:51:29 00030390784TRDU0 XLON 312 480.00 09:58:47 00030390816TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 10:11:55 00030390954TRDU0 XLON 381 480.00 10:11:55 00030390955TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 10:11:55 00030390956TRDU0 XLON 209 480.00 10:11:55 00030390957TRDU0 XLON 360 480.00 10:11:55 00030390958TRDU0 XLON 5 480.00 10:11:55 00030390959TRDU0 XLON 11 480.00 10:11:55 00030390960TRDU0 XLON 177 480.00 10:11:55 00030390962TRDU0 XLON 595 482.20 10:24:10 00030391061TRDU0 XLON 1,304 484.60 10:27:09 00030391068TRDU0 XLON 108 486.00 10:50:26 00030391243TRDU0 XLON 484 486.00 10:50:26 00030391244TRDU0 XLON 199 486.60 10:58:54 00030391359TRDU0 XLON 133 486.60 10:58:54 00030391360TRDU0 XLON 195 486.60 10:58:54 00030391361TRDU0 XLON 62 484.80 11:00:08 00030391368TRDU0 XLON 19 484.80 11:00:08 00030391369TRDU0 XLON 561 486.20 11:07:48 00030391396TRDU0 XLON 125 485.20 11:09:38 00030391408TRDU0 XLON 180 483.80 11:16:56 00030391459TRDU0 XLON 143 483.80 11:16:56 00030391460TRDU0 XLON 60 483.80 11:16:56 00030391461TRDU0 XLON 24 483.80 11:16:56 00030391462TRDU0 XLON 583 484.80 11:23:58 00030391512TRDU0 XLON 118 483.40 11:24:19 00030391514TRDU0 XLON 917 483.40 11:24:19 00030391515TRDU0 XLON 534 482.60 11:37:11 00030391586TRDU0 XLON 522 482.60 11:37:11 00030391587TRDU0 XLON 158 480.00 11:52:06 00030391673TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 12:06:46 00030391799TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 12:06:46 00030391800TRDU0 XLON 586 480.00 12:06:46 00030391802TRDU0 XLON 245 479.80 12:06:46 00030391801TRDU0 XLON 467 479.80 12:06:46 00030391803TRDU0 XLON 447 479.80 12:06:46 00030391804TRDU0 XLON 157 478.80 12:32:16 00030391920TRDU0 XLON 28 478.80 12:32:16 00030391921TRDU0 XLON 281 478.80 12:32:16 00030391922TRDU0 XLON 540 477.80 12:32:17 00030391923TRDU0 XLON 586 479.80 13:02:56 00030392031TRDU0 XLON 1,040 479.80 13:02:56 00030392032TRDU0 XLON 306 480.40 13:06:52 00030392036TRDU0 XLON 158 480.40 13:06:52 00030392037TRDU0 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)