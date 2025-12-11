Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 19:39 Uhr
179 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Dec-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

11 December 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  11 December 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         64,943 
 
Highest price paid per share:            127.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.80p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    125.1038p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,880,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      125.1038p                       64,943

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
70              121.80          08:15:03         00365493560TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             121.80          08:15:03         00365493561TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             122.60          08:19:45         00365495755TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             125.00          08:23:29         00365497197TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             123.40          08:57:05         00365517350TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             123.20          08:58:23         00365518250TRLO1     XLON 
 
451             123.20          08:58:23         00365518251TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             122.40          08:58:23         00365518253TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              122.40          08:58:23         00365518254TRLO1     XLON 
 
411             122.40          08:58:23         00365518255TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             122.60          08:58:23         00365518256TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.40          08:58:26         00365518329TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             122.40          08:58:26         00365518333TRLO1     XLON 
 
662             126.80          09:19:43         00365536770TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             126.80          09:19:43         00365536771TRLO1     XLON 
 
633             127.00          09:20:15         00365537236TRLO1     XLON 
 
635             126.20          09:48:07         00365561066TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             126.00          09:48:07         00365561067TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             126.00          09:49:39         00365562758TRLO1     XLON 
 
619             125.80          09:52:18         00365564659TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             124.80          10:01:34         00365568702TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             124.60          10:06:06         00365568840TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.40          10:38:55         00365569756TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             123.60          10:59:55         00365570377TRLO1     XLON 
 
664             123.20          10:59:55         00365570378TRLO1     XLON 
 
1293             123.00          11:22:49         00365571179TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             122.80          11:35:00         00365571604TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             124.40          11:55:23         00365572265TRLO1     XLON 
 
613             124.20          11:58:44         00365572351TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             124.00          12:07:04         00365572714TRLO1     XLON 
 
26              124.00          12:07:04         00365572715TRLO1     XLON 
 
663             124.00          12:07:04         00365572716TRLO1     XLON 
 
639             123.60          12:07:18         00365572726TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             124.00          12:07:37         00365572730TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             124.60          12:21:08         00365573171TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             124.60          12:31:12         00365573441TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             124.40          12:31:12         00365573442TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             124.00          12:31:31         00365573448TRLO1     XLON 
 
596             126.00          14:34:39         00365577570TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              126.00          14:34:39         00365577571TRLO1     XLON 
 
671             126.00          14:40:19         00365577780TRLO1     XLON 
 
594             126.00          14:40:19         00365577781TRLO1     XLON 
 
162             126.00          14:40:19         00365577782TRLO1     XLON 
 
1874             126.40          14:43:31         00365577904TRLO1     XLON 
 
188             126.40          14:43:31         00365577905TRLO1     XLON 
 
191             126.40          14:43:31         00365577906TRLO1     XLON 
 
1922             126.40          14:43:33         00365577910TRLO1     XLON 
 
114             126.60          14:43:33         00365577911TRLO1     XLON 
 
480             126.60          14:43:33         00365577912TRLO1     XLON 
 
48              126.20          14:44:04         00365577937TRLO1     XLON 
 
1275             126.20          14:44:04         00365577938TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              126.40          14:44:04         00365577939TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             126.40          14:47:42         00365578042TRLO1     XLON 
 
632             126.20          14:47:43         00365578044TRLO1     XLON 
 
427             126.00          14:49:03         00365578068TRLO1     XLON 
 
836             126.00          14:49:03         00365578069TRLO1     XLON 
 
1048             125.80          14:51:18         00365578136TRLO1     XLON 
 
80              125.80          14:51:18         00365578137TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              126.00          14:57:23         00365578277TRLO1     XLON 
 
1321             126.00          15:04:34         00365578619TRLO1     XLON 
 
1298             126.60          15:15:30         00365579038TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             126.60          15:15:41         00365579045TRLO1     XLON 
 
202             126.20          15:16:02         00365579060TRLO1     XLON 
 
1050             126.20          15:16:02         00365579061TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             126.20          15:19:21         00365579229TRLO1     XLON 
 
623             126.20          15:20:03         00365579243TRLO1     XLON 
 
646             126.00          15:31:29         00365579762TRLO1     XLON 
 
270             126.00          15:31:29         00365579763TRLO1     XLON 
 
376             126.00          15:31:29         00365579764TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 13:05 ET (18:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.