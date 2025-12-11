Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) POS-Transaction in Own Shares 11-Dec-2025 / 18:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 11 December 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 11 December 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 64,943 Highest price paid per share: 127.00p Lowest price paid per share: 121.80p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 125.1038p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,880,792 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 302,860,784 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 125.1038p 64,943

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 70 121.80 08:15:03 00365493560TRLO1 XLON 576 121.80 08:15:03 00365493561TRLO1 XLON 640 122.60 08:19:45 00365495755TRLO1 XLON 613 125.00 08:23:29 00365497197TRLO1 XLON 451 123.40 08:57:05 00365517350TRLO1 XLON 177 123.20 08:58:23 00365518250TRLO1 XLON 451 123.20 08:58:23 00365518251TRLO1 XLON 633 122.40 08:58:23 00365518253TRLO1 XLON 1 122.40 08:58:23 00365518254TRLO1 XLON 411 122.40 08:58:23 00365518255TRLO1 XLON 633 122.60 08:58:23 00365518256TRLO1 XLON 642 122.40 08:58:26 00365518329TRLO1 XLON 627 122.40 08:58:26 00365518333TRLO1 XLON 662 126.80 09:19:43 00365536770TRLO1 XLON 654 126.80 09:19:43 00365536771TRLO1 XLON 633 127.00 09:20:15 00365537236TRLO1 XLON 635 126.20 09:48:07 00365561066TRLO1 XLON 626 126.00 09:48:07 00365561067TRLO1 XLON 627 126.00 09:49:39 00365562758TRLO1 XLON 619 125.80 09:52:18 00365564659TRLO1 XLON 645 124.80 10:01:34 00365568702TRLO1 XLON 643 124.60 10:06:06 00365568840TRLO1 XLON 658 124.40 10:38:55 00365569756TRLO1 XLON 608 123.60 10:59:55 00365570377TRLO1 XLON 664 123.20 10:59:55 00365570378TRLO1 XLON 1293 123.00 11:22:49 00365571179TRLO1 XLON 661 122.80 11:35:00 00365571604TRLO1 XLON 656 124.40 11:55:23 00365572265TRLO1 XLON 613 124.20 11:58:44 00365572351TRLO1 XLON 637 124.00 12:07:04 00365572714TRLO1 XLON 26 124.00 12:07:04 00365572715TRLO1 XLON 663 124.00 12:07:04 00365572716TRLO1 XLON 639 123.60 12:07:18 00365572726TRLO1 XLON 652 124.00 12:07:37 00365572730TRLO1 XLON 637 124.60 12:21:08 00365573171TRLO1 XLON 620 124.60 12:31:12 00365573441TRLO1 XLON 626 124.40 12:31:12 00365573442TRLO1 XLON 627 124.00 12:31:31 00365573448TRLO1 XLON 596 126.00 14:34:39 00365577570TRLO1 XLON 63 126.00 14:34:39 00365577571TRLO1 XLON 671 126.00 14:40:19 00365577780TRLO1 XLON 594 126.00 14:40:19 00365577781TRLO1 XLON 162 126.00 14:40:19 00365577782TRLO1 XLON 1874 126.40 14:43:31 00365577904TRLO1 XLON 188 126.40 14:43:31 00365577905TRLO1 XLON 191 126.40 14:43:31 00365577906TRLO1 XLON 1922 126.40 14:43:33 00365577910TRLO1 XLON 114 126.60 14:43:33 00365577911TRLO1 XLON 480 126.60 14:43:33 00365577912TRLO1 XLON 48 126.20 14:44:04 00365577937TRLO1 XLON 1275 126.20 14:44:04 00365577938TRLO1 XLON 17 126.40 14:44:04 00365577939TRLO1 XLON 634 126.40 14:47:42 00365578042TRLO1 XLON 632 126.20 14:47:43 00365578044TRLO1 XLON 427 126.00 14:49:03 00365578068TRLO1 XLON 836 126.00 14:49:03 00365578069TRLO1 XLON 1048 125.80 14:51:18 00365578136TRLO1 XLON 80 125.80 14:51:18 00365578137TRLO1 XLON 23 126.00 14:57:23 00365578277TRLO1 XLON 1321 126.00 15:04:34 00365578619TRLO1 XLON 1298 126.60 15:15:30 00365579038TRLO1 XLON 102 126.60 15:15:41 00365579045TRLO1 XLON 202 126.20 15:16:02 00365579060TRLO1 XLON 1050 126.20 15:16:02 00365579061TRLO1 XLON 611 126.20 15:19:21 00365579229TRLO1 XLON 623 126.20 15:20:03 00365579243TRLO1 XLON 646 126.00 15:31:29 00365579762TRLO1 XLON 270 126.00 15:31:29 00365579763TRLO1 XLON 376 126.00 15:31:29 00365579764TRLO1 XLON

612 125.40 15:59:02 00365581217TRLO1 XLON 1223 125.40 15:59:02 00365581218TRLO1 XLON 611 125.40 15:59:02 00365581219TRLO1 XLON 2494 125.20 15:59:03 00365581220TRLO1 XLON 2457 125.00 15:59:03 00365581221TRLO1 XLON 60 125.60 16:12:13 00365581873TRLO1 XLON 74 125.60 16:12:13 00365581874TRLO1 XLON 2573 125.20 16:12:13 00365581875TRLO1 XLON 1109 125.40 16:12:16 00365581876TRLO1 XLON 1169 125.40 16:12:16 00365581877TRLO1 XLON 166 125.40 16:12:16 00365581878TRLO1 XLON 2523 125.20 16:12:16 00365581883TRLO1 XLON 2613 125.00 16:18:07 00365582401TRLO1 XLON 2538 125.00 16:18:07 00365582402TRLO1 XLON 2543 125.00 16:18:41 00365582430TRLO1 XLON 598 125.00 16:18:41 00365582431TRLO1 XLON 628 125.00 16:18:52 00365582441TRLO1 XLON 629 125.00 16:18:52 00365582442TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

