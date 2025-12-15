New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 15, 2025) - Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Skye Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYE) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Skye Bioscience caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (i) nimacimab was less effective than represented; (ii) accordingly, nimacimab's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you currently own SKYE and purchased prior to November 4, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Source: Kuehn Law, PLLC