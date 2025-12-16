San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - The law firm of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of United States federal securities laws involving Klarna Group plc (NYSE: KLAR).

If you have any information that could assist in the Klarna investigation or if you are a Klarna investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-klarna-group-plc-investigation-klar.html

You can also contact attorneys J.C. Sanchez or Jennifer N. Caringal of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: Klarna provides payment, advertising, and digital retail banking solutions to consumers and merchants.

THE INVESTIGATION: Robbins Geller is investigating whether Klarna and certain of its top executives made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or omitted material information regarding Klarna's business and operations.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is one of the world's leading law firms representing investors in securities fraud and shareholder litigation. Our Firm has been ranked #1 in the ISS Securities Class Action Services rankings for four out of the last five years for securing the most monetary relief for investors. In 2024, we recovered over $2.5 billion for investors in securities-related class action cases - more than the next five law firms combined, according to ISS. With 200 lawyers in 10 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs' firms in the world, and the Firm's attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest ever - $7.2 billion - in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/services-litigation-securities-fraud.html

