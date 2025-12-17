DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per share: 475.00p Lowest price paid per share: 467.60p Volume weighted average price paid: 471.6731p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,068,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,978,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 471.6731

Individual transactions

Number of Transaction Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading ordinary price venue shares (GBp share) purchased 273 475.00 08:04:17 00030410875TRDU0 XLON 371 475.00 08:04:17 00030410876TRDU0 XLON 567 473.80 08:06:52 00030410892TRDU0 XLON 72 472.20 08:20:20 00030410941TRDU0 XLON 604 472.20 08:20:20 00030410942TRDU0 XLON 350 473.00 08:31:47 00030410992TRDU0 XLON 557 473.00 08:36:24 00030411027TRDU0 XLON 607 472.40 08:44:55 00030411089TRDU0 XLON 517 472.40 08:44:55 00030411090TRDU0 XLON 528 472.40 08:44:55 00030411091TRDU0 XLON 595 471.60 09:06:58 00030411245TRDU0 XLON 585 471.60 09:06:58 00030411246TRDU0 XLON 589 471.40 09:06:58 00030411247TRDU0 XLON 24 472.20 09:25:09 00030411339TRDU0 XLON 149 472.20 09:25:09 00030411340TRDU0 XLON 206 472.20 09:25:09 00030411341TRDU0 XLON 39 472.20 09:30:12 00030411352TRDU0 XLON 580 472.20 09:30:12 00030411353TRDU0 XLON 613 471.60 09:30:12 00030411354TRDU0 XLON 524 471.40 09:35:02 00030411389TRDU0 XLON 521 470.40 09:36:51 00030411429TRDU0 XLON 528 469.00 09:56:13 00030412053TRDU0 XLON 1,046 469.00 09:56:13 00030412054TRDU0 XLON 527 468.20 10:18:50 00030412179TRDU0 XLON 2 468.20 10:18:52 00030412180TRDU0 XLON 44 468.20 10:18:53 00030412181TRDU0 XLON 412 467.60 10:22:59 00030412195TRDU0 XLON 762 467.60 10:26:12 00030412220TRDU0 XLON 536 471.00 10:42:27 00030412335TRDU0 XLON 522 471.00 10:50:15 00030412366TRDU0 XLON 525 471.00 10:53:31 00030412391TRDU0 XLON 587 469.60 10:59:47 00030412453TRDU0 XLON 566 469.80 11:13:53 00030412537TRDU0 XLON 552 469.20 11:17:15 00030412564TRDU0 XLON 574 469.40 11:30:42 00030412639TRDU0 XLON 1,089 468.80 11:35:09 00030412670TRDU0 XLON 5 469.00 11:50:11 00030412748TRDU0 XLON 1 469.00 11:52:40 00030412756TRDU0 XLON 4 469.60 11:56:01 00030412766TRDU0 XLON 561 469.80 11:56:02 00030412767TRDU0 XLON 566 469.20 11:56:44 00030412769TRDU0 XLON 544 468.20 12:07:24 00030412887TRDU0 XLON 423 468.40 12:20:33 00030413017TRDU0 XLON 909 468.80 12:24:23 00030413026TRDU0 XLON 499 468.80 12:24:23 00030413027TRDU0 XLON 175 468.80 12:24:23 00030413028TRDU0 XLON 594 473.00 12:50:02 00030413119TRDU0 XLON 597 473.00 12:56:25 00030413140TRDU0 XLON 97 473.00 13:04:01 00030413181TRDU0 XLON 527 473.00 13:05:21 00030413184TRDU0 XLON 527 473.00 13:11:53 00030413199TRDU0 XLON 611 473.00 13:18:39 00030413214TRDU0 XLON 611 472.20 13:18:39 00030413215TRDU0 XLON 621 471.80 13:35:53 00030413278TRDU0 XLON 524 471.80 13:35:53 00030413279TRDU0 XLON 359 471.60 13:35:53 00030413280TRDU0 XLON 165 471.60 13:35:53 00030413281TRDU0 XLON 750 470.60 13:44:43 00030413366TRDU0 XLON 266 470.60 13:44:43 00030413367TRDU0 XLON 1,019 469.20 13:58:02 00030413477TRDU0 XLON 542 468.20 14:00:20 00030413509TRDU0 XLON 536 470.60 14:14:42 00030413561TRDU0 XLON 1,301 473.80 14:38:14 00030413736TRDU0 XLON 700 473.80 14:38:14 00030413737TRDU0 XLON 299 473.80 14:38:14 00030413738TRDU0 XLON 153 473.80 14:39:50 00030413748TRDU0 XLON 475 473.80 14:39:50 00030413749TRDU0 XLON 531 473.80 14:39:52 00030413750TRDU0 XLON 1,591 473.80 14:39:52 00030413751TRDU0 XLON 512 473.20 14:50:12 00030413902TRDU0 XLON 25 473.20 14:50:12 00030413903TRDU0 XLON 521 473.00 14:50:12 00030413904TRDU0 XLON 44 473.60 15:00:17 00030414135TRDU0 XLON 447 473.20 15:02:11 00030414148TRDU0 XLON 107 473.20 15:02:11 00030414149TRDU0 XLON 541 473.00 15:02:11 00030414150TRDU0 XLON 125 472.60 15:02:17 00030414152TRDU0 XLON 603 473.40 15:15:46 00030414442TRDU0 XLON 1,060 473.20 15:15:46 00030414443TRDU0 XLON 991 472.80 15:24:27 00030414677TRDU0 XLON 546 472.60 15:24:28 00030414678TRDU0 XLON 577 471.00 15:35:53 00030414882TRDU0 XLON 591 471.80 15:40:00 00030414951TRDU0 XLON 277 471.80 15:44:29 00030414999TRDU0 XLON 246 471.80 15:44:29 00030415000TRDU0 XLON 315 471.80 15:48:08 00030415027TRDU0 XLON 162 471.80 15:48:08 00030415028TRDU0 XLON 114 471.20 15:50:45 00030415048TRDU0 XLON

