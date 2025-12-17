Anzeige
Mittwoch, 17.12.2025
Das ist kein Gold-Boom, das ist ein Systembruch - und er hat gerade erst begonnen
Dow Jones News
17.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 16 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      50,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    475.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     467.60p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 471.6731p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 13,068,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 175,978,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 16/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 471.6731

Individual transactions 

Number of   Transaction Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading 
ordinary   price                                 venue 
shares    (GBp share) 
purchased 
273      475.00   08:04:17           00030410875TRDU0       XLON 
371      475.00   08:04:17           00030410876TRDU0       XLON 
567      473.80   08:06:52           00030410892TRDU0       XLON 
72      472.20   08:20:20           00030410941TRDU0       XLON 
604      472.20   08:20:20           00030410942TRDU0       XLON 
350      473.00   08:31:47           00030410992TRDU0       XLON 
557      473.00   08:36:24           00030411027TRDU0       XLON 
607      472.40   08:44:55           00030411089TRDU0       XLON 
517      472.40   08:44:55           00030411090TRDU0       XLON 
528      472.40   08:44:55           00030411091TRDU0       XLON 
595      471.60   09:06:58           00030411245TRDU0       XLON 
585      471.60   09:06:58           00030411246TRDU0       XLON 
589      471.40   09:06:58           00030411247TRDU0       XLON 
24      472.20   09:25:09           00030411339TRDU0       XLON 
149      472.20   09:25:09           00030411340TRDU0       XLON 
206      472.20   09:25:09           00030411341TRDU0       XLON 
39      472.20   09:30:12           00030411352TRDU0       XLON 
580      472.20   09:30:12           00030411353TRDU0       XLON 
613      471.60   09:30:12           00030411354TRDU0       XLON 
524      471.40   09:35:02           00030411389TRDU0       XLON 
521      470.40   09:36:51           00030411429TRDU0       XLON 
528      469.00   09:56:13           00030412053TRDU0       XLON 
1,046     469.00   09:56:13           00030412054TRDU0       XLON 
527      468.20   10:18:50           00030412179TRDU0       XLON 
2       468.20   10:18:52           00030412180TRDU0       XLON 
44      468.20   10:18:53           00030412181TRDU0       XLON 
412      467.60   10:22:59           00030412195TRDU0       XLON 
762      467.60   10:26:12           00030412220TRDU0       XLON 
536      471.00   10:42:27           00030412335TRDU0       XLON 
522      471.00   10:50:15           00030412366TRDU0       XLON 
525      471.00   10:53:31           00030412391TRDU0       XLON 
587      469.60   10:59:47           00030412453TRDU0       XLON 
566      469.80   11:13:53           00030412537TRDU0       XLON 
552      469.20   11:17:15           00030412564TRDU0       XLON 
574      469.40   11:30:42           00030412639TRDU0       XLON 
1,089     468.80   11:35:09           00030412670TRDU0       XLON 
5       469.00   11:50:11           00030412748TRDU0       XLON 
1       469.00   11:52:40           00030412756TRDU0       XLON 
4       469.60   11:56:01           00030412766TRDU0       XLON 
561      469.80   11:56:02           00030412767TRDU0       XLON 
566      469.20   11:56:44           00030412769TRDU0       XLON 
544      468.20   12:07:24           00030412887TRDU0       XLON 
423      468.40   12:20:33           00030413017TRDU0       XLON 
909      468.80   12:24:23           00030413026TRDU0       XLON 
499      468.80   12:24:23           00030413027TRDU0       XLON 
175      468.80   12:24:23           00030413028TRDU0       XLON 
594      473.00   12:50:02           00030413119TRDU0       XLON 
597      473.00   12:56:25           00030413140TRDU0       XLON 
97      473.00   13:04:01           00030413181TRDU0       XLON 
527      473.00   13:05:21           00030413184TRDU0       XLON 
527      473.00   13:11:53           00030413199TRDU0       XLON 
611      473.00   13:18:39           00030413214TRDU0       XLON 
611      472.20   13:18:39           00030413215TRDU0       XLON 
621      471.80   13:35:53           00030413278TRDU0       XLON 
524      471.80   13:35:53           00030413279TRDU0       XLON 
359      471.60   13:35:53           00030413280TRDU0       XLON 
165      471.60   13:35:53           00030413281TRDU0       XLON 
750      470.60   13:44:43           00030413366TRDU0       XLON 
266      470.60   13:44:43           00030413367TRDU0       XLON 
1,019     469.20   13:58:02           00030413477TRDU0       XLON 
542      468.20   14:00:20           00030413509TRDU0       XLON 
536      470.60   14:14:42           00030413561TRDU0       XLON 
1,301     473.80   14:38:14           00030413736TRDU0       XLON 
700      473.80   14:38:14           00030413737TRDU0       XLON 
299      473.80   14:38:14           00030413738TRDU0       XLON 
153      473.80   14:39:50           00030413748TRDU0       XLON 
475      473.80   14:39:50           00030413749TRDU0       XLON 
531      473.80   14:39:52           00030413750TRDU0       XLON 
1,591     473.80   14:39:52           00030413751TRDU0       XLON 
512      473.20   14:50:12           00030413902TRDU0       XLON 
25      473.20   14:50:12           00030413903TRDU0       XLON 
521      473.00   14:50:12           00030413904TRDU0       XLON 
44      473.60   15:00:17           00030414135TRDU0       XLON 
447      473.20   15:02:11           00030414148TRDU0       XLON 
107      473.20   15:02:11           00030414149TRDU0       XLON 
541      473.00   15:02:11           00030414150TRDU0       XLON 
125      472.60   15:02:17           00030414152TRDU0       XLON 
603      473.40   15:15:46           00030414442TRDU0       XLON 
1,060     473.20   15:15:46           00030414443TRDU0       XLON 
991      472.80   15:24:27           00030414677TRDU0       XLON 
546      472.60   15:24:28           00030414678TRDU0       XLON 
577      471.00   15:35:53           00030414882TRDU0       XLON 
591      471.80   15:40:00           00030414951TRDU0       XLON 
277      471.80   15:44:29           00030414999TRDU0       XLON 
246      471.80   15:44:29           00030415000TRDU0       XLON 
315      471.80   15:48:08           00030415027TRDU0       XLON 
162      471.80   15:48:08           00030415028TRDU0       XLON 
114      471.20   15:50:45           00030415048TRDU0       XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.